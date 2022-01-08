USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: LeBron James moves past Alvin Robertson and more

Milestones

January 8, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

LeBron James No. 10 in steals now

Moved ahead of Alvin Robertson with 2,113 steals. He’s now 49 away from Hakeem Olajuwon

Kevin Durant No. 23 in points now

Moved ahead of Patrick Ewing with 24,841 points. He’s now 351 away from Jerry West

Russell Westbrook No. 97 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Anthony Mason with 7,286 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Chet Walker

Nikola Vucevic No. 99 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 7,267 rebounds. He’s now tied with Truck Robinson

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 111 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Lindsey Hunter and Andre Iguodala with 1,077 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder

D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 950 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Zach LaVine

Kevin Durant No. 149 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,487 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from DeMarcus Cousins

Bradley Beal No. 170 in points now

Moved ahead of Brook Lopez, Gus Williams and Anthony Davis with 14,099 points. He’s now 56 away from Eddie Jones

Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,990 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Alton Lister

Avery Bradley No. 185 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks, Jose Juan Barea and Bruce Bowen with 822 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Clyde Drexler

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 206 in points now

Moved ahead of Corey Maggette with 13,216 points. He’s now 4 away from Jalen Rose

Ben McLemore No. 207 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Andrew Wiggins with 758 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Jamal Mashburn

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 210 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Danny Green and Kevin Kunnert with 619 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andre Iguodala

Andre Drummond No. 210 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 935 steals. He’s now tied with Thabo Sefolosha

Danny Green No. 211 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kenny Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Barton No. 211 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 747 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Tracy Murray

Nikola Jokic No. 233 in assists now

Moved ahead of Don Buse with 2,921 assists. He’s now 1 away from Steve Smith

Hassan Whiteside No. 245 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jeff Foster with 5,253 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Greg Monroe

