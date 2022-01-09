Damian Lillard to meet with specialists about abdomen issue

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will not travel with the team on their upcoming seven-game road trip. He will meet with a specialist instead to determine next steps. – 7:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Portland is already playing without guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum now. – 5:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: De’Aaron Fox is questionable; Lillard, McCollum, Nance out for Blazers sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:33 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Portland Trail Blazers have ruled Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (lung) and Larry Nancy Jr. (knee) out for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 6:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Damian Lillard would love to play with Ben Simmons.
Ben Simmons would love to play for any team but his.
The Sixers love Ben Simmons more than any other team.
The Sixers love Dame.
Dame loves Portland.
The maddening love triangle we can all relate to. – 1:25 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, @Matt Moore and I picked All-Stars in each conference, leaving out Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis. It’s time to get some new faces into the game this year.
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22871… – 1:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal
wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07… – 9:57 AM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Strong 20-point showing for La Lumiere’s JJ Starling vs. Legacy. Notre Dame might lose Blake Wesley but Irish just re-up with another scoring guard. Shot-maker with burst, developing creation skill. pic.twitter.com/yBR2URydON – 8:55 AM
More on this storyline
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / January 9, 2022
Numerous teams are watching Portland intently to see how the Trail Blazers handle Damian Lillard’s ongoing issues with an abdominal injury, since an extended absence or a potential surgery — avenues that the Blazers have resisted to this point — would certainly have a significant impact on their trade deadline approach. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022
Sean Highkin: Anfernee Simons on the potential for an extended role if Damian Lillard is out for a while: “I’ve got people that believe in me. I know Dame will be helping me every step of the way. I think I’ll be ready for it.” -via Twitter @highkin / January 6, 2022