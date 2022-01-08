Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (24-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (8-8) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022
Miami Heat 87, Phoenix Suns 68 (Q3 05:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker scores 5 straight points and the Suns are back within 19 and wow was this a tweet from 2017 or what – 10:34 PM
Devin Booker scores 5 straight points and the Suns are back within 19 and wow was this a tweet from 2017 or what – 10:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
couple of free throws from Yurt and we lead 87-61 with 6:40 left in Q3 – 10:32 PM
couple of free throws from Yurt and we lead 87-61 with 6:40 left in Q3 – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Strus 3.
Williams calls another timeout.
#Suns down 85-61 with 7:24 left in 3rd to #HEATCulture, who are on 5th of a now 6-game road trip as the Spurs game was postponed to start the trip.
Miami is without Bam Adebayo (thumb) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), but are rolling right now – 10:30 PM
Strus 3.
Williams calls another timeout.
#Suns down 85-61 with 7:24 left in 3rd to #HEATCulture, who are on 5th of a now 6-game road trip as the Spurs game was postponed to start the trip.
Miami is without Bam Adebayo (thumb) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), but are rolling right now – 10:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If this is the Heat team they get most nights, they’ve found the ultimate complements for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Because this is just crazy – 10:28 PM
If this is the Heat team they get most nights, they’ve found the ultimate complements for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Because this is just crazy – 10:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Miami on the road leads Phoenix 80-58 w/o Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro looks like a completely different player than a season ago. Perhaps MIP this year in the NBA. Max Strus is hoopin. I appreciate the toughness @Kyle Lowry adds. I love Bulls-Heat games. – 10:28 PM
Miami on the road leads Phoenix 80-58 w/o Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro looks like a completely different player than a season ago. Perhaps MIP this year in the NBA. Max Strus is hoopin. I appreciate the toughness @Kyle Lowry adds. I love Bulls-Heat games. – 10:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven with double-digit rebounds for the 11th straight game. – 10:28 PM
Omer Yurtseven with double-digit rebounds for the 11th straight game. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has 10 of the Suns’ 11 points in this 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Heat continue to score at will – 10:27 PM
Mikal Bridges has 10 of the Suns’ 11 points in this 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Heat continue to score at will – 10:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls play the Bucks 4 times, Toronto-3 times with 2 games remaining against EC contenders :Philly, Miami, Charlotte , Boston. They have yet to play the Suns. Got to love the competition..the Bulls have a tremendously bright present and future with AK/ME/BD and solid players. – 10:21 PM
The Bulls play the Bucks 4 times, Toronto-3 times with 2 games remaining against EC contenders :Philly, Miami, Charlotte , Boston. They have yet to play the Suns. Got to love the competition..the Bulls have a tremendously bright present and future with AK/ME/BD and solid players. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture – 10:18 PM
Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture – 10:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
15 first-half triples in all their glory pic.twitter.com/51B17UGiAC – 10:18 PM
15 first-half triples in all their glory pic.twitter.com/51B17UGiAC – 10:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting on threes. It’s the fifth time he has made six or more threes in a half during his NBA career. – 10:17 PM
Duncan Robinson with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting on threes. It’s the fifth time he has made six or more threes in a half during his NBA career. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Six-point trip for #Heat as Robinson gets 3 off Herro pass with 6.4 seconds in 1st half.
#Heat 71, #Suns 50 Half.
Miami close half on 17-6 run.
PHX: Booker 17, Bridges 10. Team: 41% FG (7-of-16 on 3s).
MIA: Robinson 18, Herro 17 Tucker 10. Team: 52% FG (15-of-30 on 3s). – 10:10 PM
Six-point trip for #Heat as Robinson gets 3 off Herro pass with 6.4 seconds in 1st half.
#Heat 71, #Suns 50 Half.
Miami close half on 17-6 run.
PHX: Booker 17, Bridges 10. Team: 41% FG (7-of-16 on 3s).
MIA: Robinson 18, Herro 17 Tucker 10. Team: 52% FG (15-of-30 on 3s). – 10:10 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
DeAndre Ayton didn’t think he committed a foul, was waving his finger for begging for a review.
