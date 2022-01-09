Bulls vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (26-10) play against the Dallas Mavericks (18-18) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Chicago Bulls 79, Dallas Mavericks 83 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mavs 74 Bulls 73. 2:59 left 3rd. Bulls fans..what’s going on? @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:02 PM
Mavs 74 Bulls 73. 2:59 left 3rd. Bulls fans..what’s going on? @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lonzo’s dropping DIMES 👀🔥
(via @Chicago Bulls)
pic.twitter.com/V6HQEnAV5b – 9:00 PM
Lonzo’s dropping DIMES 👀🔥
(via @Chicago Bulls)
pic.twitter.com/V6HQEnAV5b – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo’s awareness is next-level 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/l4OsiOfpZZ – 8:57 PM
Zo’s awareness is next-level 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/l4OsiOfpZZ – 8:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
What a great defensive possession for Maxi Kleber. Big block on Vucevic and then draws the charge. Mavs up 64-60 – 8:52 PM
What a great defensive possession for Maxi Kleber. Big block on Vucevic and then draws the charge. Mavs up 64-60 – 8:52 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You can see why Mavs & Bulls are two of the hottest teams in @NBA. Great 1st half. CHI leads 55-54, and Mavs would lead had Doncic been able to finish as he normally does. Still 7-7-7 in half. Hardaway 9 Green 7 in 2nd after Mavs had trailed by 11. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:36 PM
You can see why Mavs & Bulls are two of the hottest teams in @NBA. Great 1st half. CHI leads 55-54, and Mavs would lead had Doncic been able to finish as he normally does. Still 7-7-7 in half. Hardaway 9 Green 7 in 2nd after Mavs had trailed by 11. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ve got a ballgame.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HhtsDrJ8cT – 8:33 PM
We’ve got a ballgame.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HhtsDrJ8cT – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starting the second half with a one-point lead. pic.twitter.com/Ck9bZ8BaZH – 8:31 PM
Starting the second half with a one-point lead. pic.twitter.com/Ck9bZ8BaZH – 8:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks score the last nine points of the half and are only down 55-54 at the break. Luka with the luckiest stat line of them all: 7-7-7. – 8:28 PM
Mavericks score the last nine points of the half and are only down 55-54 at the break. Luka with the luckiest stat line of them all: 7-7-7. – 8:28 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LukaVision activated 👀
@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic @Tim Hardaway Jr pic.twitter.com/ZASSOYHqVL – 8:27 PM
LukaVision activated 👀
@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic @Tim Hardaway Jr pic.twitter.com/ZASSOYHqVL – 8:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams … film critic? They need to do something to keep him busy … but is a return near?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/9… – 8:27 PM
Patrick Williams … film critic? They need to do something to keep him busy … but is a return near?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/9… – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 55, Mavericks 54 at half
LaVine 14 pts
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 4 assists
Doncic 7-7-7; 3-11 FGs – 8:27 PM
Bulls 55, Mavericks 54 at half
LaVine 14 pts
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 4 assists
Doncic 7-7-7; 3-11 FGs – 8:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thousands of Bulls fans here @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/W6mKMzSvRD – 8:22 PM
Thousands of Bulls fans here @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/W6mKMzSvRD – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This was so smooth 😮
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ynfTuMpGxX – 8:22 PM
This was so smooth 😮
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ynfTuMpGxX – 8:22 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nice help here from Coby White and DeMar DeRozan on Doncic. DeRozan stunting to shrink the driving gap, White providing low man rim protection.
This has been some of the secret sauce to the Bulls defense. Get flawed help defenders in position early so they can impact the play. pic.twitter.com/s7Xnutnylt – 8:17 PM
Nice help here from Coby White and DeMar DeRozan on Doncic. DeRozan stunting to shrink the driving gap, White providing low man rim protection.
This has been some of the secret sauce to the Bulls defense. Get flawed help defenders in position early so they can impact the play. pic.twitter.com/s7Xnutnylt – 8:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 43-33. DeRozan with 10. LaVine and White with 9. Doncic is 1-8 fgs. 7:01 left 1st half. – 8:15 PM
Bulls up 43-33. DeRozan with 10. LaVine and White with 9. Doncic is 1-8 fgs. 7:01 left 1st half. – 8:15 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are doing a great job getting into Luka Doncic defensively. Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have taken turns picking him up full-court. Really playing physical with him
Five minutes into Q2, Doncic has 6 assists, but is shooting 1/8 – 8:14 PM
Bulls are doing a great job getting into Luka Doncic defensively. Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have taken turns picking him up full-court. Really playing physical with him
Five minutes into Q2, Doncic has 6 assists, but is shooting 1/8 – 8:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside, that was Doncic’s 1,750th career assist, FWIW. That’s a lot, if you’re wondering. – 8:12 PM
Per NBA Courtside, that was Doncic’s 1,750th career assist, FWIW. That’s a lot, if you’re wondering. – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby with the strong finish!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/FscdDeIAFj – 8:11 PM
Coby with the strong finish!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/FscdDeIAFj – 8:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That boy good.
