Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins just after Bucks let him go nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/nug… – 9:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Denver Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/2uDD28L0hK – 9:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Before a road game in late October, #Nuggets Michael Malone said this about Boogie:
“I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now. That guy is a very, very talented player.”
He’s always had a good thing with Cousins. – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Love the Boogie signing. Now Denver can play bigger off the bench if they want to match up with opposing backup bigs. They needed a big man. – 9:05 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets’ upcoming schedule for the DeMarcus Cousins 10-day stint:
At OKC
At LAC
POR
LAL
UTA
LAC – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone in October: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now. That guy is a very, very talented player.” pic.twitter.com/ZzK67XKyAE – 8:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Well, reported two days ago the #Nuggets were in the market for a backup center. @Shams Charania saying it’ll be Boogie, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bucks in 17 games. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Look, I don’t think it’s going to work, but it should be Denver’s prerogative to look far and wide for center options that can help the team. Perhaps Boogie can do that, especially in short stints.
I’m as curious as everyone else. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Boogie balls out for Mike Malone in Denver, it might be enough for some Kings fans to just call it. – 8:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I gotta say, I am pretty excited for the Jokic-Boogie-Malone era. Nervous. But excited. – 8:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Asked if the Warriors might be interested in adding DeMarcus Cousins (now available), Steve Kerr says that’s a personnel issue. In short, no. – 5:10 PM
Michael Singer: The #Nuggets are likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins, league source tells @denverpost, but nothing is finalized yet. More coming soon. -via Twitter @msinger / January 8, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Cousins is expected to meet with Nuggets president Tim Connelly before a contract is officially offered, according to sources. Cousins also played for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with the Sacramento Kings and had a solid relationship with him. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 8, 2022
Marc J. Spears: The Dallas Mavericks also expressed interest in Cousins, the source said. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 8, 2022