The refs did an automatic review and gave him a flagrant foul. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/4cz985Vle2 – 10:09 PM
DeAndre Ayton didn’t think he committed a foul, was waving his finger for begging for a review.
The refs did an automatic review and gave him a flagrant foul. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/4cz985Vle2 – 10:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
just set the franchise record for threes in a half pic.twitter.com/mDOVgnJmTr – 10:09 PM
just set the franchise record for threes in a half pic.twitter.com/mDOVgnJmTr – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIA 71, PHX 50
Booker: 17 Pts, 3 Stl, 9-9 FT
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Paul: 7 Pts, 4 Ast
Robinson: 18 Pts, 6-10 3P
Heat are up 40-8 in bench points, 15-3 in second-chance points and +24 in points off 3-pointers – 10:07 PM
Halftime: MIA 71, PHX 50
Booker: 17 Pts, 3 Stl, 9-9 FT
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Paul: 7 Pts, 4 Ast
Robinson: 18 Pts, 6-10 3P
Heat are up 40-8 in bench points, 15-3 in second-chance points and +24 in points off 3-pointers – 10:07 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Throw it up and throw it down.
@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4JCiP7Txfy – 10:07 PM
Throw it up and throw it down.
@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4JCiP7Txfy – 10:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’d just like to take a second to say somehow Tyler Herro has 17 points at the half – 10:06 PM
I’d just like to take a second to say somehow Tyler Herro has 17 points at the half – 10:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 71, Suns 50. Heat set a new franchise record for threes made in any half on 15-of-30 shooting from deep. Wow. – 10:06 PM
Halftime: Heat 71, Suns 50. Heat set a new franchise record for threes made in any half on 15-of-30 shooting from deep. Wow. – 10:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 71, Suns 50 at half. Heat 15 of 30 on 3s, including Robinson 6 of 10. And, of course, Yurtseven leading the way with seven assists. – 10:05 PM
Heat 71, Suns 50 at half. Heat 15 of 30 on 3s, including Robinson 6 of 10. And, of course, Yurtseven leading the way with seven assists. – 10:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami gets the resume win and beats Duke in Cameron.
We have a No. 2 team in the ACC. – 10:05 PM
Miami gets the resume win and beats Duke in Cameron.
We have a No. 2 team in the ACC. – 10:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I don’t want this to get lost in the hot shooting from Miami, but that might’ve been the most promising half of basketball for Omer Yurtseven
Miami shifted play-making duties to him with the way they were defending, and he stepped up
Big time
7 assists – 10:04 PM
I don’t want this to get lost in the hot shooting from Miami, but that might’ve been the most promising half of basketball for Omer Yurtseven
Miami shifted play-making duties to him with the way they were defending, and he stepped up
Big time
7 assists – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton called for foul on Herro 3.
Fans booing.
Ayton wants review.
Chris Paul talking.
Play under official review. #Suns – 10:03 PM
Ayton called for foul on Herro 3.
Fans booing.
Ayton wants review.
Chris Paul talking.
Play under official review. #Suns – 10:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar
y’all know what to do pic.twitter.com/tHKhOfbLGn – 10:01 PM
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar
y’all know what to do pic.twitter.com/tHKhOfbLGn – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#HeatCulture walking tightrope on baseline that leads to Herro 3.
Ayton answers with 2, but #Suns down 65-48. – 10:01 PM
#HeatCulture walking tightrope on baseline that leads to Herro 3.
Ayton answers with 2, but #Suns down 65-48. – 10:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has set a new franchise record for three made in a first half with 14. That ties a team record for any half. – 10:01 PM
Heat has set a new franchise record for three made in a first half with 14. That ties a team record for any half. – 10:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very impressive first half from Miami. Right up there with how Golden State played against the Suns. – 10:00 PM
Very impressive first half from Miami. Right up there with how Golden State played against the Suns. – 10:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good to see Tyler Herro being physical on the drive right now after struggling to start
That’s a difference in his game from last year to now – 9:59 PM
Good to see Tyler Herro being physical on the drive right now after struggling to start
That’s a difference in his game from last year to now – 9:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Herro with steal and transition jam.
Lowry layup
Herro layup.
20 #HeatCulture in paint.
#Suns down 62-44. – 9:58 PM
Herro with steal and transition jam.
Lowry layup
Herro layup.
