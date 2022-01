Don Nelson: I wasn't invited to Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement ceremony

“I read about what [Nowitzki] said,” Nelson said. “That was nice. I don’t think Dirk had any decisions about who was there. I think that’s all an organization thing. Mark Cuban’s in charge of that, I’m sure.” A source told The News that Cuban was not in charge of the invite list. That was done by an event planner. There was a three-page spreadsheet of guests for whom Nowitzki requested tickets, but more than 60 were unable to make it to Dallas because of canceled airline flights that day or COVID-19 concerns. -via Dallas Morning News / January 8, 2022