Hawks more likely to trade than pay Cam Reddish?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available. – 9:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at LA Lakers:
Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Bogdanovic, Collins, Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.
Young (low back contusion) is questionable.
Dieng, Oliver, Clemons (H&S) are out.
Hill, Hunter remain out. – 8:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Cam Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jalen Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.
Trae Young (low back contusion) is questionable. (1/2) – 8:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“It was kind of just offense by committee for most of the game.”
– Kevin Huerter
Without Trae Young, Huerter led the way (25 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast) vs. the Kings. Hawks got great production from Delon Wright and some clutch moments from Cam Reddish, too:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:34 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Much-needed shorthanded win for the Hawks who beat the Kings 108-102 and move to 17-20.
Huerter: 25/11/5, 10/18 FG
Reddish: 18, 7/19 FG
Wright: 15/4/4, 5/9 FG – 12:27 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Fox just crossed Reddish and got the bucket plus the foul on Capela.
Tied again at 101 with 54 seconds to go – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Cam Reddish responds with a three, Hawks go back on top 101-98 with 1:01 to go. Reddish with 18, one of six players in double figures for Atlanta – 12:16 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is now shooting 90.0 percent from the FT line for the season. – 11:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Delon Wright
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Cam Reddish
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Delon Wright, Cam Reddish, TLC, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela. – 9:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Delon Wright
Cam Reddish
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Hawks have ruled Trae Young (back) out for tonight’s game against the Kings, but Cam Reddish (ankle) will be available. – 9:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is available. – 9:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish is available. – 9:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Hawks coach Joe Prunty says he doesn’t have an update yet on the status of Trae Young and Cam Reddish for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 8:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No update yet on Trae Young and Cam Reddish, Joe Prunty said. We’ll wait for the injury report. – 8:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal, Gallinari and Reddish candidates on trade block
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-on-th… – 5:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks interested in consolidation trade with Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari as possible package, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 4:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Joe Prunty how Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Trae Young (low back soreness) looked in shootaround this morning (both are listed as questionable for tonight vs. the Kings).
“Looked fine, but obviously we’ll know more later in how they respond to it.” – 3:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trae Young is questionable with lower back soreness tonight in Sacramento. Cam Reddish is also questionable with a right ankle sprain. Bogdanovic (H&S), Collins (H&S), Dieng (H&S), Jalen Johnson (H&S), Hunter (wrist), Hill (hamstring) are all out. – 3:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Joe Prunty said that Trae Young and Cam Reddish looked fine at shootaround but they’ll know more after pregame warmups. – 2:13 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: I’m not sure these there have been offers but when you talk to teams, they will say that they look for Reddish to potentially be packaged with the Delon Wright and or Solomon Hill who’s in the last year contract. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
But there’s a fine line between roster depth and roster dilution, and sources say the Hawks — well aware that their rotations are a bit crowded when fully healthy — are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari (just $5 million of his $21.4 million guaranteed on his deal for next season) and third-year small forward Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022
Marc Stein on Cam Reddish: There’s no question he’s attracting interest. I don’t think you would get him away from the Hawks without surrendering a first-round pick. There’s still time for somebody to meet that price. So I do think it’s conceivable that we could see a Reddish. There’s considerable interest in him. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2021