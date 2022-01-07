Mavericks vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (20-18) play against the Houston Rockets (28-28) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 35, Houston Rockets 19 (Q1 02:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
It’s 30-17 and Josh Green has gotten in to the act. pic.twitter.com/DmbeNJGOIK – 8:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
It would take a squad of investigators and subpoena power to find a hint of defense from the Rockets early. – 8:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Meanwhile here in Toyota Center, the Mavs are up 21-8 in Jason Kidd’s absence. Reggie Bullock already has 12 points. – 8:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KPJ draining ’em early 👀
David Hardisty @clutchfans
One thing the Rockets struggle with as a team is the placement of the alleyoop pass. Not their greatest strength. – 8:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fan in a Lipscomb University sweatshirt in front row, center for Rockets-Mavericks. Guessing he has a favorite player. – 8:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Going back to Wizards-Rockets, there were 3 incorrect calls in Last 2 Minutes
2 favored Houston, 1 favored Washington
– Christian Wood should have been called for defensive 3 seconds (25.5)
– Deni Avdija did not foul Jae’Sean Tate (48.5)
– Raul Neto fouled Christian Wood (55.8) – 8:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 Rockets Legends Bill Worrell and Calvin Murphy are in the building signing autographs for fans!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The legends are here to support Bill Worrell! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/Osy2bKxHHr – 7:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets to start Gordon, Green, Tate, Wood and KPJ vs. Dallas. – 7:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Dallas: Gordon, Green, Tate, Porter Jr, Wood
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green and Porter.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
HOU starters: Green, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs will be without some heavy hitters when they play Houston as Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will miss this game. Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are also out. – 7:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Because #Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has tested positive for COVID-19, Sean Sweeney is the acting head coach for Dallas tonight against the Rockets. Sweeney said he hasn’t been in this role before: “I might have coached the most games in summer league, but not in the big chair.” – 7:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍Home
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He’s getting closer, but he’s still got a little ways to go”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sean Sweeney. Luka is out tonight. Mavs-Rockets 7 PM tip @theeagledallas – 6:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mavs (acting) HC Sean Sweeney says Luka Doncic (ankle) will not play tonight at #Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (not with team) will all miss tonight’s game in Houston. – 6:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Be like @elmo and vote for @Kristaps Porzingis for #NBAAllStar.
Or, be like Rocco and don’t do anything.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“His pulse of the team is spot on. I’ll miss that,” – #Rockets HC Silas on the loss of player development coach Gerald Green, who just signed w/ @RGVVipers – 6:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic just poked his head into Stephen Silas’ pregame interview and said, “Hi, Silas.” After he poked his head back out, Silas laughed and said he should have asked whether Doncic is playing or not. – 6:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka Doncic crashed Stephen Silas’ pregame availability. “Hi, Silas.” Security lax around here tonight. – 6:22 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas said Alperen Sengun (ankle) could be out another week. – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said Alperen Sengun could be out for another week with his sprained right ankle. – 6:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Alperen Sengun will likely be out another week, as they continue to evaluate his ankle sprain. – 6:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He’s getting closer, but he’s still got a little ways to go.” – 6:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A way back throwback taking the First Shot before Rockets-Mavericks tonight: Former Rockets player and coach John Egan. – 5:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚨 New food drop at @ToyotaCenter tonight!
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics formally announce the release of Jabari Parker before his contract goes guaranteed. One open roster spot moving forward. Garrison Mathews shooting 37.3% on 6.8 3s per game in Houston. – 4:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Happy #NationalBobbleheadDay
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Get ready for a Texas showdown 🤠
See you soon, @Dallas Mavericks!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Let’s make it 🖐 in a row.
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 7PM CT
📺 @ballysportssw
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ bench gets time to shine with rotation at full strength ift.tt/3HEyXDu – 2:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Gerald Green in process to join Rockets’ G League affiliate ift.tt/3HJ1WpR – 2:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As of this AM, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is in health and safety protocols. Assistant Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach for tonight’s game in Houston (7p, BSSW). According to @Marc Stein, 13 NBA head coaches have been in health and safety protocols this season. – 2:15 PM
