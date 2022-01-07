Kings vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (16-24) play against the Denver Nuggets (18-18) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Sacramento Kings 54, Denver Nuggets 66 (Q2 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with a crazy And-1. Kings are at least battling here to close out the second. 66-52 Nuggets. – 10:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley-Fox 2-man game. I haven’t seen that in a long time, if ever. – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
NBA Fans: “It’s already halfway through the season!” 🤯
Kings Fans: “It’s only halfway through the season.” 🤕 – 9:58 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
You gotta admit that it’s funny Malone never seems to beat the Kings but the Nuggets are up 20 without him. The team has got to be trolling him. 😂😂😂 – 9:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are shooting 30.8% from the field so far. 57-37 Nuggs with 4 min left in 2Q. – 9:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have 32 points in the paint alone. Kings have 37 total. Denver plastering Sacramento right now, 57-37. Five guys with at least seven points so far. Total team effort. – 9:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Love the rhythm the Nuggets are playing with right now. Great pace, great passing, great patience. – 9:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have 16 assists and only two turnovers so far tonight. It’s the best they’ve passed the ball in a long time. – 9:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The crowd after that no-look pass from Nikola Jokic to JaMychal Green pic.twitter.com/Rw525n9qDN – 9:55 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
OMG Jokic. I was laughing with the bench at the curl three from Nikola on the out of bounds, but THAT PASS. pic.twitter.com/O5zibyMKxN – 9:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There’s still a buzz in the arena a couple moments after Nikola flicked that bounce pass to J-Myke for the dunk. #Nuggets fans know what they’re watching.
And about half the bench threw up goggles. – 9:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
What an incredible no-look pass from Nikola Jokic
(evergreen tweet) – 9:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are doing this thing tonight with JaMychal Green and Aaron Gordon where they make Jokić’s driving lanes as difficult as possible. – 9:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great stretch from Bones Hyland just now in the second quarter. Two made step-back triples — it’s his first game with two or more made 3s since Dec. 17 (six games). Prime opportunity for him to find some confidence and rhythm again. – 9:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Dunno why the Nuggets don’t just make a bunch of shots more often. Makes the games so much easier. – 9:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nice, long rest for Joker. A rarity in a first half. Nuggets up 16. – 9:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jokic back on the court. I think he went and took a nap while the Nuggets ran the Kings over. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
JaMychal Green hits a three and it’s all going down for Denver right now. – 9:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 10-0 Kings run quickly turns into a 12-0 run by the Nuggets. Bones Hyland heating up from the perimeter. – 9:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings are not moving and finding the open man when the Nuggets double team. And on the other end, Denver is basically in layup lines. It’s too easy on all sides. – 9:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones probably has the best shake on the team. After he danced on Tristan, Monte Morris imitated the dance on the bench. After he danced on Buddy, Jamal just threw his hands up. – 9:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones just needed to see one go in.
Cashing my Bones 1.5 threes bet.😎 – 9:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Awesome first quarter with the starters in which they built a big lead.
Jokic comes out and the second unit comes in and it’s a 10-0 run for Sacramento.
Raise your hand if you’ve seen this coming. – 9:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That was one of the best quarters of basketball I’ve seen from Denver in terms of urgency and passion. They were not going to let off the gas. Impressive stuff. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarter with 10 assists, and three from Joker. Also had 22 points in the paint to carry a 35-23 lead into the second. – 9:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
In the 21 years that I’ve watched Kings basketball and the 8 seasons I’ve covered the team professionally, I can’t remember a time where I’ve struggled watching like with this year’s group. There are nights where I genuinely dread it.
