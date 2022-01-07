Knicks expecting more from Mitchell Robinson?

I don’t have specific information on how the Knicks feel about Robinson’s future today. But it’s worth noting that there are current decision-makers who don’t love what they’ve seen from the 23-year-old.
Source: SportsNet New York
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting for the Knicks tonight vs. BOS, team says. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Alec Burks – 7:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s mailbag has questions on Alec Burks at the trade deadline (clip below), Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox & more. Thanks to @BostonKnick, @Jmere09NYC, @Traticaster101, @Travbryanmusic, @hopefulMetsfan & @2lowtech for the questions! Full mailbag: https://t.co/CeKCbOMb5i pic.twitter.com/FjYF8Ybire – 2:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson said he never tested positive for COVID-19. First one was inconclusive, sending him into protocols. Subsequent tests were negative. – 3:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Don’t know if this is why Taj Gibson is starting over Mitchell Robinson tonight, but I actually think Gibson is a better-fitted defender to guard Myles Turner. Mitch is best staying inside the 3-point arc. Gibson gives a bit more of a mix being able to close out on pick-and-pops. – 7:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson & Jericho Sims are available tonight vs IND. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out. – 6:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are available tonight against Indiana. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out. – 6:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all available. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out for tonight’s game against Indiana. – 6:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Julius Randle is still a game-time decision tonight against the #Pacers. Nerlens Noel is OUT. Mitchell Robinson is IN, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson is playing tonight, per Thibodeau
* Julius Randle is a game time decision
* Nerlens Noel is out – 5:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle will warm up and go from there. Mitchell Robinson is definitely in. – 5:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out, as is Nerlens Noel. Julius Randle is questionable and Mitchell Robinson will play. – 5:45 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, out of protocols, are questionable for tonight. Sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow is a go for MSG Networks. – 10:44 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks’ most updated injury report lists Nerlens Noel and Julius Randle (both in health & safety protocols) as OUT for tonight against the Pacers. Mitchell Robinson, who is now out of protocols, is questionable. Whether he plays or not depends on how his conditioning is. – 10:31 AM
The Knicks believe Robinson is incredibly talented and know that he’s capable of playing at a higher level if he’s in better shape. This, to me, would indicate that the club is open to keeping Robinson beyond this season. The Knicks are disappointed that Robinson still hasn’t gotten in shape following his offseason surgery. And they see this as a red flag when thinking about Robinson’s future with the club. To be clear: Thibodeau has never publicly blamed Robinson for being out of shape. He’s spoken glowingly about Robinson’s talent and his impact on the game. -via SportsNet New York / January 7, 2022