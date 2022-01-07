Spurs vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

USA Today Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-22) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 69, Philadelphia 76ers 83 (Q3 06:28)

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
COAST TO COAST JOJO. – 8:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Meanwhile Joel Embiid has 25 points now
10 paint points
9 points from the FT line
6 points from mid-range
Sixers by 14 – 8:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is really toying with the Spurs. Nobody on their roster can really defend him. He heads down the lane again for another slam and Philly leads it 83-69. Gregg Popovich was heated after that one. #Sixers8:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 points for Dejounte Murray
9 points from three
6 paint points
3 points from the FT line
2 points from mid-range
Sixers by 12 – 8:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
You can tell the Spurs rarely double. They really struggled in coverage responsibilities when they sent an extra guy at Embiid. But, again, a lot of these lineups are comprised of combos you never see or guys who have literally never played together. So, ya know, there’s that. – 8:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has hit Matisse with slick passes on a couple cuts for dunks already. Both times you could tell Joel was reading the D and waiting for it. – 8:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
feeling good at the half!
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Sixers by 18
SA takes the 2Q 34-32
Half: Sixers by 18
SA takes the 2Q 34-32
PHI winning the paint by 14 points

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 71 (!), Spurs 53. Philly is shooting 61 percent from the floor, paced by their three standouts.
Embiid: 21 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Curry: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Harris: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers played some very good basketball in the first half, and lead, 71-53 at the break:
Embiid: 21 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Curry: 18 PTS / 8-10 fg / 6 REB
Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Thybulle: 7 PTS / 2 STL – 8:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Embiid brings the fans to their feet with a thundering dunk. He’s got 21 points and 6 assist and plenty of “MVP chants.” Sixers lead 71-53 at the break and seemed poised foe a wire-to-wire win. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
21-3-6 for Embiid at halftime with at least three or four ridiculous highlights, Sixers up 18. Pretty good. – 8:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A Joel Embiid slam and a Seth Curry triple gives Philadelphia a 71-53 lead at the half. Embiid has 21 and Curry has 18. #Sixers8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is getting MVP chants at the line. He now has 19, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds with Philly up 66-50. #Sixers8:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid throwing no look passes behind the head now? – 8:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs got within 9 of the Sixers, but PHI has put a few stops together and their lead is back up to 15 midway through the 2Q
Sixers winning the paint by 12 – 7:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Ten-day hardship signee Tyler Johnson already fighting for his new team. pic.twitter.com/26QzdvW9VG7:52 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Teamwork 🙌
Bryn connects with Jak for ✌️

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Spurs have cut what was a 21-point lead to 11, so Doc brings Curry back. He’s got 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. – 7:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ah yes, the ol' lob & jam.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs start the 2Q outscoring Philly 10-4.
That Sixers 21 point lead is down to 14 – 7:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Andre Drummond surrounded by 3 or 4 Spurs gets a big rebound and outlets to Harris for a Dunk. Kinda felt like a 4 point swing by Penguin. – 7:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have shot a combined 12-14 (each 6-7 fg) from the field tonight thus far. 👀
Harris: 12 PTS / 6-7 fg / 2 REB
Curry: 13 PTS / 6-7 fg / 3 REB – 7:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
End of Q1 | SAS 19, PHI 39 – 7:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
off to a solid start!
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Charlie Brown Jr.’s first 4 minutes with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
3 PTS / 2 STL
and loads of energy. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Sixers by 20
Primo 5 pts | Curry 13 pts
Landale 5 pts | Embiid 11 pts
Spurs are winning 3PT range 9-3
Sixers are winning all other areas on the floor – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 39, Spurs 19 at the end of the first. Philly shot 57.7 percent from the floor, did not turn the ball over and outrebounded the San Antonio 13-6. Embiid with 11-3-5. Harris with 8 on 4-of-4 shooting. Philly kid Charlie Brown, Jr. got his first bucket. – 7:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 39-19. Sixers never trailed. – 7:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid took nine foul shots in the first quarter. The Spurs took none.
Sixers lead by 20. – 7:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Excellent 1st quarter for Philadelphia as they go up 39-19 after 1. Seth Curry has 13 and Joel Embiid has 11 with Tobias Harris adding 8. It’s good to see them taking care of business at least at the beginning. #Sixers7:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Danny Green with 1 block 1 rebound 1 assist in the same play! pic.twitter.com/hpQ1EKFySZ7:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hello, Charlie Brown, Jr.
Also: Danny Green has recorded a stat. – 7:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Charlie Brown Jr.’s first bucket with the @Philadelphia 76ers comes within his first minute of play.
The crowd LOVES the Philly native.
cc: @blue_coats7:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Danny Green doing Danny Green things, although that outlet pass was more Manu-like. – 7:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green with a block and then he throws an excellent pass to Charlie Brown Jr. for a layup And-1. Philly is off to a terrific start up 33-14. #Sixers7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
now checking in for the Sixers: @CharleskBrownjr! pic.twitter.com/AiLyTYIsIq7:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Charlie Brown Jr. makes his debut with the Sixers up 15. It’s his fault if they blow the lead, those are unfortunately the rules. – 7:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tyler Johnson 1Q minutes already – 7:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tobi wasn't about to let that one get away.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Charlie Brown Jr. checking in for the first time here – 7:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyler Johnson, who less than a week ago was a Sixer, has just checked in for the Spurs after signing a 10-day yesterday. What a weird time in the NBA. – 7:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang and Danny Green are the Sixers’ first subs tonight, replacing Harris and Korkmaz. So we’ll get Thybulle and Green together for a stretch, which Green said he liked a couple weeks ago when both guys were healthy. – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid is dominating out on the perimeter and in the paint, on both ends of the floor. – 7:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Terrific start for Tobias Harris. He’s been aggressive and he’s taking good, open looks. He’s 4/4 from the field to start as Philly has built a 24-10 lead. #Sixers7:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
"they call me the bus driver, kid, because i'm about to take you to school…FADER."

