Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: 'I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine'

In the context of the Irving dynamics with the Nets, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked how he would handle a similar situation on his own team. “When it comes to basketball, I feel like I can talk to them,” Antetokounmpo said. “When it comes to a personal decision like that, it’s … I’ve got to let them make their decision. They’re grown men. You know, and every situation is different. I cannot pressure somebody to do something that he doesn’t feel comfortable doing. I can tell you why I did it. Why I felt comfortable doing it. To protect my family, to protect my mom and stuff, stay safe, and you just hope he understands that. But if he doesn’t want to do it, I can’t keep pressuring him. -via ESPN / January 8, 2022