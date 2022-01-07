Julius Randle not happy with Knicks fans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Knicks may have completed a dramatic comeback victory Thursday night, but Julius Randle wasn’t in a celebratory mood — and had a message for the team’s fans. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy
• Knicks
• Fournier
• Randle postgame comments
• Wtf should the Celtics do?
• Grizz en fuego
• Beth Dutton conjugal visit
• Operation Torch
Taking your calls now⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1rmxP… – 12:15 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to #Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’ nypost.com/2022/01/06/jul… – 11:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beating three-pointer caps Knicks’ wild win over Celtics – but doesn’t appease Randle newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:15 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to #Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’ #Mets nypost.com/2022/01/06/jul… – 11:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Full exchange:
@Stefan Bondy: “Cameras caught you giving thumbs down to the crowd. What was that about?”
Randle: “Shut the fuck up”
“To whom?”
“What you talking about? To who? He just said to who”
It in response to something?
“You saw that. You saw what was going on w/ that” – 10:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle gave a thumbs down to the crowd in the fourth quarter – his message to the fans: “Shut the fuck up.” – 10:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd.
His answer: “Shut the fuck up.” – 10:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle, on the meaning behind his thumbs down to the crowd in the fourth quarter: “Shut the f— up.” – 10:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Knicks 108, Celtics 105.
Knicks improve to 19-20 on the season, 10th in the East.
• Fournier 41 pts (career high), 10-14 3Ps (career high)
• Barrett 13-3-6 (GW 3 at the buzzer)
• Randle 22-8-2
• Quickley 16-2-3
• Tatum 36-6-9
Knicks come back from down 25 points. – 9:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Man… RJ Barrett, Knicks fans, Fournier, Randle, the city of New York… all needed some shit like that – 9:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
RJ Barrett and Julius Randle miss a free throw each inside the final 20 seconds, and Jayson Tatum makes them pay with a jumper to tie the game with 1.5 seconds to go.
Knicks will now get one final chance to win this in regulation. – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 84-77 after three
Tatum – 23/6/7
Schroder – 20 points
Brown – 16 points
Rob – 6 points, 6 rebounds, 6 blocks
Celtics 13-32 threes
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Fournier – 28 points
Randle – 17 points
Quickley – 11 points
Knicks – 13-28 threes
Knicks – 11 turnovers – 9:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are gonna need a solid 4Q, to finish this one out, lead #Knicks 84-77 after NYK and Randle come alive with a 16-3 run to end 3Q. Tatum 23, Schroder 20, Brown 16; Fournier 28, Randle 17. – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 63-47 at the half
Schroder – 16 points
Tatum – 15 points, 5 assists
Brown – 12 points, 6 assists
Celtics – 55.8% shooting
Celtics – 11-23 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Fournier – 19 points
Randle – 7 points
Knicks – 6-16 threes
Knicks – 7 turnovers – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics yield an 8-0 run in the final 1:05 and lead #Knicks 63-47 at half. Led by as many as 25. Schroder 16, Tatum 15, Brown 12; Fournier 19, Randle 7. – 8:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle beats Barrett into the scoring column – Barrett 0-6, Randle 1-6. – 8:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After last night’s latest frustrating loss for the Celtics, they’ve opened up a 20-point first half lead here in New York against the Knicks. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are a combined 0-for-10 and haven’t scored. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a combined 9-for-13 and have 27 – 8:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We are nearly 18 minutes in and Barrett and Randle are each 0-for-5 shooting tonight. As you might expect, Knicks are down by 19. – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Deleted prior tweet because two Fourniers in the starting lineup might be a lot for knicks fans. It’s Fournier, Burks, Barrett, Randle and Robinson starting tonight. – 7:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting for the Knicks tonight vs. BOS, team says. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Alec Burks – 7:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – January 6, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
New York – Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Michell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, Thomas New York: Walker, Rose, Noel, Arcidiacono pic.twitter.com/OcLDA4aJSg – 7:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle wasn’t in top 10 in early results of All-Star balloting for EC forwards but Derrick Rose got action. He was 7th among EC guards. – 2:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“I really don’t give a fuck what anybody has to say.”
Julius Randle made it clear he doesn’t pay attention to the noise about his or the Knicks’ troubles. But if he plays like he did Tuesday, the conversation will go away anyway.
Story: https://t.co/KOpB8k4tUZ pic.twitter.com/vue0bPfW10 – 10:32 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last season, Julius Randle shot
41.5% on mid-range jumpers
44.6% on shots between 8-to-16 feet
Over is his first 35 games this season, Randle shot:
29.2% on mid-range attempts and
33.6% on FGA between 8-to-16 feet
On the importance of JR’s midrange game:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-return-o… – 9:42 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
NYC, the media and Knicks fans have been hot and cold with Julius Randle. He said he doesn’t “give a s**t.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:17 AM
More on this storyline
In response to a follow-up question about whether this was because of the boos the Knicks heard throughout the first two-plus quarters of Thursday’s win, when the Celtics thoroughly outplayed them, Randle said, “You saw that. You saw what was going on out there.” -via ESPN / January 7, 2022
Following the loss in Boston, a reporter asked Walker if he wants to stay in New York, his hometown, considering he might return to the end of the bench once the Knicks get healthy. Walker cleared his throat before responding. “I want to play,” he said. “I don’t know. So it is what it is. I don’t know what the future holds. I do feel like I have a lot to give still. ” -via The Athletic / December 19, 2021
One source believes locker-room leadership has started to become an issue. Randle is not a born leader, self-admittedly the quiet type, as is Derrick Rose. Other leadership candidates would be hard-pressed to be the team’s motivational speaker: Kemba Walker, banished from the rotation; Evan Fournier, the struggling French newcomer not known as an orator; Taj Gibson currently out of the playing mix. It’s up to Randle to lift this group out of the doldrums and one source said the forward can occasionally be a loner in the locker room. Randle, for certain, is moody with the media. -via New York Post / December 12, 2021