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-20 when falling behind by double digits.
Even bigger task to make the 3rd comeback with multiple rotation players out. – 7:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Primo getting things started for us 💪

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔Jim Lynam🔔
⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/fpLaJ43zGc7:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid draws a second Poeltl foul less than two minutes into the game. Pop calling a timeout (not to challenge) suggests we might see some interesting looks from the Spurs to try to cope with that problem – 7:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
From @John Schuhmann‘s piece today: Seth Curry is shooting 59.1 percent on pull-up 2s (now a little more after that make). It would be the best mark for a player with at least 100 attempts in the nine seasons of tracking data, topping his brother’s mark of 57 percent in 2017-18. – 7:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Josh Primo, 19, is the youngest player in Spurs franchise history to start in a game!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/4jr4nlWmtB7:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Elliot just said on the Spurs broadcast he hopes Joel Embiid will shoot 3s because that would play into the Spurs hands.
Sixers are 6-2 when he takes five triples in a game. He hasn’t taken more than that yet. Spurs might be in trouble either way here. – 7:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Yeah, he’s nice like that 😎
Catch @Dejounte Murray in action tonight against the Sixers!
📺: @BallySportsSA | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EViiTsFtsw7:03 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
starting 5️⃣ for the night
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/lAiKi04wu86:59 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Seth getting set. ⏳
📱 @Socios pic.twitter.com/Lin6U9eUZQ6:50 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
There’s a very specific group of my followers (who are probably asleep or just waking up rn) who will be happy to know that Matisse and Jock Landale just hugged
💛💚 – 6:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
👀guess who's ready to STEAL the night in his MB.01s.
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/HP2aBBdMYe6:37 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid.
Gregg Popovich said pregame he didn’t know half of his players’ names, but shorthanded Spurs are going with Primo, Forbes, Murray, Bates-Diop, Poeltl. – 6:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sixers starters: Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid. – 6:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is back and in the starting lineup tonight. Embiid, Harris, Korkmaz, and Curry are the others in the starting five #Sixers6:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle replaces Danny Green in the starting lineup. He joins Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid. #Sixers6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sam Cassell, who's been out because of health and safety protocols, is back out there feeding Joel Embiid pregame:

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Furkan lookin' fire and he knows it. 🔥

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
keeping plaid and simple in Philly 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CQ3xXF3xpJ5:57 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on how Spurs traveling party is coping with the omicron wave rushing over them: “Just like everybody else. Sometimes you got all your guys, sometimes you are devastated. And everything in between. That’s the kind of year we are living in. Tonight it will be our turn.” – 5:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting pregame 3-pointers with assistant coach Sam Cassell:

