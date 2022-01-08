Luka Doncic questionable for Sunday against Bulls

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic upgraded to questionable; Marjanovic clears protocols ahead of Mavs-Bulls on Sunday dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. He didn’t play last night vs. Houston. Kristaps Porzingis listed out (protocols)
Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. He didn’t play last night vs. Houston. Kristaps Porzingis listed out (protocols)
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Chicago. – 2:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. An 80-point first half for the Mavericks. Their five-game streak of holding opponents below 100 probably is done, but who cares. 80 points is a crazy half of basketball without Luka and KP. Took 50 shots, made 30 and were 12-22 from three. – 9:10 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Wow! The Mavs have 80 points — in the first half. They lead the Rockets at the half, 80-60. And this is without their 2 best players — Luka and KP. – 9:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mavs just hung 80 on the Rockets in the first half without Luka Doncic. That’s an embarrassing effort – 9:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets did not come out in the first quarter ready to play. Dallas, without Luka, lit them up for 43 points and the Rockets were 2-12 from three. Already down by 20. – 8:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs will be without some heavy hitters when they play Houston as Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will miss this game. Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are also out. – 7:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sean Sweeney. Luka is out tonight. Mavs-Rockets 7 PM tip @theeagledallas – 6:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mavs (acting) HC Sean Sweeney says Luka Doncic (ankle) will not play tonight at #Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka Doncic crashed Stephen Silas’ pregame availability. “Hi, Silas.” Security lax around here tonight. – 6:22 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.
Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.
