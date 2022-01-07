Markieff Morris call Nikola Jokic 'sloppy fat boy' while discussing injury

Markieff Morris: Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said.
Source: Twitter @Keefmorris
Source: Twitter @Keefmorris
Markieff Morris calls Nikola Jokic a “300 pound sloppy fat boy” and blames him for spine injury.
Morris has missed 30 games since Jokic hit him with a cheap shot.
Just when you thought Markieff Morris vs. Nikola Jokic was over #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:23 PM
Pretty good big men. Last 5 games:
Jokic: 25 PPG, 17.8 RPG, 6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 51% FG.
Siakam: 24.8, 11.2, 6.6, 1.6 0.8, 52%.
Sabonis: 23.6, 13, 6.8, 0.6, 0.8, 59%.
Giannis (4 gms): 31.8, 11, 7, 1.3, 0.8, 57.5%.
Andrew Wiggins is 4th in All-Star voting in the West frontcourt.
Top five in first round of 2022 NBA All-Star fan voting
1. Warriors’ Stephen Curry
2. Nets’ Kevin Durant
3. Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Lakers’ LeBron James
First returns of All-Star fan voting are in.
Fan starters as of now…
West: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Paul George
East: James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic is second behind LeBron James in the first fan returns for West frontcourt. Healthy lead on PG at No. 3 as well. pic.twitter.com/ckwc43oqrU – 1:02 PM
NBA’s best from January 5:
– K. Durant: 39 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast
– Boj. Bogdanovic: 36 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast
– P. Siakam: 33 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
– D. Sabonis: 32 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast
– K. Oubre Jr: 32 pts, 6 reb, 24 min
– N. Jokic: 26 pts, 21 reb, 11 ast
Let’s do a little LOCKED ON JAZZ today after a strong win last night over the incredible Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets
Live on @YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Bojan scoring new ways
* The depth of talent of the Jazz
* Forced to play small ball
Stephen Curry begins 2022 as the leading contender for the MVP award with Kevin Durant in striking distance. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are also lurking after polling 20 media members who voted on last year’s official NBA awards.
Jokic is on pace to set quite a few records…
Per @Basketball-Reference:
Total number of games with more than 25 points, more than 20 rebounds and 5+ assists over the past three seasons:
Nikola Jokic: 5
Every other player in the NBA combined: zero
There might one day be a day Nikola Jokic cracks. Down numerous coaches & teammates, & fielding a team w/ two 10-days, it could’ve come vs. Utah. But instead of blaming Popeye Jones, or chiding anyone, he stuck up for his guys. “It’s never one guy for me.”
With Joker, the Nuggets have a +17.8 Net Rating in first halves this year. Without Joker, it’s -8.2.
In second halves? Denver goes from -1.4 when Joker plays to -18.1 when he sits!
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 25p/20r/10a in a game.
Nikola Jokic last 6 games:
25.7 PPG
18.3 RPG
5.8 APG
Before Jokic, the last 2 players to average 25 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists over a 6-game span were:
Kevin Garnett in January 2005
Nikola Jokic wasn’t making these types of defensive plays at the rim with a ton of regularity last season. This year he is. Jokic had two blocks tonight. This one kept Denver alive late in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/kQIdqBxqCj – 3:22 AM
Not to the level of Jokic-Markieff but definitely a strong #NoPlaceForThat Twitter event here @dieter – 12:33 AM
Wearing a Jokic jersey to a Blazers-Heat game, presumably to intimidate Markieff Morris? pic.twitter.com/eqOd1JzGiA – 9:28 PM
Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee), KZ Okpala (wrist), Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett (all health/safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Miami. – 8:22 PM
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Caleb Martin (protocols) not traveling with Heat to Cleveland today. Victor Oladipo is traveling with the team for the first time this season, but just to take in the road experience. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 12, 2021