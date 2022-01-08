Jazz vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-11) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022
Utah Jazz 86, Indiana Pacers 92 (Q4 11:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jazz scored 34 in the 3rd to close the gap. Pacers’ leading 90-86. Pacers shooting 53%, looked to run often and have only six turnovers.
Sabonis has 30, Mitchell with 25. – 8:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 90, Jazz 86
Domantas Sabonis has 30 pts and 5 rbs.
Lance Stephenson with 16 pts, 7 asts and just 1 TO. – 8:48 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Stephenson is the Pacers’ cool-headed quarterback, just as you predicted he would be 10 years ago. – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Pacers 90, Jazz 86. Great offense from Utah (34p on 11-17 FGs), but still too many defensive lapses (29p allowed). Gonna need to start stringing more stops together if they’re gonna pull this out. – 8:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pacers up 90-86 after 3Q. The Pacers have been masters of the close loss late this season — can the Jazz inflict another on them tonight? – 8:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I would like to congratulate Lance Stephenson for climbing atop my favorite active NBA player list. – 8:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Utah calls timeout. #Pacers up 83-80 with 2:52 left in the game. Fans, it’s Lance’s second game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and he’s playing well. Talk to me! Gifs only! – 8:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz trail indiana 83-80…..the Jazz have been within a possession for the last five minutes but haven’t been able to get over the hump. Credit the pacers for making plays to keep Utah at arms length – 8:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
no yawn in bojan
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/EicXFbPnVJ – 8:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell’s back to the basket game has improved a lot and I suspect it’s partially tied to his field goal percentage climbing. – 8:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
you love to see it.
@Lance Stephenson strong to the basket!👏 pic.twitter.com/NRYHE0IiIW – 8:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
updated 3 counter: 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/mhWPmHvUFA – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jazz on a 12-0 run and within two after trailing by nine at the half. – 8:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan up to 18 points 🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/TUAY2nrDwk – 8:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz put together a few good possessions and pull within 70-64….7:36 remaining in the third quarter….. – 8:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
not bad for the @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half. pic.twitter.com/HghnoTOw2G – 8:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
MYLES IS THE BEST SHOT BLOCKER IN THE LEAGUE. AND IT’S NOT EVEN CLOSE.
@Myles Turner | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vPb2uqXdn2 – 8:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 61-52 at the half to Indiana.
131 DRtg for Utah, Clarkson a -21, Donovan Mitchell has scored of assisted on 31 of those Jazz points. – 8:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 61, Jazz 52
Domantas Sabonis 24 points , Duane Washington Jr. 9, Lance Stephenson 9, Myles Turner 8. I’d call that balance.
Donovan Mitchell has 16. – 8:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Pacers 61, Jazz 52. Indy shooting 56.1% overall and 52.9% from deep. Sabonis 24p on 10-12. Jazz’s effort and precision need to be way better. Don has 16p, 6a. Bogey and Royce 8p each. Utah sooting just 40.9% FGs. – 8:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail Indiana 61-52 at halftime. Quin Snyder sprints into the lockerroom. There might be some discussion of the first 24 minutes. – 8:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Conley’s spacing with Gobert and without. pic.twitter.com/63JrJSmNDv – 8:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz go on a 9-0 run and have drawn within 55-48….there’s been some resistance – 8:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
got Duane going baaaack to back.👌🎶
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/TtHamwTA9B – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
sheesh, Don (1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️)
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/HI407EBOkR – 7:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis just missed his first shot. Started 10-for-10 with 24 points. #Pacers – 7:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Y’all ready for this? The pacers currently have a 148 offensive rating…they are shooting 61 percent from the field and 64 percent from 3….the Jazz have typically played at a certain level this season. Tonight they are playing at a very low level defensively – 7:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Pacers are shooting 61 percent from the floor and 64 percent from the three-point line.
Good recipe for how to win a game. – 7:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The open looks on the perimeter just keep coming and coming for Indy. Washington 3, Clarkson misses at the rim, Pacers transition, another Washington 3. Timeout Quin, as the Pacers go up 53-39 with 5:30 left til halftime. – 7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington swishes his 3rd 3. #Pacers are playing really, really well. They lead the Jazz 53-39. – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the reaction is the best part.😉
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kypWZ4rvbt – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is one of the worst halves of basketball I’ve seen the Jazz play this season defensively. They have let the pacers get whatever they want. Zero resistance – 7:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are down 42-36, and honestly it could be worse if not for the Jazz’s guards having so much success coming in from the weakside to knock the ball away from the Pacers’ bigs. – 7:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:28 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the pacers 42-36 which is a bit of an accomplishment in my view because the pacers have controlled this game on both ends – 7:45 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz small ball offense looks really good when they’re hitting threes and really bad otherwise. – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are the only main rotation guys that are out tonight. But Pelle, House and Paschall are all getting rotation minutes. Worth a thought. – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance to Sabonis AGAIN for a layup. Lol Lance’s 10-day is through Monday. Think the #Pacers are keeping this guy? – 7:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
18 first quarter points.🔥
7-7 from the field.
RT to show Domas some All-Star love.💙
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 33, Jazz 27
Domantas Sabonis is 7-of-7 with 18 points.
