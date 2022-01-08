Magic vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (7-32) play against the Detroit Pistons (30-30) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022
Orlando Magic 73, Detroit Pistons 73 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 73, Magic 73. Detroit gave up a 19-9 run to let Orlando get back in the game, but stepped the defensive effort up on the last couple of possessions.
Bey: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Diallo: 13 points, 4 rebounds – 8:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚍𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜
@Terrence Ross 👀 @Moritz Wagner
📺: https://t.co/PrGXxGTVlI pic.twitter.com/tgF5apI7Mq – 8:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 73, #Magic 73
Bey: 16 pts, 6 rebs
Diallo: 13 pts, 4 rebs
Cunningham: 10 pts, 4 assts
J. Jackson: 9 pts – 8:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saben Lee just got the block version of the dunk you’ve all been waiting for. – 8:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Micah Potter has returned to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from his 10-day contract with the Pistons. – 8:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony, QB1
📺: https://t.co/PrGXxGTnwa pic.twitter.com/Nr2awpfK1T – 8:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
✨🎩 @Isaiah Stewart with the magical slam ✨🎩
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/l8wGdV86tP – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Magic are on a 19-9 run and have taken their first lead of the night, 68-67, after a corner 3 by Okeke. Pistons are shooting 5-18 overall in the third – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Magic with a one-point lead. Pistons defense is getting a little lazy, particularly on close-outs and the offense is missing some bunnies. – 8:41 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
let it fly @Cole Anthony 💰
📺: https://t.co/PrGXxGTnwa pic.twitter.com/SgoqCI2OO7 – 8:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I don’t know where to find this stat, but the #Pistons have to lead the league in fouls on 3-point attempts. – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo has played well tonight. Team-high 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes so far. His usual transition opportunities have been there, but he’s also taken Bamba off the dribble a couple of times – 8:34 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
good work by Mo Bamba to contain Cunningham’s drive and block the shot without fouling. Solid! pic.twitter.com/mjDZB15wVW – 8:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo is fearless, driving past Mo Bamba with no reservation. – 8:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Might need a fashion police intervention at this Orlando-Detroit game. pic.twitter.com/vSaMgr9Vl0 – 8:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are getting creamed in the paint, 28-14, which is really the story of the game. – 8:20 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Pistons 52, Magic 45
Gary Harris leads all scorers with 12
Cole Anthony posted 10 points
Saddiq Bey scored 11 for Detroit
Magic shoot 32.6% FG | 29.2 % 3PT
Pistons shoot 48.9% FG | 31.6% 3PT – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Detroit 52, Orlando 45 pic.twitter.com/XVvuV4FI4h – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Keeping the lead at the half 💪
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 5-8 FG
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 4-8 FG
🔺 @Trey Lyles: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 3-3 FG pic.twitter.com/hBKTaXrgI8 – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 52, Magic 45. Detroit’s shooting 48.9% overall and has held the Magic to 32.6% so far.
Bey: 11 points
Diallo: 9 points
Lyles: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Hayes: 5 points, 3 assists – 8:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 52, #Magic 45
Bey: 11 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 9 pts, 3 rebs
Lyles: 8 pts 4 rebs – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 52, Magic 45
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
Hamidou Diallo: 9 points
Trey Lyles: 8 points – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It might not show up in box score, but Isaiah Stewart has disrupted a lot of shots at the rim in this first half. – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade with the touchdown pass to Diallo for a dunk. Pistons up 10 – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 48, Magic 39 with 2:58 to play until halftime. The Pistons have 24 points in the paint and are shooting 50% from the floor – 7:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Was on Pistons pregame to talk about the trades that built the 04 champs with @JohnnyKaneTV. Here’s a portion: pic.twitter.com/pWFgxVVdks – 7:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What can’t Hamidou?
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/keMkHH3AQF – 7:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
What if I told you that #Pistons Trey Lyles dunked on Mo Bamba, and drew a foul? – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are approaching five minutes without a bucket but still lead – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
easy bounce @Terrence Ross 🚀
📺: https://t.co/PrGXxGTnwa pic.twitter.com/PmRioLotaY – 7:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Have an early lead after the 8-0 run to start this one tonight.
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST / 4-5 FG
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 FG
🔺 @Isaiah Stewart & @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS each pic.twitter.com/Ye5ciYTB1K – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Detroit 31, Orlando 26 pic.twitter.com/M9s2nzoIPU – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 31, Magic 26
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Hamidou Diallo: 5 points
Detroit has 16 points in the paint. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 31, Magic 26.
