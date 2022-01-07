Lakers to fully guarantee Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers to keep Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves for the rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-to-k… – 3:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure if Austin Reaves lacks confidence from deep or if he’d just rather put the ball on the deck but he passes up too many clean looks from 3. – 12:32 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have been the most fun Lakers players to watch this season – 12:32 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One day, LeBron will get the same respect around the league as Austin Reaves, and in turn draw an offensive foul against Damian Jones. AK – 12:19 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves: “I definitely didn’t envision him being a rotational player early on. …. He’s playing really solid basketball on both ends.” – 8:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Rajon Rondo trade saved money and opened up on extra roster spot for the Lakers.
New for @The Athletic on Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley and the Lakers’ flexibility as they shift their identity midseason: theathletic.com/3049845/2022/0… – 4:52 PM
More on this storyline
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised Bradley when asked about him by the media. “He’s done a great job for us all year,” he said after the Minnesota game. “A difficult circumstance for him bouncing around early in the season. “He’s a part of what our culture has been the last couple of years. He started with us two years ago. We just talked about a minute ago having two-way players. He sets a great tone for us on the defensive side of the ball and he’s really brought a lot on the offensive side as well.” -via TalkBasket / January 3, 2022
Harrison Faigen: Notable: The Lakers have until Friday to decide whether to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract for the rest of the season or cut him. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 3, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron says Avery Bradley knows exactly how to make his mark on the offensive end around guys who handle and are more capable playmakers. One of the reasons he’s succeeded in both stints in L.A. is because he doesn’t try to play outside what he does well, LeBron says. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 3, 2022