20 #HeatCulture in paint.
#Suns down 62-44. – 9:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I just want you to know that the Suns own the NBA’s best record and are really good. The short-handed Heat are ahead by 18 in Phoenix. – 9:58 PM
I just want you to know that the Suns own the NBA’s best record and are really good. The short-handed Heat are ahead by 18 in Phoenix. – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Other coaches have done a really good job this year. But no one has done a better job than Erik Spoelstra has. Miami just keeps winning games no matter who they put on the floor.
Taylor Jenkins is right behind him for me, with Billy Donovan third on that list. – 9:57 PM
Other coaches have done a really good job this year. But no one has done a better job than Erik Spoelstra has. Miami just keeps winning games no matter who they put on the floor.
Taylor Jenkins is right behind him for me, with Billy Donovan third on that list. – 9:57 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Feels good to have DA back on the floor. 🖐
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6zGUatdm1a – 9:56 PM
Feels good to have DA back on the floor. 🖐
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6zGUatdm1a – 9:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A little 4-0 spark across 16 seconds for the Suns and Spo quickly takes a timeout. – 9:53 PM
A little 4-0 spark across 16 seconds for the Suns and Spo quickly takes a timeout. – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson to Bridges for transition lob , but Booker got it started with pass deflection.
Spoelstra calls timeout. #Suns down 10 with 4:01 left in 1st half. – 9:52 PM
Johnson to Bridges for transition lob , but Booker got it started with pass deflection.
Spoelstra calls timeout. #Suns down 10 with 4:01 left in 1st half. – 9:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven scoreless, but with nine rebounds and seven assists. Heat leads 54-44 with 4:01 left in the first half. – 9:52 PM
Omer Yurtseven scoreless, but with nine rebounds and seven assists. Heat leads 54-44 with 4:01 left in the first half. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams talked about how the Heat are a dangerous team no matter who’s playing because of Spo, their system and their culture.
This is an extreme example with so many key players out, but Miami sure is showing it right now – 9:51 PM
Monty Williams talked about how the Heat are a dangerous team no matter who’s playing because of Spo, their system and their culture.
This is an extreme example with so many key players out, but Miami sure is showing it right now – 9:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven trending toward a scoreless first-half double-double, with eight rebounds, seven assists. – 9:50 PM
Omer Yurtseven trending toward a scoreless first-half double-double, with eight rebounds, seven assists. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This guy Yurtseven is about to have a double double without any points.
8 rebounds and 7 assists.
#Suns down 11. – 9:50 PM
This guy Yurtseven is about to have a double double without any points.
8 rebounds and 7 assists.
#Suns down 11. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duncan Robinson with 12 off bench, all off 3s (4-of-6).
Booker 13 (2-of-2 on 3s, 5-of-5 FTs). – 9:48 PM
Duncan Robinson with 12 off bench, all off 3s (4-of-6).
Booker 13 (2-of-2 on 3s, 5-of-5 FTs). – 9:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson has simply been incredible to start this one
Looks so confident – 9:47 PM
Duncan Robinson has simply been incredible to start this one
Looks so confident – 9:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Incredible shooting display from the Heat so far. Heat shooting 11 of 22 on threes with 7:14 left in the first half. Franchise record for made threes in a game is 22, which Miami has already matched twice in recent weeks. – 9:46 PM
Incredible shooting display from the Heat so far. Heat shooting 11 of 22 on threes with 7:14 left in the first half. Franchise record for made threes in a game is 22, which Miami has already matched twice in recent weeks. – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ defense just isn’t on a string right now. To be expected to some degree with Crowder, DA and McGee back tonight, but the Heat are getting whatever they want on offense, shooting 11-for-22 from 3 – 9:46 PM
Suns’ defense just isn’t on a string right now. To be expected to some degree with Crowder, DA and McGee back tonight, but the Heat are getting whatever they want on offense, shooting 11-for-22 from 3 – 9:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 14 assists on 18 baskets for the Heat. Monty takes a timeout. – 9:46 PM
That’s 14 assists on 18 baskets for the Heat. Monty takes a timeout. – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Make it back up 10 for Heat.
Herro reverse. Timeout #Suns with 7:14 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Make it back up 10 for Heat.