Kings down 35-23 after 1 quarter. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton drains a 3-ball to end the 1Q, but Kings trail but 12 at 35-23. Ugly first quarter. Defense completely out of sync. – 9:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nuggets capitalize off of too many Kings mistakes, just really some ugly basketball by Sacramento at times in the opening quarter. Nuggets lead 35-23 headed to the 2nd quarter. – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harkless with the corner 3. Kings needed that. 32-20 Nuggets lead. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets go full-bench with:
Facu
Bones
Rivers
Jeff Green
Zeke Nnaji – 9:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love it when the Nuggets play faster. Denver has so many players who can push the break and create mismatches. – 9:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton is locked in tonight. Already two made 3s from him, plus two highlight-level assists to Monte Morris. Nuggets playing unselfish basketball with energy early on. – 9:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets lead 29-17 after 10 minutes and I can’t tell you how cathartic this is. – 9:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some of the best basketball we’ve seen from the Nuggets in weeks. Playing with energy and urgency, especially in transition. 29-17 head start. – 9:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Popeye Jones calls a timeout so his team can catch a breath from running the Kings off the court. – 9:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte flexed, and Will Barton did the goggles after Morris’ and-1. #Nuggets offense already with a bunch of highlight-reel passes. – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton has played extremely well on both ends this quarter. – 9:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I like the pace on offense for the Kings, but Denver is getting everything they want in the paint. – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fly meet windshield: Jokic just put Haliburton in the weight room. – 9:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic feeds Aaron Gordon for back-to-back dunks before scoring his first bucket. Nuggets lead 13-11 early. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Woah, a side step rainbow three from Haliburton over Aaron Gordon. It’s gonna be that kinda night. – 9:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
One possession in, and Nikola Jokic is already barking at the ref on a no-call. – 9:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Greetings Nuggets fans far and wide we are coming to you live from @BallArenaDenver for Nuggets vs Kings on @AltitudeSR! pic.twitter.com/hlBDC59H32 – 9:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kings fined for assistant GM confronting scorer’s table over correct ruling nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/kin… – 9:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Oh, he’s ready 💨
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZHR6pqlcec – 8:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets going with Monte, Will, AG, J-Myke and Nikola in the starting lineup. Will bring Jeff off the bench. – 8:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Y’all, it’s Friday, Monte’s back, guys look relaxed before hittin the court, and Jokic is a god. Let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/aEFzVLjAQ2 – 8:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, JaMychal Green, Jokic – 8:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Yao Ming on Bill Worrell: “I still remember my first game in Denver, you and Calvin Murphy told me, ‘You just play hard on the court and we’ll make you look good on TV’, which you always did.” – 8:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela notched his team-leading 22nd double-double on 1/5 against Sacramento and is riding a four-game double-double streak into tonight’s match. Over those four games, the big man is averaging 17.3 points and 15.8 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 🖐️ on the floor!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/uvo2sJpdYT – 8:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starters tonight:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/cGK7wjqMzE – 8:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets – 1/7:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (ankle) is available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Denver Nuggets – 1/7:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Brought the heat to the Rocky Mountains 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qchfivGI2 – 8:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
2 > 1
Your vote counts TWICE today, so RT to send #NikolaJokic to #NBAAllStar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/H1tkmW6R9D – 7:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“I just think that we’re not running. I don’t think it’s anything that the defense has done and that’s the most disturbing thing. No one can control you running and not running except you.” – Alvin Gentry on Kings being bottom-five in pace over past five games – 7:50 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Some pregame updates from Popeye Jones ahead of tonight’s game against the Kings:
Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland were both sent home yesterday with non-COVID illnesses.
Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji are still questionable for tonight’s game after exiting health and safety protocols. – 7:49 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Work mode activated. Join me and @kayte for the call of @sacramentokings at @Denver Nuggets tonight at 5:30 on @nbcsauthentic #NBA @ Denver, Colorado instagram.com/p/CYcwt9NsxgV/… – 7:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Alvin Gentry calls Nikola Jokic a top-3 passer in the NBA and says that his “basketball IQ is probably as good as anyone in the league.” – 7:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 7:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green is out here for warmups at his normal time. I’d expect him to play tonight. – 7:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon played through a non-COVID illness against the Jazz two nights ago. He wasn’t 100%. The Nuggets sent him and Bones Hyland, who also hasn’t been feeling well, home yesterday. Both have continued to test negative and are excepted to play tonight. – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Popeye Jones described this four-game span as HC as a joy but also busy. Said he’s had to field texts about Cornelie’s status, Vlatko’s foot surgery, non-COVID illnesses to AG and Bones and, oh yeah, the status of his actual head coach. Called it busy but rewarding. – 7:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Popeye Jones also mentioned a few of the players that were with the Nuggets last season talked in the locker room about how Sacramento swept Denver last season. They don’t want that happening again. – 7:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Popeye Jones also revealed the Nuggets will get 4 of their coaches back tonight.