@AcmeBrick | @Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/bVBGXPU0Vj – 8:08 PM
That boy good.
@AcmeBrick | @Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/bVBGXPU0Vj – 8:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 32-22. Bulls have outscored Mavs 30-12..LaVine with 9. DeRozan with 6. – 8:07 PM
Bulls 32-22. Bulls have outscored Mavs 30-12..LaVine with 9. DeRozan with 6. – 8:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Fast start has deteriorated quickly for the Mavericks, who are down 32-22 after a quarter. Bulls outscored the Mavs 30-12 after falling behind 10-2. Four turnovers did not help the Mavericks’ cause. They have started the second quarter strong, cutting the deficit to 32-26. – 8:06 PM
Fast start has deteriorated quickly for the Mavericks, who are down 32-22 after a quarter. Bulls outscored the Mavs 30-12 after falling behind 10-2. Four turnovers did not help the Mavericks’ cause. They have started the second quarter strong, cutting the deficit to 32-26. – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls pull off an 18-point swing to take a 10-point lead out of the first quarter in Dallas, setting a scorching pace against one of the better defensive teams in the league. – 8:05 PM
The Bulls pull off an 18-point swing to take a 10-point lead out of the first quarter in Dallas, setting a scorching pace against one of the better defensive teams in the league. – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Well, that was a Bull rush. Chicago turned a 10-2 deficit into a 32-22 lead after one quarter.
LaVine leads Chicago with 9 points, Kleber leads Dallas with 6. Chicago finished the quarter with a 13-2 run. – 8:04 PM
Well, that was a Bull rush. Chicago turned a 10-2 deficit into a 32-22 lead after one quarter.
LaVine leads Chicago with 9 points, Kleber leads Dallas with 6. Chicago finished the quarter with a 13-2 run. – 8:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Nice 1stQ for #Bulls, started out down 10-2, ended up leading 32-22. LaVine has 9 pts, Bulls 4-for-8 from 3-ptr range. – 8:04 PM
Nice 1stQ for #Bulls, started out down 10-2, ended up leading 32-22. LaVine has 9 pts, Bulls 4-for-8 from 3-ptr range. – 8:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
☎️ CALL THIS MAN ☎️
@Maxi Kleber goin’ back to back. pic.twitter.com/uND4O906xG – 8:04 PM
☎️ CALL THIS MAN ☎️
@Maxi Kleber goin’ back to back. pic.twitter.com/uND4O906xG – 8:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan called game’s first timeout after 2 minutes, 50 seconds. Mavericks led 10-2 at that point
Bulls won last 9:10 of first quarter 30-12, carry a 32-22 lead into the second – 8:03 PM
Billy Donovan called game’s first timeout after 2 minutes, 50 seconds. Mavericks led 10-2 at that point
Bulls won last 9:10 of first quarter 30-12, carry a 32-22 lead into the second – 8:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Beyond any scoring, the energy Coby White brings to this Bulls lineup is truly invaluable. Just running himself ragged on both ends every time he gets on the court. – 8:02 PM
Beyond any scoring, the energy Coby White brings to this Bulls lineup is truly invaluable. Just running himself ragged on both ends every time he gets on the court. – 8:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Another example of Coby White attacking a closeout and getting an open 3 for Troy Brown Jr. – 7:59 PM
Another example of Coby White attacking a closeout and getting an open 3 for Troy Brown Jr. – 7:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
10 of Dallas’ 17 shot attempts have been 3-pointers. They’ve made 4, but a little more variety might be good. – 7:59 PM
10 of Dallas’ 17 shot attempts have been 3-pointers. They’ve made 4, but a little more variety might be good. – 7:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After Mavericks’ quick start, Bulls have outscored them 15-4 since and are up 17-14 with 4:38 left in the first. This is no garden-variety team they are playing. Bulls are very strong offensively. – 7:56 PM
After Mavericks’ quick start, Bulls have outscored them 15-4 since and are up 17-14 with 4:38 left in the first. This is no garden-variety team they are playing. Bulls are very strong offensively. – 7:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
9-0 run to take the lead!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/F2mX8t7Hh8 – 7:54 PM
9-0 run to take the lead!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/F2mX8t7Hh8 – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a rather awesome start, up 10-2 less than three minutes into the game against Chicago. Luka with 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists already. – 7:45 PM
Mavericks off to a rather awesome start, up 10-2 less than three minutes into the game against Chicago. Luka with 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists already. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Grizzlies at Lakers – 7:44 PM
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Grizzlies at Lakers – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
49ers will meet the Cowboys in the playoffs next week in Dallas, while the Rams host the Cardinals. It’s crazy out west in the NFL – 7:40 PM
49ers will meet the Cowboys in the playoffs next week in Dallas, while the Rams host the Cardinals. It’s crazy out west in the NFL – 7:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls is rolling @Audacy pic.twitter.com/3u3OyRKvy7 – 7:31 PM
Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls is rolling @Audacy pic.twitter.com/3u3OyRKvy7 – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s choice of Kobe’s for tonight: pic.twitter.com/D9RpbqdkcT – 7:20 PM
