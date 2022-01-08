Market size an important consideration for Utah's Donovan Mitchell

Tim MacMahon: I think that it’s a little bit different situation in Salt Lake City with Donovan Mitchell just because there is I’m gonna say at least speculation around a league that market size might matter to him.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 62-49 at the half on Toronto.
Eric Paschall has 17, Hughes has 11.
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and Rudy Gay are not playing. – 8:35 PM
Jazz up 62-49 at the half on Toronto.
Eric Paschall has 17, Hughes has 11.
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and Rudy Gay are not playing. – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jazz situation tonight.
OUT, H&S protocols: Gobert, Ingles
OUT, injuries: Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic
QUESTIONABLE, injuries: Whiteside, O’Neale, Clarkson, Gay
AVAILABLE: Azubuike, Butler, Fitts, Forrest, House, Hughes, Paschall, Pelle (per @Adrian Wojnarowski) – 11:11 AM
Jazz situation tonight.
OUT, H&S protocols: Gobert, Ingles
OUT, injuries: Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic
QUESTIONABLE, injuries: Whiteside, O’Neale, Clarkson, Gay
AVAILABLE: Azubuike, Butler, Fitts, Forrest, House, Hughes, Paschall, Pelle (per @Adrian Wojnarowski) – 11:11 AM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Dillon Mitchell led the way for Montverde during rare off night for Whitehead. Scored 29 on 13-of-14. Bouncy athlete, finishes high above rim and at tough angles below it. Looked fluid on a 3PT make. Shot-challenger on D. Should be impact freshman at Texas. pic.twitter.com/kab1ZrqBbL – 8:56 PM
Dillon Mitchell led the way for Montverde during rare off night for Whitehead. Scored 29 on 13-of-14. Bouncy athlete, finishes high above rim and at tough angles below it. Looked fluid on a 3PT make. Shot-challenger on D. Should be impact freshman at Texas. pic.twitter.com/kab1ZrqBbL – 8:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting for the Knicks tonight vs. BOS, team says. – 7:13 PM
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting for the Knicks tonight vs. BOS, team says. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Alec Burks – 7:02 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Alec Burks – 7:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
All of the Jazz players listed as out are not traveling to Toronto and will meet the team in Indiana.
Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert, and Ingles all skipping the trip. – 5:37 PM
All of the Jazz players listed as out are not traveling to Toronto and will meet the team in Indiana.
Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert, and Ingles all skipping the trip. – 5:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So, if you are scoring at home
Gobert and ingles are in health and safety. Mitchell and Conley and Bogdanovic are out. Clarkson, Whiteside and O’Neale and Gay are questionable….
Gonna be a skeleton crew for the Jazz tomorrow night against the raptors – 5:26 PM
So, if you are scoring at home
Gobert and ingles are in health and safety. Mitchell and Conley and Bogdanovic are out. Clarkson, Whiteside and O’Neale and Gay are questionable….
Gonna be a skeleton crew for the Jazz tomorrow night against the raptors – 5:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell are all OUT tomorrow night in Toronto – 5:23 PM
Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell are all OUT tomorrow night in Toronto – 5:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s mailbag has questions on Alec Burks at the trade deadline (clip below), Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox & more. Thanks to @BostonKnick, @Jmere09NYC, @Traticaster101, @Travbryanmusic, @hopefulMetsfan & @2lowtech for the questions! Full mailbag: https://t.co/CeKCbOMb5i pic.twitter.com/FjYF8Ybire – 2:38 PM
This week’s mailbag has questions on Alec Burks at the trade deadline (clip below), Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox & more. Thanks to @BostonKnick, @Jmere09NYC, @Traticaster101, @Travbryanmusic, @hopefulMetsfan & @2lowtech for the questions! Full mailbag: https://t.co/CeKCbOMb5i pic.twitter.com/FjYF8Ybire – 2:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert ranks 9th among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Donovan Mitchell ranks 7th among backcourt players. pic.twitter.com/ClQi2visje – 1:12 PM
Rudy Gobert ranks 9th among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Donovan Mitchell ranks 7th among backcourt players. pic.twitter.com/ClQi2visje – 1:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is seventh among Western Conference guards and Rudy Gobert ninth among frontcourt players after the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/P4z5C4LmOE – 1:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell is seventh among Western Conference guards and Rudy Gobert ninth among frontcourt players after the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/P4z5C4LmOE – 1:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 113-104, Mitchell hits a midranger, timeout, Denver.
“He must be on a roll, because that was butter,” Mark Jones says. – 12:17 AM
Jazz up 113-104, Mitchell hits a midranger, timeout, Denver.