Fred VanVleet No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell and Doug McDermott with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA The Wolves have won 3 in a row
On today’s show:
– The D’Angelo Russell game (11/12 shooting, 27 pts, 12 asts)
– How only Utah has a better 3-man lineup than KAT + DLo + Ant
– A Wolves team that actually likes each other
– Jaylen Nowell’s contract future
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson + LeBron is already L.A.’s second-most used lineup despite playing only four games and 48 minutes together.
They’re now a +23.5, with an OFFRTG of 127.5, and DEFRTG of 103.9, after the win vs. Atlanta. – 11:13 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 20th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger to reach that mark in fewer games played than Jokic (32) is Russell Westbrook (2016-17, 30). pic.twitter.com/7Vxm4Xc7jT11:01 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Bradley Beal gave Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu a tip in the middle of last night’s game and it very quickly backfired. Fun story from @eddierazo_ ift.tt/3q6eLo910:50 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner The @latimessports has more #lakers coverage with: Picking up Avery Bradley’s contract pays immediate dividends for the Lakers in win latimes.com/sports/lakers/…10:48 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James and Malik Monk power Lakers to season-best fourth straight win latimes.com/sports/lakers/…10:48 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.43
2. LeBron James: 14.4
3. Kevin Durant: 14.39
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
5. Stephen Curry: 14.16
6. Trae Young: 13.65
7. Joel Embiid: 13.26
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.01 pic.twitter.com/SgGuuFJ0qV10:45 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 9 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 10 games, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older. pic.twitter.com/Wzd4duPkFx10:41 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk LeBron dominates second half, leads Lakers past Hawks for 4th straight win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/leb…10:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant won’t push Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated: ‘Whenever he’s ready, he’ll be ready’ nj.com/nets/2022/01/k…
h/t to @Nick Friedell for asking the tough questions of KD and Kyrie this week – 8:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Kevin Durant says he will not pressure Kyrie Irving to get vaccine nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/kev…8:01 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247 LeBron has scored 341 points in his last 10 games. That’s his highest-scoring 10-game regular-season stretch since March 2008 h/t @Stathead
We usually don’t see LeBron score like this til the playoffs. Speaks to the urgency of Lakers predicament right now – 8:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kevin Durant, #Nets not forcing Kyrie Irving to get vaccine – but still hoping he becomes full-time nypost.com/2022/01/08/net… via @nypostsports6:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Giannis and the Bucks take down Durant and the Nets
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…3:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten With 4 stl Friday, LeBron James moved past Alvin Robertson for 10th on the all-time list. Across the board he’s 3rd in pts, 8th in ast, 42nd in reb and tied w/ KD at 98th in blk. James: “I’ve always had decent hands … Just trying to help my teammates out the best way I can” – 2:48 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina More Frank Vogel on LeBron at 5: “It’s activated some of the other perimeter players. It’s balanced out his point of attack. It’s not all him w/ the basketball trying to go downhill into the ground. He’s trusting his teammates, and other guys are rewarding that.” – 1:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James on playing at the 5 pic.twitter.com/3rlRda4Roa1:38 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James playing at 5: “Playing smaller lineups w/ ‘Bron has allowed other guys to get a little bit more comfortable, & it’s allowed ‘Bron to get more comfortable as well. He’s not just creating everything himself. But he’s being a receiver more.” – 1:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron on the biggest reason why the Lakers are starting to win:
“We’re just getting our guys back.” – 1:19 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James on the winning streak: “We’re getting our guys back. It’s literally that simple.” – 1:18 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron (2,113 steals) passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time list with 4 tonight against Atlanta. Up next: Hakeem Olajuwon (2,162). – 1:16 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon In the newsletter this morning, I asked a few MVP voters from last season if LeBron is in their top five after he started the season well out of the conversation: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/wha…1:09 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Avery Bradley still has something left in the tank. Hounded Trae Young all night, was cooking with the jump shot. Bradley told me his body is feeling as good as its felt in years, and that’s good news for a Lakers team that needs perimeter defenders. – 1:07 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Avery Bradley on LeBron James: “His IQ is unbelievable.” – 12:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Avery Bradley: “Defense for me is always effort.” – 12:55 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL finished this game with 8 turnovers, after committing only 5 last game (win vs. SAC), and shot the ball well once again, led by @Malik Monk, who scored 29 points and hit 7 3’s.
Avery Bradley started the game hot (13 points in the 1st Q), and @Talen Horton-Tucker added 21 points. – 12:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter The Lakers win their fourth straight game for the first time this season, benefitting from some continuity in the lineup (now 4-0 with LeBron at 5, Johnson at 4), beating Atlanta 134-118.
Throughout the streak, role players have looked increasingly comfortable. – 12:50 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Russell Westbrook finishes a point shy of a triple-double. More importantly: 13 assists against just three turnovers. – 12:49 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on if Russell Westbrook might be turning things around: “I definitely think so. … I do think he set a tone for us to play extra-pass basketball.” – 12:49 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell KD says he’s not going to “force” Kyrie to get the vaccine to play in all the home games. He doesn’t feel like it is his place to ask for an explanation, either. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Since 1975, no other player older than 34 years old has ever had a 30/5/5/3/3 game.
LeBron had 32/8/9/4/3 tonight.
He’s 37. pic.twitter.com/UVZrRTL9Oj12:38 AM