Herro reverse. Timeout #Suns with 7:14 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Retweet the buzzer beater flick.
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4tpICFabE – 9:45 PM
Retweet the buzzer beater flick.
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4tpICFabE – 9:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven is making some nice reads out of the post tonight. He already has a career-high five assists. – 9:44 PM
Omer Yurtseven is making some nice reads out of the post tonight. He already has a career-high five assists. – 9:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with a team-high three made threes off the bench tonight. – 9:43 PM
Duncan Robinson with a team-high three made threes off the bench tonight. – 9:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
BOOK BEATS THE BUZZER! 🚨
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hnlnkIpdnb – 9:40 PM
BOOK BEATS THE BUZZER! 🚨
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hnlnkIpdnb – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd with Payne, Paul, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton. #Suns – 9:39 PM
#Suns open 2nd with Payne, Paul, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton. #Suns – 9:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami dominating perimeter play like they did the last 4 minutes is the only way to survive offensively in the non PJ minutes
He worked the entire offense early
Tyler and Duncan kept it afloat through shooting
This is interesting – 9:39 PM
Miami dominating perimeter play like they did the last 4 minutes is the only way to survive offensively in the non PJ minutes
He worked the entire offense early
Tyler and Duncan kept it afloat through shooting
This is interesting – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Reminder: Jalen Smith is not a 4. None of that looked good on either end – 9:38 PM
Reminder: Jalen Smith is not a 4. None of that looked good on either end – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#HeatCulture 33 #Suns 29 end of 1st.
Were just down 33-23. Ended quarter on 6-0 burst. – 9:37 PM
#HeatCulture 33 #Suns 29 end of 1st.
Were just down 33-23. Ended quarter on 6-0 burst. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIA 33, PHX 29
Booker: 13 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts
Payne: 5 Pts
Tucker: 7 Pts
MIA: 8-15 3P; PHX: 6-11 3P – 9:37 PM
End of 1Q: MIA 33, PHX 29
Booker: 13 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts
Payne: 5 Pts
Tucker: 7 Pts
MIA: 8-15 3P; PHX: 6-11 3P – 9:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Unless the Heat start missing shots this is gonna need to be a strong defensive effort from the Suns to rotate off Miami’s movement. Not quite up to their normal standard and the Heat have generated 15 3PAs already and made 8 of ’em. Miami’s defense brought it too. – 9:36 PM
Unless the Heat start missing shots this is gonna need to be a strong defensive effort from the Suns to rotate off Miami’s movement. Not quite up to their normal standard and the Heat have generated 15 3PAs already and made 8 of ’em. Miami’s defense brought it too. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Suns 29. Heat shooting 8 of 15 on threes, with six different players hitting three-pointers. – 9:36 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Suns 29. Heat shooting 8 of 15 on threes, with six different players hitting three-pointers. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Then on defense, Smith didn’t rotate well that ended up leaving an open 3 for Robinson.
Did a little better closing out on last trip, but again, he just seems out of place at the four, but this is where Williams sees him having an opportunity to play.
#Suns down 33-27. – 9:35 PM
Then on defense, Smith didn’t rotate well that ended up leaving an open 3 for Robinson.
Did a little better closing out on last trip, but again, he just seems out of place at the four, but this is where Williams sees him having an opportunity to play.
#Suns down 33-27. – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan screening for Herro is a formula to maximize their minutes together – 9:35 PM
Duncan screening for Herro is a formula to maximize their minutes together – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On that last possession, Heat left Smith in the corner. Then he got caught with ball away from perimeter and McGee ended up with a bad shot.
And Smith went on the glass, but didn’t get offensive rebound.
This is going to test Williams’ patience having Smith at 4. #Suns – 9:34 PM
On that last possession, Heat left Smith in the corner. Then he got caught with ball away from perimeter and McGee ended up with a bad shot.
And Smith went on the glass, but didn’t get offensive rebound.
