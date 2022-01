Knicks expecting more from Mitchell Robinson?

The Knicks believe Robinson is incredibly talented and know that he’s capable of playing at a higher level if he’s in better shape. This, to me, would indicate that the club is open to keeping Robinson beyond this season. The Knicks are disappointed that Robinson still hasn’t gotten in shape following his offseason surgery. And they see this as a red flag when thinking about Robinson’s future with the club. To be clear: Thibodeau has never publicly blamed Robinson for being out of shape. He’s spoken glowingly about Robinson’s talent and his impact on the game. -via SportsNet New York / January 7, 2022