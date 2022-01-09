Dillon Brooks out three to five weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Losing Dillon Brooks for a long period of time is tough, but the Grizzlies have put themselves in a manageable situation. They have the 2nd easiest remaining strength of schedule in the Western Conference and have a five-game cushion between themselves and the fifth seed. – 5:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers because of left thigh soreness. Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) & Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 4:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. said it was tough tough to see Dillon Brooks get hurt. Jaren said he checked out the next few possessions and didn’t want to play but they all knew they had to play for Dillon. – 6:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on seeing Dillon Brooks get hurt:
“It was tough. I didn’t even want to play for like three possessions. I was checked out for a second. It affects you for sure, but you know you have to play for him at the end of the day.” – 6:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. on what goes through when Dillon Brooks went down: “It’s tough” — he said he checked out for a few possessions after he went down. Only thing you can do is keep going — “that’s what he wants” — and have his teammates back.
Next-man up mentality. – 6:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Acting Head Coach Brad Jones said Dillon Brooks will get evaluated tomorrow and will have a better idea of what it is. Jones said it is just very disappointing for Dillon with what he has to deal with this season with injuries and H&S protocols. – 6:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Great win for the @Memphis Grizzlies but still a heavy heart for Dillon Brooks! Hoping for a speedy recovery and hope he is ok! – 6:06 PM
Joe Mullinax: Brad Jones said Dillon Brooks’ spirits were high, but he’s frustrated, given his stretch of injuries and covid this season. He’ll be evaluated tomorrow though -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / January 8, 2022
Drew Hill: Jaren Jackson Jr. said he didn’t want to keep playing for like 3 possessions after Dillon Brooks went down. “We knew we had to play for him at the end of the day.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / January 8, 2022
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks turned his ankle and remains down under the basket. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / January 8, 2022