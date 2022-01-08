Daily statistical milestones: LeBron James moves past Alvin Robertson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
LeBron James No. 10 in steals now
Moved ahead of Alvin Robertson with 2,113 steals. He’s now 49 away from Hakeem Olajuwon
Kevin Durant No. 23 in points now
Moved ahead of Patrick Ewing with 24,841 points. He’s now 351 away from Jerry West
Russell Westbrook No. 97 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Anthony Mason with 7,286 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Chet Walker
Nikola Vucevic No. 99 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 7,267 rebounds. He’s now tied with Truck Robinson
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 111 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Lindsey Hunter and Andre Iguodala with 1,077 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder
D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 950 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Zach LaVine
Kevin Durant No. 149 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,487 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from DeMarcus Cousins
Bradley Beal No. 170 in points now
Moved ahead of Brook Lopez, Gus Williams and Anthony Davis with 14,099 points. He’s now 56 away from Eddie Jones
Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,990 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Alton Lister
Avery Bradley No. 185 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks, Jose Juan Barea and Bruce Bowen with 822 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Clyde Drexler
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 206 in points now
Moved ahead of Corey Maggette with 13,216 points. He’s now 4 away from Jalen Rose
Ben McLemore No. 207 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andrew Wiggins with 758 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Jamal Mashburn
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 210 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Danny Green and Kevin Kunnert with 619 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andre Iguodala
Andre Drummond No. 210 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 935 steals. He’s now tied with Thabo Sefolosha
Danny Green No. 211 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kenny Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
Will Barton No. 211 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 747 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Tracy Murray
Nikola Jokic No. 233 in assists now
Moved ahead of Don Buse with 2,921 assists. He’s now 1 away from Steve Smith
Hassan Whiteside No. 245 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jeff Foster with 5,253 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Greg Monroe
Fred VanVleet No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell and Doug McDermott with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray
On today’s show:
– The D’Angelo Russell game (11/12 shooting, 27 pts, 12 asts)
– How only Utah has a better 3-man lineup than KAT + DLo + Ant
– A Wolves team that actually likes each other
– Jaylen Nowell’s contract future
They’re now a +23.5, with an OFFRTG of 127.5, and DEFRTG of 103.9, after the win vs. Atlanta. – 11:13 AM
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 20th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.43
2. LeBron James: 14.4
3. Kevin Durant: 14.39
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
5. Stephen Curry: 14.16
6. Trae Young: 13.65
7. Joel Embiid: 13.26
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 9 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Kevin Durant won’t push Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated: ‘Whenever he’s ready, he’ll be ready’ nj.com/nets/2022/01/k…
We usually don’t see LeBron score like this til the playoffs. Speaks to the urgency of Lakers predicament right now – 8:00 AM
“We’re just getting our guys back.” – 1:19 AM
Avery Bradley started the game hot (13 points in the 1st Q), and @Talen Horton-Tucker added 21 points. – 12:51 AM
Throughout the streak, role players have looked increasingly comfortable. – 12:50 AM
LeBron had 32/8/9/4/3 tonight.
32 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
4 STL
3 BLK
The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season. They improve to 21-19. LeBron James had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Malik Monk had 29 points. THT scored 21 points off the bench.
Up next: vs. Memphis on Sunday. – 12:31 AM
Hawks down 103-87 – 12:00 AM
Malik Monk has 27 points on 10 of 15 FGs (7 of 10 on 3s). THT, who’s up to 17 points, had the highlight of the game with a filthy cross into a posterization dunk. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Strong end to the quarter by LA. – 11:56 PM
Second quarter belonged to Malik Monk.
Third quarter belonged to Talen Horton-Tucker. – 11:54 PM
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:41 PM
