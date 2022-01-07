Steve Nash: We wish we had Kyrie Irving all the time

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash calls timeout. James Harden is not off to a good start. He’s 1-for-6 from the field with no free throw attempts. Also has five rebounds and two assists. Bucks lead 39-30 with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thought Nash summed up his team’s mindset well prior to tonight’s game — as they get set to play without Kyrie (again) at home. “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy that we have him half the time.” – 7:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think it’s to be simple. Two things, I think one, I think keeping it simple is best for everyone. I think two, something’s always going on with our squad and availability so we’re mixing and matching often seemingly.”
-Steve Nash won’t scrap his rotations with Irving back. – 6:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road be like ‘oh yeah we got Kyrie tonight But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going “no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.”
-Nash – 6:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going ‘no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.'”
-Steve Nash jokes about how much fun his guys will have w/ or w/o Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/2EVpzhO7xL – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash adds #Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench when Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench in games Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash on Kyrie: “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy we have him half the time.” – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash, out of context: “Something is always going on with our squad.” – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash rocking his Patty Mills shirt ahead of tonight’s promotion. Nash has rocked nearly every shirt giveaway this season. Doing his part for the marketing department. – 5:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Boston’s problems, Udoka calling out the team, Clippers and Kawhi, Pistons, the return of Kyrie, how the Hawks should approach the deadline and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6910Wm… – 3:47 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:40 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Let Kyrie come home (and relax non sensical mandates) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This will be Patty Mills’ first game playing with Kyrie Irving in the rotation, then out of it.
Mills says there’s a mental adjustment he has to make, but he’s not sure Irving being out means he has to be more aggressive.
Early story for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:05 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok on Kyrie’s debut/Nets outlook, then @Stacey21King on the red-hot Bulls:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zLsPa9
Apple: apple.co/3zzl0Uw – 11:13 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
.@Howard Beck on Kyrie: “Reasonable people can argue whether New York’s law is justified or fair. You can argue whether the Nets made the right call in sending Irving away. But one person can solve this mess with a single choice: Kyrie Irving.”
si.com/nba/2022/01/06… – 7:58 PM
