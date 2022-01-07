Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-24) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 23, Oklahoma City Thunder 24 (Q1 02:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Find someone who loves to do anything with you as much as SGA loves playing basketball with Mike Muscala. – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the feed,
the dunk,
PERFECT 🤌 pic.twitter.com/nBA1jNNIlb – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK THREES 🔥
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/YHwE2LKWRm – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Edwards hit 3 (well defended) 3s on Lu Dort, so Dort responds with back to back 3s on Ant. pic.twitter.com/wBPhGeNnsu – 8:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Edwards and Lu Dort are just trading threes. Fun matchup tonight. Two of the strongest guards in the league. – 8:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
City starters 🧊
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/oKHBDveKSM – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Malik Beasley came to the scorer’s table wondering where the broadcast crew was tonight so he could give a fist bump. They’re back in Minnesota for this one. – 8:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
At least in having to spend time in OKC you’re rewarded with the best media seat in the league. pic.twitter.com/AMV8pB5hVu – 7:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Groin Soreness) and Leandro Bolmaro (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/y3J8PmUynX – 7:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Thunder Round 2
Vando over 6.5 points
– Expanding his game on O, playing with DLo
Ant under 21.5 points
– Dort
Giddey under 14.5 points + under 7.5 assists + under 8.0 rebounds
– Thought Vando guarding him gave Giddey problems last game – 6:54 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
NEW POD!
GOOO Jaylen Nowell!
Plus, a look at the release of 2021-22 NBA Hoops (video to come).
Presented by our good friends at @DraftKings & @Three_Stars
open.spotify.com/episode/6WSgI8… – 6:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 6:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. Said it’s a day-to-day kind of injury Beverley is dealing with. – 6:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley will not play tonight, says Chris Finch.
Finch says it’s a day to day thing with Beverley’s groin. – 6:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
best dressed big man in the league
RT to vote @Karl-Anthony Towns to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hId0uFcyEF – 6:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
📍OKC
RT to vote @Anthony Edwards to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/c0riSJoog9 – 6:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Waives Oni
🔗 | https://t.co/w2XhojR50Q pic.twitter.com/5ktGLtypIg – 5:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Patrick Beverley has been added to the Timberwolves injury report, he is questionable with right groin soreness. – 5:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder, as expected, has waived Miye Oni, per a team release.
OKC now has an open roster spot. – 5:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
New YouTube video dropping 3pm pst/ 6pm est. #2021Recap
https://t.co/he6KxbbPso pic.twitter.com/8CEQEp94AE – 5:28 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.
Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to waive Miye Oni, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY 🚨
RT TO SEND @D’Angelo Russell to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5KmcM7XZnp – 4:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Did you know that every block the Thunder notches at home @PhillipsMurrah donates $100 to the @ThunderCares Foundation!
1 Block = $100
Total so far = $9,200
More #BlocksForBucks highlights! – 4:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY 🚨
RT TO SEND @Anthony Edwards to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4HavxLsyiC – 3:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder looks to carry over the lessons and takeaways from the first meeting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/XnRMN50gZj pic.twitter.com/kFV7V6TBKZ – 2:45 PM
The Thunder looks to carry over the lessons and takeaways from the first meeting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/XnRMN50gZj pic.twitter.com/kFV7V6TBKZ – 2:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY 🚨
RT TO SEND @Karl-Anthony Towns to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wbUOtno3bc – 2:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🚨 NBA STAT CHANGE ALERT 🚨
You can retire your Danny Green memes.
Green has received credit for a steal that was previously awarded to Andre Drummond in the Sixers game on Jan. 5.
His official stats for the game are now:
✅ 24 MIN
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 0 REB
✅ 0 AST
✅ 1 STL
✅ 0 BLK pic.twitter.com/yvlsTNn4Ph – 2:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Had two of my favorite people to talk Wolves with on the pod yesterday…
@JaceFrederick on the Wolves at the halfway point + the KAT/DLo pairing: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jac…
@Britt Robson on the Wolves estarting 5 + the need for blending lineups effectively: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:39 PM
Had two of my favorite people to talk Wolves with on the pod yesterday…
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has cleared health and safety protocols. He’ll return tonight. – 2:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Thunder say Mark Daigneault has cleared health and safety protocols and he will resume head coaching duties for tonight’s game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. – 2:26 PM