This is going to test Williams’ patience having Smith at 4. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns roster: Payne, Booker, Johnson, Smith and McGee. Down 24-21 with 2:47 left in 1st. – 9:31 PM
Current #Suns roster: Payne, Booker, Johnson, Smith and McGee. Down 24-21 with 2:47 left in 1st. – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith at the 4 alongside JaVale McGee will be quite a test against a Heat team starting 6-for-13 from 3! – 9:29 PM
Jalen Smith at the 4 alongside JaVale McGee will be quite a test against a Heat team starting 6-for-13 from 3! – 9:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you have this level of three point shooting from Max Strus AND Duncan Robinson……… – 9:28 PM
If you have this level of three point shooting from Max Strus AND Duncan Robinson……… – 9:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Yurt’s already dished out 3 assists in the 1st quarter 🍽 pic.twitter.com/cSHYFgDyHZ – 9:27 PM
Yurt’s already dished out 3 assists in the 1st quarter 🍽 pic.twitter.com/cSHYFgDyHZ – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ruled out of bounds after review.
So no 3 or foul on Cam Johnson. #Suns down 5. – 9:26 PM
Ruled out of bounds after review.
So no 3 or foul on Cam Johnson. #Suns down 5. – 9:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pull up and drain it. 👌
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n7Mq1jTJw3 – 9:26 PM
Pull up and drain it. 👌
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n7Mq1jTJw3 – 9:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Officials rule that Max Strus was out of bounds when he was fouled. So it ends up as a Heat turnover. – 9:25 PM
Officials rule that Max Strus was out of bounds when he was fouled. So it ends up as a Heat turnover. – 9:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nine of the game’s 13 field goals are 3s. Sharp start from Miami. – 9:24 PM
Nine of the game’s 13 field goals are 3s. Sharp start from Miami. – 9:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Tucker’s three, every Heat starter now has made one but Yurtseven. – 9:23 PM
With Tucker’s three, every Heat starter now has made one but Yurtseven. – 9:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The best part about Max Strus is he doesn’t mind being the guy
Stepping up majorly in shot attempts specifically
Once again, he’s coming up big to start – 9:18 PM
The best part about Max Strus is he doesn’t mind being the guy
Stepping up majorly in shot attempts specifically
Once again, he’s coming up big to start – 9:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
ok so it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of threes in this game – 9:16 PM
ok so it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of threes in this game – 9:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin on Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges on Kyle Lowry early in the game. – 9:15 PM
Caleb Martin on Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges on Kyle Lowry early in the game. – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges skipped after hitting second of back-to-back 3s. #Suns up 6. – 9:14 PM
Mikal Bridges skipped after hitting second of back-to-back 3s. #Suns up 6. – 9:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Suns have made four of their first five three-point attempts and lead 12-6. – 9:14 PM
The Suns have made four of their first five three-point attempts and lead 12-6. – 9:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book gets us goin’
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hVTxNkhKGL – 9:14 PM
Book gets us goin’
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hVTxNkhKGL – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges
Two quick triggers on 3s. Suns have hit 4 triples already. – 9:14 PM
Mikal Bridges
Two quick triggers on 3s. Suns have hit 4 triples already. – 9:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus makes his first three-point shot. He’s shooting 41.4 percent on threes this season. – 9:13 PM
Max Strus makes his first three-point shot. He’s shooting 41.4 percent on threes this season. – 9:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Micah Potter has returned to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from his 10-day contract with the Pistons. – 8:48 PM
Micah Potter has returned to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from his 10-day contract with the Pistons. – 8:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
we just wanted to show y’all P.J.’s jacket pic.twitter.com/mlup2eC2Av – 8:47 PM
we just wanted to show y’all P.J.’s jacket pic.twitter.com/mlup2eC2Av – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has 10 available players tonight:
Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting.
Herro, Robinson, Silva, Guy and Highsmith off the bench. – 8:45 PM
The Heat has 10 available players tonight:
Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting.
Herro, Robinson, Silva, Guy and Highsmith off the bench. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Available Heat reserves tonight:
Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:37 PM
Available Heat reserves tonight:
Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Heat: Lowry, Strus, Martin, Tucker, Yurtseven – 8:37 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Heat: Lowry, Strus, Martin, Tucker, Yurtseven – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Max Strus sticking with the starters. Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting vs. Suns. – 8:33 PM
Heat’s Max Strus sticking with the starters. Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting vs. Suns. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat starters
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/k5DG0WZeSR – 8:33 PM
Heat starters
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/k5DG0WZeSR – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hmm, Max Strus stays in the Heat starting lineup ahead of Robinson.
Starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Martin, Lowry. – 8:33 PM
Hmm, Max Strus stays in the Heat starting lineup ahead of Robinson.
Starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Martin, Lowry. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s next for Kyle Guy after his 10-day deal with the Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest and Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns (9 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 8:32 PM
What’s next for Kyle Guy after his 10-day deal with the Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest and Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns (9 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 8:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Saturday night steez 😎
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/cNoR1kOcfU – 8:20 PM
Saturday night steez 😎
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/cNoR1kOcfU – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick take on #NBAAllStar fan voting, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and how #Suns players will get in next month’s All-Star game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zxs0KK3BQF – 8:12 PM
Quick take on #NBAAllStar fan voting, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and how #Suns players will get in next month’s All-Star game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zxs0KK3BQF – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the last of the season for the Heat in the Pacific or Mountain time zones. The Heat’s lone remaining game with a scheduled starting time later than 8 p.m. is the 8:30 p.m. Eastern game rescheduled for Feb. 1 in San Antonio. – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s game is the last of the season for the Heat in the Pacific or Mountain time zones. The Heat’s lone remaining game with a scheduled starting time later than 8 p.m. is the 8:30 p.m. Eastern game rescheduled for Feb. 1 in San Antonio. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat’s long and winding road, “This road trip has been really unique. When you rewind it and think about when we flew into San Antonio [on Dec. 29], that feels like two months ago. I mean that feels like two months ago. We had to remind ourselves this morning.” – 7:56 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Heat’s long and winding road, “This road trip has been really unique. When you rewind it and think about when we flew into San Antonio [on Dec. 29], that feels like two months ago. I mean that feels like two months ago. We had to remind ourselves this morning.” – 7:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve admired Monty, like a lot of people in this business.” #HEATCulture coach Erik Spoelstra. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ohxsWQCYGk – 7:53 PM
“I’ve admired Monty, like a lot of people in this business.” #HEATCulture coach Erik Spoelstra. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ohxsWQCYGk – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.”
Erik Spoelstra talking about Chris Paul. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/D88dTZdHFG – 7:46 PM
“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.”
Erik Spoelstra talking about Chris Paul. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/D88dTZdHFG – 7:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time I’ve seen Abdel Nader on the court getting shots up before a game or after a practice/shootaround since his injury. Good sign for his potential return from the right knee injury that has kept him out since mid-November. – 7:39 PM
First time I’ve seen Abdel Nader on the court getting shots up before a game or after a practice/shootaround since his injury. Good sign for his potential return from the right knee injury that has kept him out since mid-November. – 7:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It improves your capacity to learn.”
Monty Williams on what he gained from getting to the finals last season and losing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kibqdRryim – 7:28 PM
“It improves your capacity to learn.”
Monty Williams on what he gained from getting to the finals last season and losing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kibqdRryim – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns coach Monty Williams reflected on Kyle Lowry’s defensive impact from his days as a 76ers assistant, “We call it the Lowry effect. He used to drive Joel Embiid crazy when we were in Philly. He’s just a really good player and a pain in the butt.” – 7:27 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams reflected on Kyle Lowry’s defensive impact from his days as a 76ers assistant, “We call it the Lowry effect. He used to drive Joel Embiid crazy when we were in Philly. He’s just a really good player and a pain in the butt.” – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Monty Williams calls Kyle Lowry a “really good player and a pain in the butt.” To play against, I assume. – 7:26 PM
Monty Williams calls Kyle Lowry a “really good player and a pain in the butt.” To play against, I assume. – 7:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns coach Monty Williams on the Heat, “It is one of the programs that influences what we do here.” And, “Whoever they plug in, they just get after it and go after it.” – 7:25 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on the Heat, “It is one of the programs that influences what we do here.” And, “Whoever they plug in, they just get after it and go after it.” – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Heat have perfected their player development and placed them alongside the Warriors and Spurs as the types of programs and cultures the Suns have model themselves after – 7:24 PM
Monty Williams said the Heat have perfected their player development and placed them alongside the Warriors and Spurs as the types of programs and cultures the Suns have model themselves after – 7:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns coach Monty Williams on Erik Spoelstra, “They arguably have the best coach in the league, him, Steve [Kerr], Pop [Gregg Popovich].” Adds, “Spo is one of the coaches I look up to almost as much as anybody” – 7:23 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Erik Spoelstra, “They arguably have the best coach in the league, him, Steve [Kerr], Pop [Gregg Popovich].” Adds, “Spo is one of the coaches I look up to almost as much as anybody” – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Perfected it.”