“He must be on a roll, because that was butter,” Mark Jones says. – 12:17 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell has taken advantage of Jokic in the midrange this third quarter. Just coming hard off screens, reading his drop and hitting floaters. Jazz up 77-65….5:27 remaining in the third quarter – 11:33 PM
Mitchell has taken advantage of Jokic in the midrange this third quarter. Just coming hard off screens, reading his drop and hitting floaters. Jazz up 77-65….5:27 remaining in the third quarter – 11:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Donovan Mitchell scoring with so much ease right now. Utah opens up 77-65 lead, with 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. #Nuggets offering no resistance and playing clunky, predictable offense. – 11:33 PM
Donovan Mitchell scoring with so much ease right now. Utah opens up 77-65 lead, with 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. #Nuggets offering no resistance and playing clunky, predictable offense. – 11:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty sure Mitchell is gonna be a lot more aggressive in looking for his offense in the third quarter – 11:19 PM
Pretty sure Mitchell is gonna be a lot more aggressive in looking for his offense in the third quarter – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This ESPN broadcast for Jazz-Nuggets hit the first-half trifecta:
✅ Pronounced the MVP’s name as “Djokovic”
✅ Told TWO stories about how Jokic used to be fat as a kid
✅ Asked if LeBron was ROBBED of player of the month (Donovan Mitchell won) – 11:13 PM
This ESPN broadcast for Jazz-Nuggets hit the first-half trifecta:
✅ Pronounced the MVP’s name as “Djokovic”
✅ Told TWO stories about how Jokic used to be fat as a kid
✅ Asked if LeBron was ROBBED of player of the month (Donovan Mitchell won) – 11:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM
Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great strip by Davon Reed who took the ball right out of Donovan Mitchell’s hands on a drive just now. Nuggets need his perimeter defense tonight against Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson. Jazz open tonight shooting just 5-17 from the floor. – 10:26 PM
Great strip by Davon Reed who took the ball right out of Donovan Mitchell’s hands on a drive just now. Nuggets need his perimeter defense tonight against Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson. Jazz open tonight shooting just 5-17 from the floor. – 10:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 14-13 with five minutes left in the first. All 14 have come in the paint. Last bucket came after Davon Reed ripped Donovan Mitchell and kicked out to Barton for a layup. Jazz open just 5-of-17 from the field. – 10:25 PM
#Nuggets up 14-13 with five minutes left in the first. All 14 have come in the paint. Last bucket came after Davon Reed ripped Donovan Mitchell and kicked out to Barton for a layup. Jazz open just 5-of-17 from the field. – 10:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon drives past Donovan Mitchell for a dunk, giving the Nuggets an early 10-7 lead over the Jazz. Denver’s 0-3 from 3 but is 5-6 inside the arc. – 10:17 PM
Aaron Gordon drives past Donovan Mitchell for a dunk, giving the Nuggets an early 10-7 lead over the Jazz. Denver’s 0-3 from 3 but is 5-6 inside the arc. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One thing to watch tonight is how well Utah’s offense functions without Gobert’s screening…..Mitchell and Clarkson and bogdanovic and Conley are gonna have to work harder with the ball in their hands to free themselves – 9:53 PM
One thing to watch tonight is how well Utah’s offense functions without Gobert’s screening…..Mitchell and Clarkson and bogdanovic and Conley are gonna have to work harder with the ball in their hands to free themselves – 9:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Looks like the Jazz are starting Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, and Udoka Azubuike at center tonight. – 9:35 PM
Looks like the Jazz are starting Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, and Udoka Azubuike at center tonight. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My guess at the starting lineup tonight for the Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale – 8:56 PM
My guess at the starting lineup tonight for the Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale – 8:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:07 PM
Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:07 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM
Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Highlight package of Donovan Mitchell in honor of winning Western Conference player of the month for December @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CYXaUmthE0N/… – 5:53 PM
Highlight package of Donovan Mitchell in honor of winning Western Conference player of the month for December @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CYXaUmthE0N/… – 5:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson said he never tested positive for COVID-19. First one was inconclusive, sending him into protocols. Subsequent tests were negative. – 3:41 PM
Mitchell Robinson said he never tested positive for COVID-19. First one was inconclusive, sending him into protocols. Subsequent tests were negative. – 3:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jazz injury report for tonight:
– Joe Ingles (out)
– Rudy Gobert (questionable)
– Bojan Bogdanovic (questionable)
– Royce O’Neale (questionable)
– Udoka Azubuike (questionable)
– Donovan Mitchell (probable)
– Jordan Clarkson (probable) – 1:53 PM
Jazz injury report for tonight:
– Joe Ingles (out)
– Rudy Gobert (questionable)
– Bojan Bogdanovic (questionable)
– Royce O’Neale (questionable)
– Udoka Azubuike (questionable)
– Donovan Mitchell (probable)
– Jordan Clarkson (probable) – 1:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Anthony Davis
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3XYrpA2vfQ – 11:20 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Anthony Davis
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3XYrpA2vfQ – 11:20 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.12
2. Stephen Curry: 14.35
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.24
4. Kevin Durant: 13.97
5. LeBron James: 13.7
6. Trae Young: 13.54
7. Donovan Mitchell: 12.99
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.78 pic.twitter.com/IZAFd4Hsne – 11:00 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.12
2. Stephen Curry: 14.35
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.24
4. Kevin Durant: 13.97
5. LeBron James: 13.7
6. Trae Young: 13.54
7. Donovan Mitchell: 12.99
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.78 pic.twitter.com/IZAFd4Hsne – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Rumblings about New York’s inevitable pursuits of All-Stars, and particular All-Stars who are represented by CAA, were always louder than talk of any Knicks short-term upgrade. Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker enter free agency in 2024. Utah and New Orleans officials know all too well of New York’s looming presence surrounding the futures of Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022