Bill Oram @billoram Struggling to recall a more impressive win in this Lakers season. Malik Monk is on a tear… LeBron topped 30 again… good Russ game…. team had 14 steals… just a ton to like. – 12:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten LAL beats ATL, 134-118, for 5th win in last six games. LeBron 32p on 13-of-24 9a 8r 4s 3b; Monk 29p on 11-of-20 2s; Bradley 21p on 8-of-11 6r; THT 21p 5a 2s; Melo 17p 7r 2s; Russ 9p on 4-of-14 13a 11r 6f +22 in 31 mins. Big game Sunday at home vs. MEM, Grizz w/ 7 straight Ws – 12:33 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Lakers stumbled into LeBron being the perfect small ball five – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse LeCenter tonight:
32 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
4 STL
3 BLK
The Lakers have won 5 straight with LeBron at center. pic.twitter.com/s9KtdKSkyX12:32 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Lot of hands helping out on that one: LeBron James led with 32 points (17 in the 4th), but Malik Monk had 29, THT had 21, Avery Bradley had 21, and Melo had 17. Lakers have a season-best 37 assists in the 134-118 victory over Atlanta, their fourth straight. – 12:31 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Lakers 134, Hawks 118
The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season. They improve to 21-19. LeBron James had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Malik Monk had 29 points. THT scored 21 points off the bench.
Up next: vs. Memphis on Sunday. – 12:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Weirdly, Jokić, KD, Giannis, LeBron, and Embiid all got some variation of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists tonight. – 12:30 AM
Bill Oram @billoram After LeBron’s breakaway dunk put the Lakers up by 18, Jake Paul sprung up from his courtside seat in a lime green puffy vest, twirled like a ballerina, then mimicked a home run swing. Security gently ushered him off the playing surface. – 12:27 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon After that last LeBron dunk, Jake Paul came onto the court and did a celebratory twirl. He had to be ushered back to his seat. It’s a wild night, Lakers up 130-112. – 12:26 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook has fouled out. He had 9 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and 3 turnovers tonight. There’s 4:39 left in the game. – 12:20 AM
Michael Singer @msinger Jeff Green on jumping … at 35: “If I can jump, I’m gonna use it. … LeBron (37) is setting the future for me. I got big hopes for myself.” – 12:19 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James has four steals tonight, and is now 10th all-time on the NBA’s career steals list passing Alvin Robertson. – 12:17 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list. – 12:17 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon You think, “OK, he’s having an off-night.” Suddenly you look up and LeBron has 28 points with 7:29 left in the game. – 12:10 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon When he’s guarding a big, LeBron is really skilled at swatting the ball out of his man’s hands on the gather. Did it against Capela earlier on the play that led to his alley-oop, and nearly stripped Collins the same way. – 12:09 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron doing it on both ends. – 12:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis KD on #Nets woes, 10-10 at home: “Our crowd wants to get behind the team that’s playing well. I don’t expect us to have a great homecourt advantage if we’re playing s–tty basketball. That’s just what it is…its on us to play better.” nypost.com/2022/01/07/kev… via @nypostsports12:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon THT-to-LeBron for one of the most impressive dunks in the history of Crypto.com Arena. – 12:00 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Timeout Hawks 39 seconds into the fourth quarter after an alley-oop from LeBron off the turnover.
Hawks down 103-87 – 12:00 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Lakers 101, Hawks 87
Malik Monk has 27 points on 10 of 15 FGs (7 of 10 on 3s). THT, who’s up to 17 points, had the highlight of the game with a filthy cross into a posterization dunk. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Strong end to the quarter by LA. – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS First quarter belonged to Avery Bradley.
Second quarter belonged to Malik Monk.
Third quarter belonged to Talen Horton-Tucker. – 11:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Bron wrote “WASHED 👑” on the Sprite 8s ✍️ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmwfPUMiwp11:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon A flagrant called against Okongwu, and Melo gets three shots and Lakers keep possession. Big momentum play as the Lakers try to maintain and/or build the lead with LeBron on the bench probably until the fourth quarter. – 11:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 7th straight 30-point game vs. Nets, but his passing stands out in Bucks’ big win
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…11:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Antetokounmpo scores 31 in return, Bucks easily handle Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/ant…11:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine D’Angelo Russell: “It was good to see them go in more than anything. Definitely the best I’ve ever shot in a game. ” – 11:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Okongwu miiiiight have been falling back before LeBron hit him on that charge. – 11:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell took some time at the end of his press conference tonight to share how much he is enjoying his teammates in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/UjgB2ioMFg11:38 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Great team win and congrats Coach Ham 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/QOa4AZP4gt11:33 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace Spencer Dinwiddie, asked if he picked up anything watching the Wizards while in protocols, says he’s all for point guard Beal if that’s what’s asked. Reiterates he’s here to be a complementary piece. – 11:28 PM

Milestones

