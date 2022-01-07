Thunder to waive Miye Oni

Michael Scotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to waive Miye Oni, @hoopshype has learned.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder, as expected, has waived Miye Oni, per a team release.
OKC now has an open roster spot. – 5:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.
Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to waive Miye Oni, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Miye Oni trade could forecast more than just luxury tax savings for the Utah Jazz https://t.co/jBsbVdG0A9 pic.twitter.com/hR2nhxMBDd – 12:24 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
In light of Miye Oni no longer being a Jazz player, I will take a page out of @Andy Larsen‘s book and share the stories that never got told from my end.
Oni was very possibly the busiest Jazz player. …. – 7:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Miye Oni trade official.
Jazz received only meager cash considerations in the deal. I was hoping for one of their unsigned draft pick rights, just for fun, but no dice. pic.twitter.com/JJmXNWquHo – 5:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Official release from the Thunder. Miye Oni will be waived in a separate move. pic.twitter.com/D0rG3HLvi4 – 5:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is acquiring Utah’s Miye Oni and a 2028 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Thunder will waive Oni and open up a roster spot ahead of the February trade deadline. Utah saves money and opens a roster spot too. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 4, 2022