DeMar’s choice of Kobe’s for tonight: pic.twitter.com/D9RpbqdkcT – 7:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Bulls is coming up on BSSW. Mavs Live has started and tipoff is at 640. Dallas is on a season long 5-game win streak with the league’s best defensive rating in that stretch. The Bulls have won 9 in a row, a time in which they have the league’s top offensive rating. – 7:15 PM
Mavs vs Bulls is coming up on BSSW. Mavs Live has started and tipoff is at 640. Dallas is on a season long 5-game win streak with the league’s best defensive rating in that stretch. The Bulls have won 9 in a row, a time in which they have the league’s top offensive rating. – 7:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CHI starters: Jones, DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ball
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:09 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CHI starters: Jones, DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ball
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
First five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/bGo4h8NtsU – 7:06 PM
First five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/bGo4h8NtsU – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in Dallas!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rcFoPrbYvQ – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s starters in Dallas!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rcFoPrbYvQ – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/TGhRbbGwO4 – 6:49 PM
Patrick Williams appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/TGhRbbGwO4 – 6:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
mavs.com/luka-a-go/ – 6:41 PM
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
mavs.com/luka-a-go/ – 6:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams’ left-wrist cast is off, replaced by a removable brace. Billy Donovan called the surgery Williams underwent “incredibly detailed,” adding that the focus now is to build back strength and range of motion with left wrist/forearm
(1/2) – 6:23 PM
Patrick Williams’ left-wrist cast is off, replaced by a removable brace. Billy Donovan called the surgery Williams underwent “incredibly detailed,” adding that the focus now is to build back strength and range of motion with left wrist/forearm
(1/2) – 6:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Billy Donovan characterized Dallas as “a very good defensive team.” Been a while since we’ve heard opposing coaches say that about the Mavs. – 6:10 PM
Billy Donovan characterized Dallas as “a very good defensive team.” Been a while since we’ve heard opposing coaches say that about the Mavs. – 6:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan coached former Stevenson High star and current Mavs guard Jalen Brunson in USA Basketball U-18 team. Speaking via Zoom from Dallas, Donovan praised Brunson’s toughness, savvy and IQ. – 6:09 PM
Billy Donovan coached former Stevenson High star and current Mavs guard Jalen Brunson in USA Basketball U-18 team. Speaking via Zoom from Dallas, Donovan praised Brunson’s toughness, savvy and IQ. – 6:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso’s numbers are moving in right direction, as far as COVID testing. Might know more tomorrow. #Bulls – 6:02 PM
Donovan says Caruso’s numbers are moving in right direction, as far as COVID testing. Might know more tomorrow. #Bulls – 6:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Acting head coach Sean Sweeney confirms Luka is available for tonight’s game vs Chicago (630, BSSW). He missed the Houston game on Friday with a sprained right ankle. – 5:58 PM
Acting head coach Sean Sweeney confirms Luka is available for tonight’s game vs Chicago (630, BSSW). He missed the Houston game on Friday with a sprained right ankle. – 5:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka available tonight says acting coach Sean Sweeney. Finney-Smith also available. – 5:53 PM
Luka available tonight says acting coach Sean Sweeney. Finney-Smith also available. – 5:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Sweeney says Doncic worked out today, Sweeney says he’s not aware of any minutes restriction for Doncic. – 5:51 PM
Sean Sweeney says Doncic worked out today, Sweeney says he’s not aware of any minutes restriction for Doncic. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Doncic and Finney- Smith are good to go for the Mavs vs Bulls @670TheScore 6:15 – 5:48 PM
Doncic and Finney- Smith are good to go for the Mavs vs Bulls @670TheScore 6:15 – 5:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Kristaps Porzingis is still out in protocols – 5:47 PM
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Kristaps Porzingis is still out in protocols – 5:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sweeney: Both Luka and DFS are available tonight vs CHI. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:47 PM
Per Sweeney: Both Luka and DFS are available tonight vs CHI. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play tonight vs. Bulls, per Mavs acting head coach Sean Sweeney. – 5:47 PM
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play tonight vs. Bulls, per Mavs acting head coach Sean Sweeney. – 5:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With Jason Kidd in protocols, assistant coach Sean Sweeney said pregame via Zoom from Dallas that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is available vs. Bulls. – 5:47 PM
With Jason Kidd in protocols, assistant coach Sean Sweeney said pregame via Zoom from Dallas that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is available vs. Bulls. – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:46 PM
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (illness, non-Covid) will be available for tonight’s game against Chicago.