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris working out pregame with Sam Cassell #Sixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on what makes @NovaMBB coach Jay Wright, who just reached 500 wins at @VillanovaU, such a great coach: ‘He obviously knows the game. … He has high standards and holds them accountable. He does it with love.’ – 5:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Word is Sixers wanted to sign Tyler Johnson for longer, but it was a numbers deal with players coming back from protocols and they had to let him walk. – 5:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doc Rivers says he “loved” Tyler Johnson, who Spurs just signed to a 10-day hardship pact, and wished they could have kept him: “NBA player if you know what I mean. Clever. Shoots the ball well and has a lot of grit.” – 5:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Danny Green will play, Isaiah Joe will be out tonight against the Spurs. Doc Rivers said Green will be on a minute limit.
Matisse Thybulle is back tonight as well, out of the protocols. – 5:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says he “loved” Tyler Johnson and he wishes the team could’ve kept him. Johnson is now with the Spurs, their opponent tonight. #Sixers5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that he wishes the #Sixers would’ve kept Tyler Johnson. – 5:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green (calf) is available tonight for the Sixers.
Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danny Green (calf) is available to play tonight, but Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green will play. #Sixers5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green is available to play #Sixers5:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green is available, Sixers say – 5:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green is available and Isaiah Joe is out tonight vs. the Spurs. – 5:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green is available tonight
Isaiah Joe is out #Sixers5:15 PM
1 RT = 2 votes for @Joel Embiid to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/SCfu1J1T365:01 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Walker & Cacok from questionable to available for tonight after they cleared protocols and completed their return to completion conditioning. – 4:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones has entered health and safety protocols, Spurs have announced through their injury report for tonight’s game. They now have six players in protocols. – 4:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep Paul Reed and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:42 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Tre Jones is now the latest Spur to enter health & safety protocols, per team. – 4:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones has entered H&S protocols.
Lonnie and Cacok are available tonight per Spurs – 4:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday night hoops in the Philly!
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Wells Fargo Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schedule change for the Celtics:
The game at the 76ers on Friday, January 14 has been dropped by ESPN. That game will now be a 7:00 PM ET start.
Warriors at Bulls will air in the ESPN timeslot instead. – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers’ foremost aim, some 30 days away from the trade deadline, remains trying to convince Ben Simmons to come back and play for them this season, league sources say.
This and many other elements of the NBA’s latest trade scuttle all explained here: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…3:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”
Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Nikola Jokić and
Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The WFC 3 1/2 hours before the #Sixers and #Spurs tip off. #allquietinsouthphillyflow

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics at #76ers on Jan. 14 has been dropped by ESPN and moved to 7 p.m. ET, replaced by #Warriors#Bulls. – 3:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
BREAKING: @Philadelphia 76ers PR has informed me the NBA has issued a stat correction for Wednesday night’s game.
Danny Green has been awarded a steal for the following play, and his new official box score is:
0 PTS
0 REBS
0 AST
0 BLK
1 STL
The historic cardio-only performance is no more. pic.twitter.com/uhrfYbgPrP3:12 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
when dreams become reality.✨
📽️@Matt_Murphy04 caught up with @Btwice_11 and talked about his journey from the @Blue_Coats to the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/GJYdyqyAFm3:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🚨 NBA STAT CHANGE ALERT 🚨
You can retire your Danny Green memes.
Green has received credit for a steal that was previously awarded to Andre Drummond in the Sixers game on Jan. 5.
His official stats for the game are now:
✅ 24 MIN
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 0 REB
✅ 0 AST
✅ 1 STL
✅ 0 BLK pic.twitter.com/yvlsTNn4Ph2:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle was surprised to see the Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond lineups #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/07/mat… via @SixersWire #NBA2:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I was chewing on this thought this morning and just decided to write about it — I don’t think it actually matters if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year or not (plus some trade intel) phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim…2:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This Week In Basketball: My around-the-league Weekend dime-dropping notes column details the latest on the Ben Simmons front and a new potential Simmons suitor and LOTS more trade scuttle as we inch closer to the Feb. 10 deadline.
It’s all one click away: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…1:28 PM
Devin Vassell @Yvngdevo
Appreciate you🙏🏽 one of dem ones @1GunnaGunna1:26 PM

