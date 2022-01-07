Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule, could be back this season

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn right ACL and a return to action this season is within reach, league sources told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes as he relayed on TNT Thursday night.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. said he would tell Kawhi to “take his time” with his knee injury recovery. But he smiled behind his mask. “And we all know Kawhi is going to take his time. … When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. We’ll hold it down until he gets here.” – 1:01 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Kawhi rehabbing, Marcus Morris Sr. says he would tell Kawhi to take his time and that Kawhi will take his time and whenever he gets back, they will be thrilled but will try to hold it down until then. – 1:01 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr. on Kawhi’s recovery: “When he’s ready, he’ll play … we’ll hold it down till he gets here.” – 1:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he couldn’t speak to Kawhi Leonard’s rehab progress, per @Chris Haynes sideline report tonight, but asked if there was still optimism that Kawhi could return, Lue said “there’s optimism but I still don’t really know. I’d like to have a lot of guys back right now.” – 12:33 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Nothing I can speak to,” Ty Lue on the report that Kawhi’s ahead of schedule in his recovery. – 12:32 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard now ahead of schedule in rehab from a torn ACL with a strong possibility of a return this season. pic.twitter.com/geyUX5Rgkv – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers’ offense outside of Morris is ROUGH right now. They need Paul George (and Kawhi, obviously) back in the worst sort of way. Suns up 15-2 to start the 2Q – 10:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
On TNT, Chris Haynes reports: “Kawhi Leonard is actually ahead of schedule in his rehab and that a return is a strong possibility.” – 10:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
Leonard has amped up his workload in recent weeks and is looking stronger and stronger, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 7, 2022
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue responding to report that Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in recovery from offseason knee surgery pic.twitter.com/UDfa2VTRrP -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 7, 2022
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard getting up some shots at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/TUPhTC00Q6 -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 15, 2021