Dillon Brooks to be evaluated on Sunday after ankle njury

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. said it was tough tough to see Dillon Brooks get hurt. Jaren said he checked out the next few possessions and didn’t want to play but they all knew they had to play for Dillon. – 6:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on seeing Dillon Brooks get hurt:
“It was tough. I didn’t even want to play for like three possessions. I was checked out for a second. It affects you for sure, but you know you have to play for him at the end of the day.” – 6:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. on what goes through when Dillon Brooks went down: “It’s tough” — he said he checked out for a few possessions after he went down. Only thing you can do is keep going — “that’s what he wants” — and have his teammates back.
Next-man up mentality. – 6:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Acting Head Coach Brad Jones said Dillon Brooks will get evaluated tomorrow and will have a better idea of what it is. Jones said it is just very disappointing for Dillon with what he has to deal with this season with injuries and H&S protocols. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones said Dillon Brooks’ spirits were high, but he’s frustrated, given his stretch of injuries and covid this season. He’ll be evaluated tomorrow though – 6:16 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Great win for the @Memphis Grizzlies but still a heavy heart for Dillon Brooks! Hoping for a speedy recovery and hope he is ok! – 6:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams is out here starting the 3rd quarter in place of Dillon Brooks – 4:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Big to big lobs are the best. Also, Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing a hell of a game right now on both ends. Grizzlies needed him to step up without Ja Morant, Steven Adams and now Dillon Brooks. He’s doing it. – 4:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks combined to average 56 points in the playoff series against Utah.
We are at the halfway point of 2021-22, and they have played just 162 minutes together this season. – 4:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The replay of Dillon Brooks rolling his ankle looked scary! – 4:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks was supposed to shoot free throws and is unable to due to injury.
Jon Teske was chosen by Clippers to shoot the free throws, and Brooks is out for the game. – 4:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Apparently it is too much to see Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane on the court together. We were just about to have it, aaaaaaand nope. – 4:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is down and holding his lower leg and pointing to his left ankle. He was helped off the court without putting pressure on his ankle. He stepped on Brandon Boston’s foot. Didn’t look good. – 4:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dillon Brooks is being carried off on the shoulders of two teammates. Memphis is already without Ja Morant today. – 4:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks pulls up lame in transition and is still down as Grizzlies call timeout. – 4:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
starters today:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Killian Tillie
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
For the memory books:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Killian Tillie
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 3:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jones says that with the team being the second youngest in the NBA, they are constantly looking for collective leadership without multiple veterans. He mentions specifically Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks as examples of those that set the tone. – 2:04 PM
