Bucks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 8, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 75, Charlotte Hornets 89 (Q4 11:52)

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Some dude just won $7,500 making a half court shot here in Charlotte and that drew the biggest cheer of the day. – 8:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis showing off his strength. 💪

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Khris is essentially the only Bucks player capable of getting the ball to Giannis in a good spot when the Hornets have been in zone. Turns out having no NBA caliber guards available eventually catches up to you. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks had a couple of moments in the third quarter to maybe steal some momentum but couldn’t make the next shot to keep it going – #Hornets lead 89-75. – 8:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 89, Bucks 75
They put up 42 points in that third quarter. Whoa. – 8:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BLOCK ➡️ ALLEY ➡️ BOOM
BLOCK ➡️ ALLEY ➡️ BOOM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Honestly shocked no one on the Bucks has gotten whistled for a technical yet. As they often are against the Hornets, they have been mad about the whistle all night long. – 8:43 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Terry Rozier got going tonight and I’m not sure that the Bucks are going to be able to slow him down now. Rozier has 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, plus 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Hornets up, 79-66, with 3:04 left in the third quarter. – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
P.J. Washington joins LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee with four fouls for the #Hornets. – 8:40 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo hit the spin cycle twice for this bucket 🌪️🪣
pic.twitter.com/hmQWaDzLnT8:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has another double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the #Bucks8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don't worry, Bobby finished this wide open jam. 🤣

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo had gotten to the line a couple of times and assisted on a Bobby Portis bucket before drawing his third foul and having to sit. After that the #Hornets took a 15-point lead, their largest of the game. – 8:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jordan Nwora really having a tough night. he is 1-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-5 from deep. – 8:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Four fouls on LaMelo and he has to take a seat with more than seven minutes left in the third Q. – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LaMelo Ball now has four fouls with 7:25 to go in the third quarter for the #Hornets. He has 14 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight's crowd of 19,139 marks @Charlotte Hornets 6th sellout of the season in 16 home games including selling out 3 of the last 4 games at @spectrumcenter #AllFly
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Timeout to Darvin Ham and the Bucks are down, 63-50, with 8:09 left in the third quarter.
The Hornets have to be the absolutely last team that the Bucks would want to play on a back-to-back. They always bother the Bucks with their handsy, smallball ways on defense. – 8:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Incoming 📠
Mason Plumlee positive tweet
Good hustle play big fella
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting has plummeted to 31.6% and the #Hornets are now up 63-50 with 8:09 left in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier jumper hands #Hornets a 63-50 lead, their largest of the game. Darvin Ham calls timeout. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Up to 22 combined personal fouls and 15 combined turnovers in #Bucks / #Hornets8:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward’s first points of the game come on a pair of free throws with 10:01 left in the third quarter. – 8:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo moving up the #Hornets assist list. He just tied Glen Rice for 22nd on the team’s all-time list with 574. – 8:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s going to look cool as a poster, but less so on video.
Antetokounmpo on Plumlee. Ball got caught on the rim before going down. – 8:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BEAST MODE 💪
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges! 🗳⭐️
Rod Boone @rodboone
The 12 points they posted in the second quarter represent Milwaukee’s second-lowest output in a quarter this season. – 8:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good half, some pretty ugly shooting but Bucks are playing a slow game continuing to the low scoring. If Hayward can give anything 2nd half they have a good chance, he’s missed a lot of good looks so far – 8:06 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: #Hornets 47, Bucks 41 – 8:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Hornets 47, Bucks 41 – 8:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There have been 17 fouls called, but only 10 free throws shot (so far) this half. #Bucks #Hornets8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣3️⃣LO!
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo has been sneaky good on defense, high effort, rotating, not fouling and making his presence felt. Great to see growth on that end – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s not often Wesley Matthews doesn’t get back on defense complaining about a non-call. LaMelo Ball had challenged his three, and then went down and was wide open for his own. – 7:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have now had three airballs on 3s from the right wing. Galloway, Mamukelashvili and Matthews.
On that last one, Matthews thought he was fouled and did not get back on defense. Hornets up, 47-39, with 3:15 left in the first half. – 7:58 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I can just imagine Eric Collins staying up until 3sm the night before games counting letters of opposing players’ surnames. A combined 27 between Giannis and Sandro, is that the most in the NBA? – 7:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton continues to be the Bucks’ offensive engine tonight. He has 16 points in 12 minutes on the floor. 3-of-4 from deep.
Bucks down, 38-36, with 6:09 left in the first half though. – 7:51 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have taken control with a 19-4 run but Milwaukee is creeping back behind Khris Middleton. His game is so smooth. Hornets lead 38-36. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton now has 13 points for the #Bucks. #Hornets lead 38-36. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
13 total personal fouls in #Bucks#Hornets…7 minutes left in the first half. – 7:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier is heating up. Up to 10 points after a pair of triples. #Hornets grab a 33-31 lead and acting head coach Darvin Ham calls timeout. – 7:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Ugly start to the second quarter. Just two points in almost three minutes for the Bucks and the Hornets now lead, 33-31, with 9:07 left in the first half. – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Took a bit for these teams to score in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the #Hornets now have a 31-30 lead thanks to back-to-back threes from Terry Rozier. – 7:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris with an 11 point first quarter including this:

Rod Boone @rodboone
I feel a technical foul coming soon. #Hornets are doing a lot of arguing with the officials tonight. – 7:41 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Alexis Ajinca is in the house tonight at Spectrum… One if the first guys the Hornets drafted when I started following the team. The Hornets were always targeting a big, others who went after were Roy Hibbert, Koufos & Ibaka… Picked the wrong one I guess 🤷 – 7:40 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This was CLEAN 🧼
Khris Middleton with the NICE finish 😬
pic.twitter.com/kUCMyfzBwz7:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a good one already 👀
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 29-27. Middleton leading the way for the Bucks with 11pts/3ast.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 120.8
DefRtg: 108.0
Net Rtg: +11.2
ORB%: 38.5%
DRB%: 91.7% – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hornets end the longest quarter ever on an 8-0 run. #Bucks lead 29-27. – 7:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Bucks 29, #Hornets 27 – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre almost air balling his first two 3s after hitting 8 in a quarter last game is the most Oubre thing to happen. – 7:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets offense struggling early against the Bucks length. They are 7 for 16 and 3 for 8 from 3-point range. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Sandro Mamukelashvili enters the game and immediately gets a bucket on an offensive rebound.
Both Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo have told him recently that hitting the offensive glass hard is a great way to make an impact at the end of the rotation. – 7:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Okay, Khris.
Pretty reverse layup by Middleton on that drive. – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton with the reverse layup off glass. #WhyNot#Bucks up 22-14. – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open up this one in Charlotte making 6 of their first 10 shots, including 4-for-7 from behind the three-point line. They’re up 18-12 on the #Hornets about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews with two 3s in the first six minutes and the Bucks have a 18-12 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter. – 7:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby picking up right where he left off.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“And he hit’s TOUGH 3s too.” – James Borrego, on Khris Middleton before the game
He just got a 3+1. – 7:18 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets racking up the fouls. Now that’s two on PJ Washington. We’re not even halfway through the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
P.J. Washington now has two fouls, and he replaced Mason Plumlee (two fouls). Khris Middleton with another four-point play. #Bucks up 12-6. – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s counterintuitive because it’s a fadeaway jumper against a mismatch, but Bobby Portis getting a smaller player and immediately getting that baseline fadeaway jumper is money. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Before the game #Hornets head coach James Borrego said getting in foul trouble v. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an issue – Mason Plumlee catches two whistles in 30 seconds. – 7:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Two quick fouls on Mason so first player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton had James Harden last night, LaMelo Ball tonight for the #Bucks7:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores the Bucks first point from the line with a free throw. Bucks already down, 4-1, though. – 7:13 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
That LaMelo pass was a “No no he missed the pass by a mi…Oh wait there’s a guy there nvm” – 7:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
One minute into the game and LaMelo Ball already threw a cool pass. I’m pleased.
Durant and LaMelo vs. the Bucks on back-to-back nights is a treat from the scheduling gods. – 7:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
So are the Hornets on after the globetrotters or…? – 7:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Ridiculous pass from LaMelo to Mason Plumlee from halfcourt for a reverse slam. He spun around and passed it in one motion. – 7:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Alright let’s watch some live Hornets basketball. Does anyone know if these Milwaukee Bucks guys any good? – 7:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It's time for Bucks Basketball!!

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rodney came off the bench last night and put up 10 points.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/E6zAJ8gxUy6:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Running it back with the same starters:

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora remains in the starting lineup for the #Bucks, joining Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half, marking the sixth 20-point half of his career.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks improved to 8-0 this season when three players score 20 points in the same game.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/Rf5H5Z2LXO6:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham said he is hopeful Mike Budenholzer will be back to take over on Monday, but it sounds like he still needs to stack up some negative tests. – 5:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
During his pregame availability, Darvin Ham confirmed that Jrue Holiday has exited the health and safety protocols.
But he did suffer a left ankle injury against the Raptors. Ham was not sure if Holiday would be able to play Monday in Charlotte. – 5:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g5:33 PM

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/C3rgLnYMq85:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo going through their usual pregame routines in Charlotte. Second night of a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/axx7OKSiP75:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday tested out of the NBA’s health and safety protocol, but he’s not here in Charlotte (yet). He’ll miss tonight’s #Bucks game v. the #Hornets with left ankle soreness. – 4:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks had four standout performances in last night’s win over the Nets – three guys that scored 20+ points a piece and then the guy that defended Kevin Durant.
“That’s why Wes Matthews is in a Bucks uniform.” – Darvin Ham
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/cFm0J33Ife pic.twitter.com/kurGFgxXaa3:42 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Here are the Milwaukee #Bucks midseason awards 🏆 and highlights 🎥
🥇MVP
🛑Top defensive player
🎯 Best shot
😊Nicest moment
& more!
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel3:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill
OUT (left ankle soreness): Jrue Holiday
OUT (left ankle sprain): Donte DiVincenzo
OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez – 2:20 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Saturday’s Hornets vs. Bucks game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/hor…1:18 PM