Bey: 9 points
Hayes: 3 points, 3 assists
Detroit shot 52% (13-25) overall. Michigan State alumnus Gary Harris has 9 points for Orlando – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 31, #Magic 26
Bey: 9 pts
Diallo: 5 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 4 pts
DET shot 52% FG – 7:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
💰✨ @Killian Hayes deep in his bag for that dime 💰✨
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sT1tnUOwtC – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz said nah 🖐
📺: https://t.co/PrGXxGTnwa pic.twitter.com/oXhREJTwWv – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have their biggest lead, 28-19, 2:00 1Q
They’re shooting 57% FG – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Orlando tied the game at 15 after a slow start. Pistons respond with a 10-2 run to take a 25-17 lead with 2:43 on the clock. Lots of good things happening. Detroit has seven assists on 11 made baskets, and just two turnovers so far – 7:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 25, #Magic 17, 2:43 1Q
Bey: 9 pts, 2 assts
Diallo: 5 pts
Stewart/Cunningham: 4 pts each
Hayes: 3 pts, 3 assts – 7:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph is back in the lineup after six games in the health and safety protocols. – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey calls timeout. Pistons lead the Magic 11-9 with 7:25 to play. Were up 11-3 before Orlando went on a run – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 11, 3Magic 9, 7:25 1Q
Bey: 5 pts
Hayes: 3 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 3 pts – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons hold an 11-9 lead early, but were up 11-3.
Saddiq Bey has 5 points – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes shoots an airball 3 from the right wing, then Saddiq Bey finds him for an open look on the left win, which falls. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian airballed a 3 from one corner, then got the ball in the opposite corner and drained it. Good start for the Pistons – 7:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,169 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey didn’t score his first basket until late in 4Q in the last game.
He has DET’s first 5 pts tonight. – 7:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Magic Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony, who were listed as questionable, are available tonight at #Pistons. – 6:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting 5️⃣ tonight at @LCArena_Detroit 🏠
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qOf7hGrTr5 – 6:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cozy szn in DET ❄️
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/s0YUntk36d – 6:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 8 at Detroit
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/JkIrLKUeHM – 6:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner (sprained left ankles) are both available to play tonight vs. the Pistons.
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play due to a sore left hamstring. – 6:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained left ankle) and Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle) will both be available to play tonight at Detroit.
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play due to a sore left hamstring.
#MagicTogether – 6:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, and Davis Bertans are all questionable at Magic
Thomas Bryant and Anthony Gill remain out – 6:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are listing Davis Bertans (foot sprain), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) as questionable to play Sunday in Orlando. Thomas Bryant (knee recovery) and Anthony Gill (protocols) are listed as out. – 6:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell and Davis Bertans are QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury and availability report for tomorrow night’s game in Orlando ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uPqVtkzGSE – 5:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Weekend Drip Check 💧
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@Hamidou Diallo
@Josh Jackson
@SaddiqBey
@Killian Hayes
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/DvFzlJhkRN – 5:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Payroll Giovanni, Babyface Ray, Peezy and Gmac Cash will be at tonight’s Pistons game.
Wrote about why the Pistons are bringing local rappers, musicians and influencers to Little Caesars Arena this season freep.com/story/sports/n… – 5:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley says Franz Wagner is good to go vs the Pistons.
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are gametime decisions. – 5:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they may be bringing more G League guys to Detroit through the remainder of the season to get experience. – 5:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cassius Stanley: “I don’t think we were sure Cory would be back.” Casey added that the rest of this season they’ll bring guys back and forth to continue to get a look. – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Cassius Stanley coming back on a second 10-day, Casey said they weren’t sure if Cory Joseph would be back today. And from a development standpoint, there didn’t need to be a reason. “He’s an excellent player, young player we want to look at as far as our future.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Magic are in a similar situation as the Pistons. “They have an excellent group of young players. The Wagner kid is really playing at a high level for them right now. Cole Anthony is one of the top players in the league. And they’re growing.” – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he didn’t see Inside The NBA’s criticism of the Pistons’ effort. “I respect all the national media. I respect the media locally. But I really don’t care what the opinions are on the internet. I’m concerned about the 15 men in that locker room. Teaching, developing.” – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cory Joseph is available tonight vs. #Magic. – 5:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons didn’t come out with the right approach against the Grizzlies. “We came out feeling sorry for ourselves on the back-to-back, and that’s part of the growth. Learning how to play in the dog days of the season, on the back-to-back, coming off of COVID.” – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) are listed as questionable on the Magic’s most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. Pistons.
6 players listed as out. Scheduled to hear from Jamahl Mosley in about 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JJzrbCt4pD – 4:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Another game, another Power Hour on the concourse presented by @DiscountTire. Stop by to grab photos with the #Pistons letters or hang with the Dancers and Extreme Team!
Doors open at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/dd6xbE7Kwq – 4:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract, using the COVID exemption, as Frank Jackson is in protocols. – 3:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce they’ve signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract – 3:43 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit #Pistons announced today that the club has signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. – 3:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons announce they’ve signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract. – 3:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
⏸️ or screenshot to pick your Pistons player!
Reply with who you got ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EvgQng2SwK – 3:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ｆｌｏａｔｉｎｇ
@Terrence Ross x #SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/RMiGSfZvTf – 1:18 PM
