Teams monitoring Damian Lillard injury ahead of trade deadline

Numerous teams are watching Portland intently to see how the Trail Blazers handle Damian Lillard’s ongoing issues with an abdominal injury, since an extended absence or a potential surgery — avenues that the Blazers have resisted to this point — would certainly have a significant impact on their trade deadline approach.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, @Matt Moore and I picked All-Stars in each conference, leaving out Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis. It’s time to get some new faces into the game this year.
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22871… – 1:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal
wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07… – 9:57 AM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Strong 20-point showing for La Lumiere’s JJ Starling vs. Legacy. Notre Dame might lose Blake Wesley but Irish just re-up with another scoring guard. Shot-maker with burst, developing creation skill. pic.twitter.com/yBR2URydON – 8:55 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable. Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game vs. Cavs. – 7:31 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game versus Cleveland – 7:07 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The fact that Ja Morant is 3rd in fan voting – with more votes than Anthony Davis, Tatum, Booker, Russ, Lillard, Butler, etc – goes to show how unprecedented in Memphis his level of stardom really is. He transcends the small market narrative in a way that very few ever have. pic.twitter.com/lOtrzMIBQQ – 1:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups is “definitely hopeful” this one-week shutdown for Damian Lillard will lead to improvements with the abdomen situation but says he’ll “let the chips fall where they may” and “see where it’s at and where it’s not at.” – 8:19 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Doncic, Harden, Westbrook, T.Young, LeBron James (2015 Finals), Lillard all great players. But over years, Warriors’ defense has done great against teams with ball-dominant players. – 8:09 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Drove out to South Bend for UNC-Notre Dame and a quality guard matchup between rising ND freshman Blake Wesley and Tar Heels sophomore Caleb Love. My first live look at Wesley, who’s gathered real buzz with his early-season play. Good NBA crowd expected in attendance. pic.twitter.com/tLEwXbeyBM – 7:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard getting more consultation on abdominal injury, out at least three more games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/tra… – 7:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/R3abb2GYcI – 4:30 PM
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/R3abb2GYcI – 4:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers star Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in a week
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-sta… – 1:52 PM
Blazers star Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in a week
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will miss the next three games vs Miami (tonight), Cleveland (Thursday) and Sacramento (Saturday). Lillard plans to undergo more evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy and then get reevaluated next week – 12:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Damian Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be re-evaluated next week and will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. – 12:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Damian Lillard will be out at least one more week as he undergoes further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
The Blazers say Damian Lillard will be out at least one more week as he undergoes further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. Lillard will be reevaluated next week. – 12:48 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami, Cleveland, and Sacramento. He’ll be reevaluated next week. @RipCityRadio620 – 12:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/ygPBG0f4cH – 12:30 PM
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/ygPBG0f4cH – 12:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:30 AM
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:30 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Damian Lillard out tonight vs. Heat: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:59 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
GAMES TO WATCH:
DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 (FS1)
Alabama at Florida, 7 ET (ESPN2)
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 (ESPN+)
Nebraska at Mich St, 7 (BTN)
Syracuse at Miami, 8 (ACCN)
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 (FS1)
Texas Tech at Iowa St, 9 (ESPNU)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Kvo4h1NECZ – 9:30 AM
Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Kvo4h1NECZ – 9:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:30 AM
Dunc'd On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood's Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux
New free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 10:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Billups on Lillard maybe taking extended time off: “I think what we’re gonna do is just kind of meet, put all our heads together soon and then talk through some of those things. I think that’s probably gonna be the route that we go if he doesn’t get some kind of relief there.” – 9:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Trail Blazers have ruled out Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Cody Zeller for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat. Larry Nance Jr. is doubtful because of health and safety protocols. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Damian Lillard (out) abdominal
CJ McCollum (out) lung
Larry Nance Jr. (doubtful) protocols
Sean Highkin @highkin
I asked Chauncey Billups if there’s been any talk of shutting Damian Lillard down for an extended period of time since the ab injury isn’t improving. He said they’re going to have a meeting “soon” putting “all heads together” (presumably those two+Cronin) to talk that all through – 8:46 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Larry Nance Jr. is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against Miami because he is in the league’s health & safety protocols. Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (health and safety) are out. – 8:25 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s Larry Nance JR’s turn to enter protocols. Damian Lillard will miss a second consecutive game. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/SiLPSuouaQ – 8:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Miami. – 8:23 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal) will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:11 PM
Sean Highkin: Anfernee Simons on the potential for an extended role if Damian Lillard is out for a while: “I’ve got people that believe in me. I know Dame will be helping me every step of the way. I think I’ll be ready for it.” -via Twitter @highkin / January 6, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced today. Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be reevaluated next week. -via NBA.com / January 5, 2022