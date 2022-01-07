USA Today Sports

Nets plan to fully guarantee DeAndre Bembry

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep DeAndre’ Bembry and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @hoopshype. Bembry has shot a career-high 59.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range so far this season.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets‘ super-small lineup late last night pairing the Big Three with Patty Mills and DeAndre Bembry posted a solid plus-14 in just 7.6 minutes. Playing KD at the five isn’t ideal or sustainable, but as a desperation move against the #Pacers, it sure worked. – 3:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre Bembry is entering the game for the first time. – 9:02 PM

