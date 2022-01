Hawks more likely to trade than pay Cam Reddish?

But there’s a fine line between roster depth and roster dilution, and sources say the Hawks — well aware that their rotations are a bit crowded when fully healthy — are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari (just $5 million of his $21.4 million guaranteed on his deal for next season) and third-year small forward Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out . -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022