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) will remain out. – 5:46 PM
Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (illness, non-Covid) will be available for tonight’s game against Chicago.
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) will remain out. – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As of latest injury update, Luka Doncic still questionable tonight. So is Dorian Finney-Smith with an illness. Porzingis, Cauley-Stein and Kidd all out. – 5:33 PM
As of latest injury update, Luka Doncic still questionable tonight. So is Dorian Finney-Smith with an illness. Porzingis, Cauley-Stein and Kidd all out. – 5:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls at Memphis a week from Monday MLK Day bleacherreport.com/post/memphis-g… – 5:25 PM
Bulls at Memphis a week from Monday MLK Day bleacherreport.com/post/memphis-g… – 5:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Mavs. We’re in Dallas as the Bulls go for their 10th straight win. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 pre. pic.twitter.com/DZBxUT1trF – 5:03 PM
Bulls- Mavs. We’re in Dallas as the Bulls go for their 10th straight win. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 pre. pic.twitter.com/DZBxUT1trF – 5:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA power rankings: #Bulls keep rising closer to top as #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 with Klay Thompson set to return tonight vs. #Cavaliers (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/QUyS85PYqb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5IrspTR6h – 5:02 PM
#NBA power rankings: #Bulls keep rising closer to top as #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 with Klay Thompson set to return tonight vs. #Cavaliers (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/QUyS85PYqb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5IrspTR6h – 5:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My first in-person look at the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls is just a couple hours away … with some sneak peeks at Cavs/Warriors for #KlayDay mixed in. Big Sunday in the NBA …
This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season… – 5:00 PM
My first in-person look at the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls is just a couple hours away … with some sneak peeks at Cavs/Warriors for #KlayDay mixed in. Big Sunday in the NBA …
This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season… – 5:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The silhouette of the magnificent @Dirk Nowitzki on the floor here in Dallas. Pretty cool. Dirk just had # 41 retired. What a great, great player who changed the game. pic.twitter.com/hpDRZydEDg – 4:59 PM
The silhouette of the magnificent @Dirk Nowitzki on the floor here in Dallas. Pretty cool. Dirk just had # 41 retired. What a great, great player who changed the game. pic.twitter.com/hpDRZydEDg – 4:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
NFC North has lowkey been as trash as the AFC East the last two decades.
It’s quite remarkable.
Total winning seasons from 2001-21:
Minnesota (9)
New York Jets (8)
Chicago, Miami (7)
Buffalo (6)
Detroit (4)
People like to dump on Cincinnati but the #Bengals have had 8. – 4:53 PM
NFC North has lowkey been as trash as the AFC East the last two decades.
It’s quite remarkable.
