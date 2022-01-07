Warriors will guarantee Damion Lee for rest of season

USA Today Sports

Michael Scotto: The Golden State Warriors will guarantee Damion Lee’s contract for the rest of the season, league sources told @hoopshype. Lee is averaging 8.3 points so far this season.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham tried to take a take foul but Damion Lee lost the ball. Instead, Graham is able to tip it to Jaxson for a slam. Then a long 3 by Bjelica turns into a Josh Hart layup.
Pels were up 83-78 and looking at GSW cutting into it and instead get a Kerr timeout up 87-78. – 10:00 PM