Lance Stephenson 5 points and 4 assists. – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Pacers 33, Jazz 27. Indy closes on an 18-7 run, as Utah allows way too many open looks. Pacers shot 11-19 overall, 5-10 from deep. Sabonis racked up 18p on 7-7 shooting. Jazz settled for a lot of tough looks late, and wound up 11-26, 5-11. – 7:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 33-27 after 1Q on the Pacers. Sabonis has 18 points: they’re just not guarding him beyond the arc, which seems non-ideal. – 7:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bad quarter defensively for the Jazz. The pacers lead 33-27…Sabonis has 18. The pacer guards are getting anywhere they want off the dribble and Indiana is shooting 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3 – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s remarkable (yet not surprising) how much better the ball movement is and the Pacers are able to get into sets with Lance out there.
They have 8 assists on 11 FGs, lead the Jazz 33-27 after 1. Sabonis has 18pts. – 7:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell is too SMOOTH with it 🕺🥶
pic.twitter.com/bfJgnXEdhQ – 7:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance is still hot btw. Lol just made his first shot, a 3, and also has two assists to Sabonis, #Pacers lead 24-23. – 7:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pacers on a 9-3 run to take a 24-23 lead. Just way too many easy looks being allowed by the Jazz right now. 3:02 left 1Q. – 7:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Watched about five possessions of Lance Stephenson so far. His game has gotten more mature in his time away. This is immediately evident. Much more patient in PNR than he used to be. Jumper form looks good. He deserves a ton of credit. He’s worked on his game – 7:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz go small, Carlisle counters by bringing Sabonis back in, and he quickly scores two buckets. – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
domas getting things done in the paint.😤
#NBAAllstar | @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/qxMRosYZRP – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just dropped off a dime to Sabonis for a layup. He said their chemistry was pretty good from having played together years ago and it showed on that play. #Pacers – 7:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Biggest cheer of the night so far was for Lance Stephenson checking in. – 7:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis 4-4 with 11 points so far. Lance Stephenson and Chris Duarte check in. #Pacers – 7:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Pelle gonna have to stop putting up that strength and fight against Sabonis. Gonna make Whiteside look lazy – 7:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Nice find from Mitchell to Norvel Pelle for a dunk. Interesting that Snyder is going with Pelle over Udoka Azubuike. – 7:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan 3 counter: 🕷🕷🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/mb6OLzazhx – 7:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Early minutes for Norvel Pelle, who is the beneficiary of a feed from Don for an easy dunk. Jazz’s defense has not been super-locked-in early, but they’ve had plenty of offense to counter — 8-14 FGs, 4-6 from 3. They lead 20-15 with 6:17 left 1Q. – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nice pass from Mitchell to Pelle for the dunk. The Jazz lead the pacers 20-15 with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter – 7:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Whiteside has two fouls and the Jazz bring in Norvelle Pelle instead of Dok….. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back him down, big fella.💪
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tcDTMi6Ba4 – 7:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell has three threes early because the Pacers are somehow going under screens – 7:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
patience thy name is bojan
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/0osbpHdw8M – 7:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan in at the 5️⃣
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/mhtA1MHysC – 7:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rockin’ with the same crew.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tIfnnRpG2m – 6:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers going with the same starting lineup as the past three games:
Sykes, Washington Jr, Holiday; Sabonis, Turner.
Duarte and Lamb are available and I expect them to play. – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Utah (1/2):
Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb – Available (return to competition reconditioning)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (return to competition reconditioning)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist) pic.twitter.com/eX1YjOAvut – 6:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are OUT due to COVID protocols. #Pacers – 5:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gay, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell will all play tonight. – 5:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Malik Fitts, and Elijah Hughes (non-COVID illness) are OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/5hZ8KrmDLD – 5:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte & Jeremy Lamb (return to competition reconditioning) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:22 PM
Chris Duarte & Jeremy Lamb (return to competition reconditioning) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT, and Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb are AVAILABLE vs. the Jazz tonight. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight due to a sore right Achilles. Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb are available, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon (sore Achilles) is out tonight. Duarte and Lamb are both available after exiting Covid protocols. – 5:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
If you’re coming to Pacers-Jazz tonight, leave early.
It’s rainy and beginning to freeze, so roads and sidewalks are slick. And that’s in addition to construction and a busy downtown with the college football championship game in town. – 5:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In Indy 📍
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/kjkmMij6i0 – 3:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Jazz tonight at The Fieldhouse.
Pacers in the protocols: Anderson, Bitadze, Craig, Jackson, LeVert and Warren. Brogdon, Duarte and Lamb are all out, but questionable.
Gobert and Ingles are out; Bogdanovic and Mitchell probable and Gay is questionable.
Strange times. – 2:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Schedule Update: Our game at Golden State on Thursday, January 20 will now be televised nationally on @NBAonTNT.
Learn more » https://t.co/DFRod0Lxeh pic.twitter.com/7ZYioWMZlS – 1:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report 1/8
OUT – Joe Ingles & Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)
OUT – Malik Fitts (Right Wrist Injury)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay.
PROBABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Sprain)
PROBABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain) – 1:22 PM
