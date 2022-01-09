Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hawks are not a good team right now

Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We are playing bad right now. We cannot say we are a good team right now, because we are not. Simple as that.” Says the Hawks have to look in the mirror.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We are playing bad right now. We cannot say we are a good team right now, because we are not. Simple as that.”
Says the Hawks have to look in the mirror. – 6:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We cannot say we’re a good time right now because we’re not. It’s as simple as that.” – 6:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks fall to 17-22 on the season with a 106-93 loss to the Clippers (who didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George).
They went 2-4 on their longest road trip of the season.
Trae Young: 19 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 5:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 37-25 lead, but started droughting afterwards. Nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball, going five possessions without points.
LA lead down to 37-35 after Bogdan Bogdanovic’s second 3. 6:30 left in the first half. – 4:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starting lineups:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs Lou Will-less Hawks
STARTERS 1/9
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Clippers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Lakers 34, Hawks 28
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 3 reb
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 4 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb
Hawks went 2-10 from 3, shot 48.1% FG (13-27) – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
John Collins returns after missing the last 5 games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic the last 4, due to health and safety protocols. Both will start, as will Trae Young, who missed ATL’s last game with lower back soreness. – 9:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight vs. the Lakers.
Kevin Huerter coming off the bench again. – 9:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 9:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are all available for tonight’s game. – 9:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available. – 9:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all warming up right now. They’re game-time decisions, per Joe Prunty. pic.twitter.com/YgrmUvYvJk – 8:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
It’s still the plan for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Trae Young to go through warm-ups tonight before determining their availability vs. the Lakers, per Prunty. – 8:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hawks are “hopeful” to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they’ll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.
Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call. – 8:32 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Mir Boziji, Hristos se rodi! Srecan Bozic! ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YfMciwCr8Z – 3:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Joe Prunty said Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Jalen Johnson will be game-time decisions. Depends on how they respond to this morning’s shootaround and warmups later. – 1:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Cam Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jalen Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.
Trae Young (low back contusion) is questionable. (1/2) – 8:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson were all at Hawks practice today in LA, though it wasn’t a full-on team practice.
They’re all listed as questionable for tomorrow, under “return to competition reconditioning.” pic.twitter.com/6Jf22BTp8A – 8:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Trae Young about his spirits, with where the Hawks are: “We’re finally getting some guys back, but we’ve got to win. For me… It’s frustrating. I hate losing. That’s pretty much it. I’m not the happiest guy in the world right now, but we’ve got to find a way to win.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 9, 2022
“It’s frustrating. It’s not fun,” Young said of the Hawks’ defense. “Being one of the best offensive teams in the league is a really good thing, but when you’re letting teams score as much as you, it’s not good for your team. We got to figure it out. We have time to figure it out. We have to do it. We have to keep the offense the way it’s been going. We have to get more stops.” Kevin Huerter, who made his return after sitting the past six games while in health and safety protocols, echoed Young’s comments. “It’s just one of those things that we talk about where we know how capable and how good we can be,” Huerter said. -via The Athletic / January 4, 2022
There have been too many instances this season where the starters come back into games having to play catch-up, and the Hawks have to sometimes force the issue in spots when they shouldn’t have to, but as Prunty said, he’s not going to play Young 24 minutes in the second half. He’s got to sit at some point, especially in a regular-season game in early January. If it were up to Young though, he would be out there the entire game. “S—, I was trying to be out there for my team,” Young said of watching the fourth-quarter lead disappear. “I obviously want to play all 48 minutes. I don’t know if my body would let me do that. I just want to be out there as much as I can. I know it’s a long season. This isn’t an individual sport. We all have to find a way to give a little bit more and pull out games in the end. We have to find a way for all of us, top to bottom, to give a little more.” -via The Athletic / January 4, 2022