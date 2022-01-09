Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gay moves past Grant Long and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Nicolas Batum No. 46 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,397 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Mike Conley
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 1,157 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Antawn Jamison
Rudy Gay No. 93 in steals now
Moved ahead of Grant Long with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace and Ricky Rubio
Marcus Morris No. 109 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jae Crowder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lindsey Hunter and Andre Iguodala with 1,079 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gilbert Arenas
Rudy Gay No. 156 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Duane Causwell with 768 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Gar Heard
Justin Holiday No. 164 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan Ilyasova and Jim Jackson with 885 three-pointers. He’s now 17 away from Donyell Marshall
Devin Booker No. 168 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee with 879 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
Reggie Jackson No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 875 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Courtney Lee
Donovan Mitchell No. 180 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe with 844 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Stockton
Rudy Gay No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,994 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Alton Lister
Terry Rozier No. 187 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen, Eddie House and Chris Mullin with 819 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jose Juan Bara
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 201 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Boerwinkle with 5,747 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Tom Heinsohn
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 204 in points now
Moved ahead of Al Harrington and Jalen Rose with 13,259 points. He’s now 50 away from Jermaine O’Neal
Al Horford No. 214 in assists now
Moved ahead of Shaquille O’Neal with 3,031 assists. He’s now 26 away from Dick Van Arsdale
Marcus Smart No. 218 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc
Hassan Whiteside No. 243 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Greg Monroe with 5,261 rebounds. He’s now tied with Cedric Maxwell
Wesley Matthews No. 246 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee with 871 steals. He’s now 1 away from Larry Nance
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:15 PM
@Kevin O’Connor looks at how Devin Booker has become an elite iso scorer. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/9GHi4pg0X1 – 2:11 PM
And: “Gotta be physical.” – 1:42 PM
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
