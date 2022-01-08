Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (20-20) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 13, Los Angeles Clippers 17 (Q1 06:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kristina Pink on the broadcast (debuting as an analyst!) shares that Ivica Zubac promises he’ll get a haircut tomorrow, says his wife will do it. – 3:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers haven’t missed (4-4, 3-3, 2-2). For that, they have the early 13-4 lead (9:24, 1st). – 3:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Nice to see you, @Ivica Zubac!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LddOhEesOw – 3:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Clippers start 3-for-3 from deep and Memphis almost instantly trails by nine.
Not ideal. – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This matinee game is off to a great start for Clippers, as they have made each of their first four shots (3 3s) and two free throws in 156 seconds.
LA up 13-4 with 9:24 left in first quarter. Reggie Jackson with 8 of the points. – 3:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Less than three minutes into this matinee vs. Memphis and Reggie Jackson has tied his number of made three-pointers from Thursday’s game vs. Phoenix. Was 2-8 in that one. Afterward, said he had to be better. He’s been very good to start. – 3:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
13-4 Clippers lead, as the Grizzlies call a timeout with 9:24 left in the 1st – 3:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
trip gets the party started 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Cg3Xde3Bl4 – 3:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Rules!
@adaniels33 breaks down why @Ja Morant is in the conversation for the best point guard in the #NBA #GrzNxtGen
Hear the Grizzlies take on the Clippers in minutes on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ pic.twitter.com/GPxu6lIPOS – 3:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Teams that have an easy one-for-one salary match for Eric Gordon:
Toronto (Goran Dragic)
Cleveland (Ricky Rubio)
LA Clippers (Eric Bledsoe)
Atlanta (Danilo Gallinari)
Pick compensation is the issue. Gordon to CLE for Rubio and a lotto-protected 2022 first makes a lot of sense. – 3:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
starters today:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Killian Tillie
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
For the memory books:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Killian Tillie
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 3:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
🔵 @Tyus Jones
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🦆 @Dillon Brooks
🐶 @KillianTillie
🟢 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/kvmoPh0S2E – 3:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Finishing touches.
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/xNfUgr8Yxe – 2:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Justise Winslow catching up with his former teammates Tyus Jones (Duke, Memphis) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis). pic.twitter.com/pP4VxCDwvf – 2:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I was all excited to watch Grizzlies-Clippers this morning and now Ja Morant is out.
I’m still gonna watch, but it’s a bummer. – 2:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Showin’ love to #ClipperNation.
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/IKWyBnIJ0F – 2:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/MrVcG47InD – 2:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cozy. fitted. casual.
which is your ideal brunch fit? pic.twitter.com/URViiJENan – 2:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey and Jeremy Castleberry keeping up their running dialogue… pic.twitter.com/Ov8OpQ2CGQ – 2:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Will do a Grizzlies spaces before the game around 1:50 with @PAKA_FLOCKA. All are welcome to jump in and chat. – 2:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for pregame. @PAKA_FLOCKA will have you the rest of the way. Check out my game preview for today as well as my latest feature on the gravity of Ja Morant and how he’s bringing light to America’s Team, the Memphis Grizzlies, at grizzlybearblues.com. @JoeMullinax out – 2:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic is also in health and safety protocols. He would usually be the next-man-up acting coach.
So now it’s Brad Jones, who has more than 20 years of professional experience. Not a bad backup staff! – 2:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jones says that the team will continue with their “next man up” mentality with Steven Adams out and notes that the team may “look a little bit different in the way (we) play…” – 2:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jones credits Dillon Brooks’ return and Steven Adams getting comfortable within scheme as key reasons for the defense improving as the season has gone along. – 2:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brad Jones said that there have been times he doesn’t know who is checking in for the other team because of the flood of 10-day guys.
He said he thought he was in the wrong locker room in Brooklyn when he walked and saw Grizz forward Jon Teske. – 2:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has entered Covid protocols, team says. He’s the 14th NBA head coach to do so this season. – 2:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jones says that with the team being the second youngest in the NBA, they are constantly looking for collective leadership without multiple veterans. He mentions specifically Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks as examples of those that set the tone. – 2:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brad Jones, third-year assistant, filling in for Taylor Jenkins today. The Grizzlies’ coach has entered into health and safety protocols. – 2:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Taylor Jenkins has become the NBA’s 14th coach — nearly half the league — to enter health and safety protocols. – 2:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins has entered health & safety protocols for the @Memphis Grizzlies.
Assistant Coach Brad Jones will serve as Acting Head Coach today vs Clippers. – 2:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brad Jones is assuming head coaching duties for the Grizzlies with Taylor Jenkins in health and safety protocols. – 2:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Taylor Jenkins is in protocols, per Grizzlies. Brad Jones will coach vs the Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax here with you for Grizzlies pregame media availability with Head Coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of the team’s Saturday matinee in LA against the Clippers. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue is breaking up Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe again in the starting lineup. We’ll see later who starts, but yeah – 1:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Isaiah Hartenstein (guaranteed rest of season) has exceeded all expectations – 1:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before today’s early tip against Memphis. Ivica Zubac will play, he says. – 1:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann catch and shoot numbers “That’s probably on small sample, really a season is small sample, we like him to find open catch and shoot shots that’s the most efficient three we can take.” Said before COVID “he was more ready on the catch” – 1:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Throwin’ it back to the 90s in DTLA.
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/SYyI91PBuJ – 12:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
brunch & basketball.
⏰ 2pm
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
📺 @GrizzOnBally | @FDSportsbook
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/YgFDXq05A2 – 11:11 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Sean Wright, Leon Wood and Derek Richardson. Early start at LAC today. See it on @GrizzOnBally starting at 2 PM CT with Grizzlies Live. #thebandisbacktogether #GrzNxtGen – 9:31 AM
