CJ McCollum considered a negative trade asset now?

Is it personally hard to hear your name in trade rumors? CJ McCollum: I’ve always focused on controlling the controllables. I can’t control any of the noise that comes with playing this game. I can say that as a basketball player you will be involved at some point in rumors regardless of the magnitude because you play a sport. The media kind of dictates the story line. Success and failure also plays a role. -via New York Times / December 13, 2021