LeBron James now No. 10 all-time in steals list

Ryan Ward: According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list.
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron dominates second half, leads Lakers past Hawks for 4th straight win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/leb… – 10:01 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
LeBron has scored 341 points in his last 10 games. That’s his highest-scoring 10-game regular-season stretch since March 2008 h/t @Stathead
We usually don’t see LeBron score like this til the playoffs. Speaks to the urgency of Lakers predicament right now – 8:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With 4 stl Friday, LeBron James moved past Alvin Robertson for 10th on the all-time list. Across the board he’s 3rd in pts, 8th in ast, 42nd in reb and tied w/ KD at 98th in blk. James: “I’ve always had decent hands … Just trying to help my teammates out the best way I can” – 2:48 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
More Frank Vogel on LeBron at 5: “It’s activated some of the other perimeter players. It’s balanced out his point of attack. It’s not all him w/ the basketball trying to go downhill into the ground. He’s trusting his teammates, and other guys are rewarding that.” – 1:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James playing at 5: “Playing smaller lineups w/ ‘Bron has allowed other guys to get a little bit more comfortable, & it’s allowed ‘Bron to get more comfortable as well. He’s not just creating everything himself. But he’s being a receiver more.” – 1:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on the biggest reason why the Lakers are starting to win:
“We’re just getting our guys back.” – 1:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (2,113 steals) passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time list with 4 tonight against Atlanta. Up next: Hakeem Olajuwon (2,162). – 1:16 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In the newsletter this morning, I asked a few MVP voters from last season if LeBron is in their top five after he started the season well out of the conversation: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/wha… – 1:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers win their fourth straight game for the first time this season, benefitting from some continuity in the lineup (now 4-0 with LeBron at 5, Johnson at 4), beating Atlanta 134-118.
Throughout the streak, role players have looked increasingly comfortable. – 12:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since 1975, no other player older than 34 years old has ever had a 30/5/5/3/3 game.
LeBron had 32/8/9/4/3 tonight.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL beats ATL, 134-118, for 5th win in last six games. LeBron 32p on 13-of-24 9a 8r 4s 3b; Monk 29p on 11-of-20 2s; Bradley 21p on 8-of-11 6r; THT 21p 5a 2s; Melo 17p 7r 2s; Russ 9p on 4-of-14 13a 11r 6f +22 in 31 mins. Big game Sunday at home vs. MEM, Grizz w/ 7 straight Ws – 12:33 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers stumbled into LeBron being the perfect small ball five – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeCenter tonight:
32 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
4 STL
3 BLK
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 134, Hawks 118
The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season. They improve to 21-19. LeBron James had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Malik Monk had 29 points. THT scored 21 points off the bench.
Up next: vs. Memphis on Sunday. – 12:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Weirdly, Jokić, KD, Giannis, LeBron, and Embiid all got some variation of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists tonight. – 12:30 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green on jumping … at 35: “If I can jump, I’m gonna use it. … LeBron (37) is setting the future for me. I got big hopes for myself.” – 12:19 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list. – 12:17 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
THT-to-LeBron for one of the most impressive dunks in the history of Crypto.com Arena. – 12:00 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Timeout Hawks 39 seconds into the fourth quarter after an alley-oop from LeBron off the turnover.
Hawks down 103-87 – 12:00 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 101, Hawks 87
Malik Monk has 27 points on 10 of 15 FGs (7 of 10 on 3s). THT, who’s up to 17 points, had the highlight of the game with a filthy cross into a posterization dunk. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Strong end to the quarter by LA. – 11:56 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bron wrote “WASHED 👑” on the Sprite 8s ✍️ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmwfPUMiwp – 11:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 64, Hawks 61
Malik Monk has scored 15+ points in seven consecutive games. He leads LA w/ 21 points on 8 of 10 FGs (5 of 6 on 3s). Avery Bradley has 16 points. LeBron James has 9 points and 6 assists. Atlanta closed the half on a 27-11 run to make this a game. – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Hawks 61.
Malik Monk has 21 points and Avery Bradley has 16 points. Hawks doing some damage in the paint (32 points) and Red Velvet (4 for 5 on threes) has gotten hot from deep. LeBron and Russ starting slow shooting tonight, but have 14 combined assists. – 11:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks cut the Lakers’ 19-point lead and trail 64-61 at halftime.
Young: 16/4/8, 5/11 FG
Huerter: 12, 4/7 FG
Monk has 21, Bradley 16, LeBron 9 for the Lakers – 11:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 34-28 at the end of the first quarter.
Okongwu: 8/4, 4/4 FG
Bogdanovic: 5/2/2, 2/3 FG
Young: 4/3/4, 2/5 FG
Avery Bradley has 13 for the Lakers, LeBron has 5. – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Once again, LeBron James doing everything to start off vs Hawks – 10:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s back to the small lineup with LeBron at the 5, and Stanley Johnson in as he returns to the team on a 10-day deal.
This group has a net rating of +13.5 in three games together. pic.twitter.com/sVyM0BIEsQ – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Weeks after baptizing LeBron James, Nic Claxton can add Giannis to his list. Arya Stark style. – 9:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron starting at center tonight in a good test for this Lakers super small lineup. Hawks are healthy with Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting lineup – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers go back to the LeBron-at-5 and Stanley Johnson-at-4 lineup that is 3-0 as a starting group. The Hawks are healthier for this game than they’ve been — will be interesting to see how the microball Lakers match up with Capela and Collins. pic.twitter.com/UHDECMFAen – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel still featuring LeBron James at center even with the Hawks’ bigger frontcourt with Clint Capela and John Collins – 9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is the 2nd fastest player to reach 200 assists in Thunder history (32 games). Chris Paul did it in 31 games.
Giddey just being mentioned in the same breath with the likes of CP3, LeBron and LaMelo on the regular now. – 8:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good stuff from @Zach Lowe about the growing chemistry between LeBron and Malik Monk. AK pic.twitter.com/d42wASWWwr – 6:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 6:19 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Too much time has been spent on LeBron, Brady, Serena, Biles, etc. and not enough on Elmo the one true 🐐 – 2:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
New Newsletter 📬 — I asked a few MVP voters from last season if LeBron James is in their current top five. Here’s some feedback I got: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/wha… – 12:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, what happens when Kendrick Nunn returns, and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and the media at large. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:29 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring a new tag-team partner for LeBron, the saddest mascot, a fascinating team forming in the North, lame technical fouls, the Grizz, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:42 AM
ESPN Stats: LeBron James seems to be ignoring the memo on Father Time’s undefeated record. At age 37, LeBron has scored 25 points in 10 consecutive games. James is by far the oldest player to notch 10 straight 25-point games. He passes Michael Jordan, who did it at age 34 in 1997. -via Twitter / January 8, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James, who is 7-of-8 on free throws tonight, has passed Oscar Robertson for 4th on the all time made free throws list. He has 7,695 for his career. Only Karl Malone (9,787), Moses Malone (8,531) and Kobe Bryant (8,378) have made more. -via Twitter @mcten / January 3, 2022
Mike Lynch: DeMar DeRozan is the first player in the history of the NBA to win games at the buzzer on consecutive days The only other player to win consecutive games at the buzzer was Larry Bird on January 27 and 29, 1985 -via Twitter @SportInfo247 / January 2, 2022