Total winning seasons from 2001-21:
Minnesota (9)
New York Jets (8)
Chicago, Miami (7)
Buffalo (6)
Detroit (4)
People like to dump on Cincinnati but the #Bengals have had 8. – 4:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are live in Dallas for Bulls ball @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 pre pic.twitter.com/lgOiO16YaG – 4:49 PM
We are live in Dallas for Bulls ball @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 pre pic.twitter.com/lgOiO16YaG – 4:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls going for 10 straight wins tonight in Dallas
Team’s last 10-game win streak spanned 2010-11 and 2011-12 regular seasons (first 9 were final games of 10-11, then 11-12 opener)
Last 10+ game win streak enclosed in one season was in 1998. Won 13 straight between 3/14 and 4/7 – 4:37 PM
Bulls going for 10 straight wins tonight in Dallas
Team’s last 10-game win streak spanned 2010-11 and 2011-12 regular seasons (first 9 were final games of 10-11, then 11-12 opener)
Last 10+ game win streak enclosed in one season was in 1998. Won 13 straight between 3/14 and 4/7 – 4:37 PM
Devon Dotson @d_dotson1
NFTs are crazy right now! I did my research and decided to mint myself a @BadBabyDinosNFT
I spoke with the founder and this project looks legit for the long term. Play to earn games, concert venue in the @TheSandboxGame, and more! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/mGUzHpXHpW – 4:37 PM
NFTs are crazy right now! I did my research and decided to mint myself a @BadBabyDinosNFT
I spoke with the founder and this project looks legit for the long term. Play to earn games, concert venue in the @TheSandboxGame, and more! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/mGUzHpXHpW – 4:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic (currently 15 points) has reached his highest-scoring half of the season (previously 14 in the second half vs. CHI, 12/27/21). – 4:22 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (currently 15 points) has reached his highest-scoring half of the season (previously 14 in the second half vs. CHI, 12/27/21). – 4:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Nets pull to within two games of the Bulls in the East with a two point OT win over the Spurs. Nets in Chicago Wednesday. – 3:24 PM
The Nets pull to within two games of the Bulls in the East with a two point OT win over the Spurs. Nets in Chicago Wednesday. – 3:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/UXJSBM7FWB – 3:17 PM
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/UXJSBM7FWB – 3:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Umm, just letting frustrated Bears fans know there is hope—there is light—there is Bulls basketball tonight -we’re live from Dallas @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 3:04 PM
Umm, just letting frustrated Bears fans know there is hope—there is light—there is Bulls basketball tonight -we’re live from Dallas @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 3:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Calling all MFFLs ☎️ we are back at @AACenter tonight.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/4D1fEqU7vo – 2:59 PM
Calling all MFFLs ☎️ we are back at @AACenter tonight.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/4D1fEqU7vo – 2:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
In a Dallas hotel room…they’re showing Packers-Lions..what’s going on with the Bears? Inquiring minds want to know. – 2:36 PM
In a Dallas hotel room…they’re showing Packers-Lions..what’s going on with the Bears? Inquiring minds want to know. – 2:36 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Wolo confirms on radio broadcast that DeAndre Williams is out today vs. Cincinnati. Jalen Duren, Landers Nolley, Emoni Bates and Jayden Hardaway are all playing. – 2:35 PM
Wolo confirms on radio broadcast that DeAndre Williams is out today vs. Cincinnati. Jalen Duren, Landers Nolley, Emoni Bates and Jayden Hardaway are all playing. – 2:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lots of talk about Klay’s return for GS and playing a good CLE team, but the game of the day is Mavs-Bulls, riding respective 5 & 9 game win streaks. Mavs try to end 4 game losing streak to CHI, last 3 by 10+. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:40 @theeagledallas – 2:32 PM
Lots of talk about Klay’s return for GS and playing a good CLE team, but the game of the day is Mavs-Bulls, riding respective 5 & 9 game win streaks. Mavs try to end 4 game losing streak to CHI, last 3 by 10+. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:40 @theeagledallas – 2:32 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who would have won the MVP award if it could only be given once to players?
Blake Griffin, for example.
And Penny Hardaway.
Tony Parker too.
Plus Scottie Pippen, of course.
Full list 👉 https://t.co/itQdAJNJqw pic.twitter.com/mEkdATbuxO – 2:24 PM
Who would have won the MVP award if it could only be given once to players?
Blake Griffin, for example.
And Penny Hardaway.
Tony Parker too.
Plus Scottie Pippen, of course.
Full list 👉 https://t.co/itQdAJNJqw pic.twitter.com/mEkdATbuxO – 2:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hate to call an early-January game a must-win, but this kind of is for Nets here in overtime.
This week’s schedule goes:
Monday – B2B at Portland
Wednesday – at Chicago
Thursday – B2B vs Oklahoma City
Saturday – vs New Orleans
It’s not the teams, minus CHI, but the schedule. – 2:22 PM
Hate to call an early-January game a must-win, but this kind of is for Nets here in overtime.
This week’s schedule goes:
Monday – B2B at Portland
Wednesday – at Chicago
Thursday – B2B vs Oklahoma City
Saturday – vs New Orleans
It’s not the teams, minus CHI, but the schedule. – 2:22 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Luka’s team, and Ja’s, are not going to easily beat Primo and Vassell’s, in a few years. Those guys are going to be a fantastic backcourt. – 2:17 PM
Luka’s team, and Ja’s, are not going to easily beat Primo and Vassell’s, in a few years. Those guys are going to be a fantastic backcourt. – 2:17 PM