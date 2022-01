Lakers to fully guarantee Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised Bradley when asked about him by the media. “He’s done a great job for us all year,” he said after the Minnesota game. “A difficult circumstance for him bouncing around early in the season. “He’s a part of what our culture has been the last couple of years. He started with us two years ago. We just talked about a minute ago having two-way players. He sets a great tone for us on the defensive side of the ball and he’s really brought a lot on the offensive side as well.” -via TalkBasket / January 3, 2022