Monty Williams on #Heat‘s player development program as he said #Suns take a great deal from what Miami has done and implemented in the program. – 7:22 PM
“Perfected it.”
Monty Williams on #Heat‘s player development program as he said #Suns take a great deal from what Miami has done and implemented in the program. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams called Max Strus one of the best shooters in the league and said they talked about him yesterday when preparing for the Miami matchup.
Strus is averaging 23.0 PPG and 5.2 3PM/G in his last 6 games. – 7:22 PM
Monty Williams called Max Strus one of the best shooters in the league and said they talked about him yesterday when preparing for the Miami matchup.
Strus is averaging 23.0 PPG and 5.2 3PM/G in his last 6 games. – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns coach Monty Williams on Omer Yurtseven, “I’m trying to figure out how they found that guy. . . . That guy is skilled and he’s tough. He’s certainly a Miami DNA guy.” – 7:22 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Omer Yurtseven, “I’m trying to figure out how they found that guy. . . . That guy is skilled and he’s tough. He’s certainly a Miami DNA guy.” – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns coach Monty Williams on Max Strus, “That young man is one of the best shooters in the league and you have to respect his ability get his shots off quickly.” – 7:21 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Max Strus, “That young man is one of the best shooters in the league and you have to respect his ability get his shots off quickly.” – 7:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Get as close as you can to a base.” Monty Williams on when players are trying to get back in shape as Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are available to play tonight. #Suns – 7:20 PM
“Get as close as you can to a base.” Monty Williams on when players are trying to get back in shape as Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are available to play tonight. #Suns – 7:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
During his pregame media season, Monty Williams says Max Strus “is one of the best shooters in the league.” – 7:20 PM
During his pregame media season, Monty Williams says Max Strus “is one of the best shooters in the league.” – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In regards to any potential minutes restrictions tonight, Monty Williams said the Suns are just going to see how Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee respond – 7:16 PM
In regards to any potential minutes restrictions tonight, Monty Williams said the Suns are just going to see how Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee respond – 7:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns say Abdel Nader is out of health and safety protocols. Still dealing with the right knee that has kept him out the last 6 weeks. – 7:13 PM
Suns say Abdel Nader is out of health and safety protocols. Still dealing with the right knee that has kept him out the last 6 weeks. – 7:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Abdel Nader (knee) is out of protocols, but will be reconditioning and recovering from a knee injury. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Abdel Nader (knee) is out of protocols, but will be reconditioning and recovering from a knee injury. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Paris Bass’ NBA journey took him abroad, through loss, to the Suns – https://t.co/x0Mu5KTCNV via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYnOzd8s8l – 7:02 PM
Paris Bass’ NBA journey took him abroad, through loss, to the Suns – https://t.co/x0Mu5KTCNV via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYnOzd8s8l – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols for Heat, but is not with the team. So only Marcus Garrett remains in protocols for the Heat. – 6:51 PM
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols for Heat, but is not with the team. So only Marcus Garrett remains in protocols for the Heat. – 6:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols, but he is not with the team for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Marcus Garrett is now the only Heat player remaining in protocols. – 6:33 PM
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols, but he is not with the team for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Marcus Garrett is now the only Heat player remaining in protocols. – 6:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Gabe Vincent is no longer in health and safety protocols, but his status remains out for tonight’s game (not with team). – 6:31 PM
UPDATE: Gabe Vincent is no longer in health and safety protocols, but his status remains out for tonight’s game (not with team). – 6:31 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
My laptop’s journey is coming to an end. It’s a mac book air from around 2015 so it’s had a bloody good run. What’s the recommendation? What should I be looking at getting? – 6:00 PM