Coach Malone is still in health and safety protocols. – 7:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris will be back in the starting lineup tonight for the Nuggets. Facu Campazzo will come off the bench. – 7:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Just relaying a message here but…if anyone knows of any good bass fishing holes near Denver, please let Popeye Jones know. – 7:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Popeye notes that the Kings swept the Nuggets last season and that some of the guys on the team were discussing that fact earlier today during the team meeting. – 7:20 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Monte Morris will return to the starting lineup tonight, #Nuggets acting coach Popeye Jones said. Morris came off the bench in his return to the lineup on Wednesday – 7:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Sounds like Monte Morris will be back in the starting lineup tonight. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monte Morris will start tonight. Facu Campazzo will come off the bench, Popeye Jones says. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Popeye Jones said the #Nuggets got a bunch of coaches back today and said hopefully they get their “lead singer” back soon. This will be Malone’s fourth consecutive game due to H&S. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones says the Nuggets have four assistant coaches back from health and safety protocols tonight against Sacramento: “Hopefully we get the lead singer back soon.” – 7:17 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Popeye Jones says that the Nuggets got 4 coaches back today from health and safety protocols. – 7:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Going out this weekend? 🍻
@MarkJonesESPN and @GoSafelyCA want to remind you to stick to the Go Safely Game Plan and get a designated driver if you plan on drinking. pic.twitter.com/QJ7rVSnfBW – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are making Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II available for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 6:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Last month, the Kings partnered with @LesSchwab on a Toy Drive for the Volunteers of America Veterans Service Center in Sacramento to make Christmas special for local families 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xig2Y0nk9x – 6:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 43 rebounds for the squad tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 5:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just submitted my mid-season awards ballot for a piece we’re running soon so I figured I’d share my votes:
MVP: Nikola Jokic
DPOY: Draymond Green
6MOY: Tyler Herro
ROY: Evan Mobley
MIP: Ja Morant
COY: Billy Donovan
EOY: Arturas Karnisovas – 5:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Richaun Holmes is out for the Kings tonight against the Nuggets, which means the Nuggets may have a chance.
If Denver loses this one, the vibes will be monumentally bad. – 5:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta has also joined the Kings in Denver where they take on the Nuggets tonight. With both Holmes and Metu out (health and safety), Queta should be active. – 5:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 4:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Still sidelined by cheap shot, Markieff Morris calls Nikola Jokic ‘sloppy fat boy’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/sti… – 4:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 4:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Boston Celtics have waived former Kings forward Jabari Parker. – 4:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
No one more deserving of an All-Star starting spot🃏
⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES ⭐️
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yVlId9YN6s – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones will coach the Nuggets again tonight vs. the Kings, I’m told. Michael Malone is still in health and safety protocols.
Some good news: Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez is out of health and safety protocols and will be on Denver’s bench tonight. – 4:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings made 121 3-pointers at home in December!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/zweBPVCiLj – 4:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
From Frank Drucker: Curry-less Warriors and clue-less Pelicans went combined 15-for-67 from 3-point line Thursday evening. ‘I’ve never remotely fired that many blanks, ever,’ Tristan Thompson said. – 3:48 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Just schooled the neighborhood children on proper downhill sledding. Traveling at luge speed, flew off, nearly broke a dozen bones, but am now a legend. Worth it. – 3:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nuggets forward Petr Cornelie has entered NBA health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 3:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Petr Cornelie has entered health and safety protocols for the Nuggets. – 3:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green (health and safety) are both expected to be available tonight, per source. That would’ve meant no 10-day players would be available, except that Petr Cornelie has entered health and safety protocols. Bottom line: Davon Reed should be available tonight. – 3:01 PM
