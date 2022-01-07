Luka Doncic out tonight

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs will be without some heavy hitters when they play Houston as Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will miss this game. Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are also out. – 7:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sean Sweeney. Luka is out tonight. Mavs-Rockets 7 PM tip @theeagledallas – 6:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mavs (acting) HC Sean Sweeney says Luka Doncic (ankle) will not play tonight at #Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka Doncic crashed Stephen Silas’ pregame availability. “Hi, Silas.” Security lax around here tonight. – 6:22 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.
Coach said, “I have to find out if he’s questionable or playing.” – 6:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Today is a 2-for-1 voting day for the NBA All-Star starters.
Ja Morant is currently 3rd among western conference guards behind Luka Doncic and Steph Curry. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:05 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
There was a kid named Luka at the Grizz game last night — wearing a Ja Morant jersey. How Morant makes even a sleepy Thursday night win over the Pistons into something memorable. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:24 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Luka barking at her own reflection in the fire glass is primo pic.twitter.com/L3jqwSHeaa – 11:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 6, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases. Mavs announced they have entered protocols. Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is lone unvaccinated player on the roster. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 22, 2021