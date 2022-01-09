Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gay moves past Grant Long and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

January 9, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Nicolas Batum No. 46 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,397 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Mike Conley

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 1,157 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Antawn Jamison

Rudy Gay No. 93 in steals now

Moved ahead of Grant Long with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace and Ricky Rubio

Marcus Morris No. 109 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jae Crowder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lindsey Hunter and Andre Iguodala with 1,079 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gilbert Arenas

Rudy Gay No. 156 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Duane Causwell with 768 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Gar Heard

Justin Holiday No. 164 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan Ilyasova and Jim Jackson with 885 three-pointers. He’s now 17 away from Donyell Marshall

Devin Booker No. 168 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Courtney Lee with 879 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson

Reggie Jackson No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 875 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Courtney Lee

Donovan Mitchell No. 180 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe with 844 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Stockton

Rudy Gay No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,994 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Alton Lister

Terry Rozier No. 187 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen, Eddie House and Chris Mullin with 819 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jose Juan Bara

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 201 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Boerwinkle with 5,747 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Tom Heinsohn

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 204 in points now

Moved ahead of Al Harrington and Jalen Rose with 13,259 points. He’s now 50 away from Jermaine O’Neal

Al Horford No. 214 in assists now

Moved ahead of Shaquille O’Neal with 3,031 assists. He’s now 26 away from Dick Van Arsdale

Marcus Smart No. 218 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc

Hassan Whiteside No. 243 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Greg Monroe with 5,261 rebounds. He’s now tied with Cedric Maxwell

Wesley Matthews No. 246 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee with 871 steals. He’s now 1 away from Larry Nance