My laptop’s journey is coming to an end. It’s a mac book air from around 2015 so it’s had a bloody good run. What’s the recommendation? What should I be looking at getting? – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g – 5:33 PM
#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g – 5:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
In Pat Shurmur’s upcoming book about the 2021 Broncos season, “Three and Out,” I can’t wait for the chapter detailing his strategies for burying Javonte Williams. It’s really a clinic for how to take an actual asset and flush it down the toilet. – 4:54 PM
In Pat Shurmur’s upcoming book about the 2021 Broncos season, “Three and Out,” I can’t wait for the chapter detailing his strategies for burying Javonte Williams. It’s really a clinic for how to take an actual asset and flush it down the toilet. – 4:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs fans can’t ever say the NBA office has never done them a solid. The Jan 20 game vs PHX has been moved from a 9 PM start to a 6:30 start. It’s the 2nd night of a Home BTB as TOR will be in the night before. – 4:35 PM
Mavs fans can’t ever say the NBA office has never done them a solid. The Jan 20 game vs PHX has been moved from a 9 PM start to a 6:30 start. It’s the 2nd night of a Home BTB as TOR will be in the night before. – 4:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
If you’re going to the Mavs vs Suns game on Jan. 20 or were worried about it being too late to watch, a heads up for you. NBA announced a game time change today, it will now be 6:30 CST instead of the previously scheduled 9p start. Still an exclusive TNT broadcast – 4:23 PM
If you’re going to the Mavs vs Suns game on Jan. 20 or were worried about it being too late to watch, a heads up for you. NBA announced a game time change today, it will now be 6:30 CST instead of the previously scheduled 9p start. Still an exclusive TNT broadcast – 4:23 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers shot 6 for 20 behind the arc in the first quarter today.
They were 6 for 28 from 3-point range — for the game — two nights ago in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM
Clippers shot 6 for 20 behind the arc in the first quarter today.
They were 6 for 28 from 3-point range — for the game — two nights ago in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Way too much heat in this month’s @Whataburger Whataplays 🔥
Y’all playing with 🍔, 🍟 or 🥤? pic.twitter.com/Pg5mwpDL2K – 4:00 PM
Way too much heat in this month’s @Whataburger Whataplays 🔥
Y’all playing with 🍔, 🍟 or 🥤? pic.twitter.com/Pg5mwpDL2K – 4:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Less than three minutes into this matinee vs. Memphis and Reggie Jackson has tied his number of made three-pointers from Thursday’s game vs. Phoenix. Was 2-8 in that one. Afterward, said he had to be better. He’s been very good to start. – 3:46 PM
Less than three minutes into this matinee vs. Memphis and Reggie Jackson has tied his number of made three-pointers from Thursday’s game vs. Phoenix. Was 2-8 in that one. Afterward, said he had to be better. He’s been very good to start. – 3:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s next for Kyle Guy after 10-day deal with Heat? “They’ll tell me when they think they need to tell me. Whether that’s at the end of the 10-day or today or tomorrow, I don’t know. So we’ll see.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest – 3:38 PM
What’s next for Kyle Guy after 10-day deal with Heat? “They’ll tell me when they think they need to tell me. Whether that’s at the end of the 10-day or today or tomorrow, I don’t know. So we’ll see.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest – 3:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Still wild that the Heat are dead last in spot-up shooting frequency this season
Yet 2nd in points per possession
The Heat are currently 4th in the NBA in 3 point % at the moment, which has really kept them above water
PJ Tucker’s surge is a big reason – 3:27 PM
Still wild that the Heat are dead last in spot-up shooting frequency this season
Yet 2nd in points per possession
The Heat are currently 4th in the NBA in 3 point % at the moment, which has really kept them above water
PJ Tucker’s surge is a big reason – 3:27 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @Golden State Warriors Phil Smith scored a career-high 51 points in a win over the Suns.
Smith matched his career high on Dec. 11, 1976. His career scoring average of 15.1 PPG is second-lowest among NBA players with multiple 50-point games (Jamal Crawford, 14.6). pic.twitter.com/yM1ElnOkIC – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1976, the @Golden State Warriors Phil Smith scored a career-high 51 points in a win over the Suns.
Smith matched his career high on Dec. 11, 1976. His career scoring average of 15.1 PPG is second-lowest among NBA players with multiple 50-point games (Jamal Crawford, 14.6). pic.twitter.com/yM1ElnOkIC – 3:01 PM