Wizards vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (19-19) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Washington Wizards 22, Chicago Bulls 26 (Q1 02:21)
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
DANIEL GAFFORD THAT PUTBACK WAS MEAN [@Daniel Gafford] 🤬
pic.twitter.com/UEjDkAv07z – 8:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This Daniel Gafford putback slam 😳pic.twitter.com/OiR11vFcQ6 – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Daniel Gafford just destroyed the United Center rim on a putback dunk. That was impressive. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are feeding Lonzo Ball early and often tonight and his confidence is visibly up after starting 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
Ball was a bit rusty in his first game back, going 1-for-8 against the Magic on Monday. – 8:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is on the air @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/EeLWIbo2uH – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Headband Zo from deep!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
So much meme potential from Deni Avdija and Wes Unseld Jr. suffering a bad whistle pic.twitter.com/bhiZ3ntls9 – 8:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Going back to Wizards-Rockets, there were 3 incorrect calls in Last 2 Minutes
2 favored Houston, 1 favored Washington
– Christian Wood should have been called for defensive 3 seconds (25.5)
– Deni Avdija did not foul Jae’Sean Tate (48.5)
– Raul Neto fouled Christian Wood (55.8) – 8:02 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Yooo I’m a uncle now my lil brother just had a handsome harrell boy brought into this world! #HBoyz – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar #BullsKicks check-in 👀
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping the body right 💪
#DCAboveAll
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Washington!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Continue to vote for @DeMar DeRozan @Zach LaVine @Nikola Vucevic All Star Game.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lastly, I asked Keifer Sykes (@Keifer Sykes), who grew up on the South Side of Chicago but attended Marshall on the West Side, how his hometown molded him.
"It's a lot of bloodshed in my city. … I feel like God placed me in this position to shed light on those things." #Pacers
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until game time!
📍 Chicago
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington+
#DCAboveAll
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Joel Ayayi, Jordan Goodwin, Jordan Schakel, Craig Sword, and Jaime Echenique are all back with the Capital City Go-Go after spending multiple games with the Wizards during COVID outbreak – 6:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday will be available to play tonight, giving Washington its full set of three point guards it had to start the season. Wes Unseld Jr. said the team hopes Montrezl Harrell and Rui Hachimura will join the team Saturday in Orlando before Sunday’s game there. – 6:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans will not play tonight in Chicago, Wes Unseld Jr. said. The injury is a mid-foot sprain, and the hope is that he’ll be available to play on Sunday in Orlando. – 6:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Davis Bertans is dealing with a good bit of discomfort from the mid foot sprain he suffered the other night. But it’s not considered serious and he’s hopeful Bertans will play on Sunday at Orlando. – 6:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight in Chicago: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are last in 3PA/g, 1st in 3P%. Been a theme all season
Billy Donovan said pregame he’d like 3PAs to rise organically, but stressed that not “all 3s are created equally”
The root, he said, is for Bulls to get downhill more, force help, spray out and generate more good 3PAs – 6:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. says there is a chance Rui Hachimura plays on Sunday at Orlando, but still TBD
He has been re-ramping up since exiting protocols on Wednesday – 6:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOOOOOOOCH.
🚨 1 RT = 2 VOTES 🚨
@Nikola Vucevic | #NBAAllStar
@Nikola Vucevic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/66OYA5fwfR – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🥶🥶🥶
#DCAboveAll
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach & Ayo locking in.
@zennioptical | #BullsNation
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
8 players are out tonight for the Wizards . Bulls go for 9 straight. 6:45 pre. @670TheScore Bulls with 7 games in 11 days. Hey, hey hey ! Got to love it. – 6:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You heard the man: Vote @Bradley Beal ⭐️

#NBAAllStar
1 RT = 2 votes today
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UxhrYbqXBH – 6:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck. pic.twitter.com/2OsiJKCQyq – 5:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Bulls beat Wizards, it’s franchise’s first 9-game win streak since April 13, 2011.
That’s night Kyle Korver scored 19 points to cap 62-20 regular season with victory over NJ Nets.
That team advanced to the ECF. (And the win streak stretched to 10 with next season’s opener.) – 5:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls to guarantee Matt Thomas’ contract for remainder of the season
sportando.basketball/en/bulls-to-gu… – 4:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
NBA announced next Friday’s Sixers-Celtics game is being moved from 7:30 to 7:00, bumped off ESPN for GSW-CHI. – 4:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sign of the times — next Friday’s Sixers Celtics game got booted off of ESPN for Bulls Warriors pic.twitter.com/v2Sv9ht3jh – 4:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chicago Bulls will guarantee the contract of guard Matt Thomas for the remainder of the season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 4:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
National TV / Bulls: Bulls-Warriors now 6:30 NEXT Friday the 14th ESPN)-also network coverage Wednesday vs. Nets ( ESPN)-9PM. At Memphis Monday (TNT) 2:30–EVERY game with the local call @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 4:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Golden State at #Bulls next Friday has been added to ESPN schedule, is now a 6:30 p.m. start at the UC.
Reminder Wed vs.Brooklyn is a 9 p.m. start because it’s Game 2 of an ESPN DH – 3:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schedule change for the Celtics:
The game at the 76ers on Friday, January 14 has been dropped by ESPN. That game will now be a 7:00 PM ET start.
Warriors at Bulls will air in the ESPN timeslot instead. – 3:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our game next Friday (1/14) against the Golden State Warriors will now be at 6:30 pm CT and be broadcasted on ESPN.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
More NBA flex scheduling: ESPN will televise Warriors-Bulls game on Jan. 14 instead of Celtics-Sixers game. Warriors-Bulls will be at 7:30 pm ET and Celtics-Sixers will be at 7 pm ET – 3:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA announces the Jan. 14 Warriors at Bulls game will now tip at 6:30 pm. – 3:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics at #76ers on Jan. 14 has been dropped by ESPN and moved to 7 p.m. ET, replaced by #Warriors–#Bulls. – 3:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Today and every day, the Bulls celebrate your right to be who you are.
@BMOHarrisBank | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RFLQOOQrqf – 3:00 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Also Ask Sam about the cautionary tales involved in potentially enhancing the roster and why the Bulls have it so good.
on.nba.com/33eVkkg – 2:52 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Last 4 games @Bradley Beal and @Kyle Kuzma have combined for 58.5 ppg – 2:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coach Unseld on @Bradley Beal:
“We’ve all seen his growth over the last 10 years. He’s a leader…He’s a willing playmaker. When that ball starts moving, everyone benefits. He doesn’t force the issue. He doesn’t chase shots.”
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA – 2:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards should be getting Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant back for their season debuts sometime soon. So, how will they fit into the rotation? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last five games, our 55.0% effective field goal percentage ranks seventh in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/fmpWJi8Kcu – 2:00 PM
