Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 84, Los Angeles Lakers 62 (Q3 07:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ja Morant continues to dazzle. Absolutely insane.
Top of the top… @Rjeff24 @Zach Lowe @Kendrick Perkins @Chiney Ogwumike @Ramona Shelburne pic.twitter.com/euli6GZTj1 – 11:02 PM
Ja Morant continues to dazzle. Absolutely insane.
Top of the top… @Rjeff24 @Zach Lowe @Kendrick Perkins @Chiney Ogwumike @Ramona Shelburne pic.twitter.com/euli6GZTj1 – 11:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I can’t believe I am tweeting this, sort of:
Desmond Bane has LeBron James in hell. – 11:00 PM
I can’t believe I am tweeting this, sort of:
Desmond Bane has LeBron James in hell. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Refs counted the basket, but took away the foul on LeBron … then Memphis got their 11th triple to fall after a Lakers turnover, to push their lead to 20. – 11:00 PM
Refs counted the basket, but took away the foul on LeBron … then Memphis got their 11th triple to fall after a Lakers turnover, to push their lead to 20. – 11:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is 11-for-15. The rest of the Lakers starters are a combined 6-for-33. LAL trails MEM 75-58 w/ 8:34 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:57 PM
LeBron James is 11-for-15. The rest of the Lakers starters are a combined 6-for-33. LAL trails MEM 75-58 w/ 8:34 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bane hit a jumper over LeBron’s contest, but it’ll likely be wiped off, as Bane kicked his leg out on his way down to initiate contact with LeBron. Vogel challenged it. – 10:57 PM
Bane hit a jumper over LeBron’s contest, but it’ll likely be wiped off, as Bane kicked his leg out on his way down to initiate contact with LeBron. Vogel challenged it. – 10:57 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
You’re telling me you want someone else besides Ja Morant starting the All-Star Game? GTFO – 10:53 PM
You’re telling me you want someone else besides Ja Morant starting the All-Star Game? GTFO – 10:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant loves the big stage. I can’t wait to watch him in the All-Star Game. – 10:53 PM
Ja Morant loves the big stage. I can’t wait to watch him in the All-Star Game. – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja had to duck his head to avoid hitting the rim on an explosive alley-oop finish.
LAL trail 73-56. – 10:53 PM
Ja had to duck his head to avoid hitting the rim on an explosive alley-oop finish.
LAL trail 73-56. – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron needs 4 more assists to pass Oscar Robertson (9,887) for 7th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 10:50 PM
LeBron needs 4 more assists to pass Oscar Robertson (9,887) for 7th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 10:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Monk, Russ & Avery are combined 4-24 from the field, obviously they need to start hitting shots…But not winning without getting stops – 10:48 PM
Monk, Russ & Avery are combined 4-24 from the field, obviously they need to start hitting shots…But not winning without getting stops – 10:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook shot 51% from the field between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He’s shot 38.3% since Christmas.
The timeline meme is really getting tested lately, though obviously these are small and arbitrary samples. – 10:48 PM
Russell Westbrook shot 51% from the field between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He’s shot 38.3% since Christmas.
The timeline meme is really getting tested lately, though obviously these are small and arbitrary samples. – 10:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Flipped over to NBATV just in time to hear @Stan Van Gundy say, “Grizzlies are legitimate contenders” & call them the “dominant team” in the league in last 6 weeks. – 10:44 PM
Flipped over to NBATV just in time to hear @Stan Van Gundy say, “Grizzlies are legitimate contenders” & call them the “dominant team” in the league in last 6 weeks. – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Memphis was 10 for 24 in the 1st Q, just 41.7%, but got red hot in the 2nd, hitting 16 of 23 FG’s and 5 of 7 3’s to LAL’s 9 of 24 and 4 of 11.
Resulted in a 38-25 margin.
Grizz are running, with a 13-0 fastbreak points edge. – 10:42 PM
Memphis was 10 for 24 in the 1st Q, just 41.7%, but got red hot in the 2nd, hitting 16 of 23 FG’s and 5 of 7 3’s to LAL’s 9 of 24 and 4 of 11.
Resulted in a 38-25 margin.
Grizz are running, with a 13-0 fastbreak points edge. – 10:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers superfan Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers participated in the halftime skills challenge. Wasn’t a high score, but plenty of razzle-dazzle. pic.twitter.com/cfGDFTqRP5 – 10:40 PM
Lakers superfan Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers participated in the halftime skills challenge. Wasn’t a high score, but plenty of razzle-dazzle. pic.twitter.com/cfGDFTqRP5 – 10:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Well that was a fun 1st half!
Grizzlies lead 65-52.
Outrebounded Lakers 31 -18, knocked down 32 pts in the paint & shot 55% FG and 60% 3FG.
Bane: 13pts
Konchar: 11pts
Jackson Jr.: 14pts, 8 reb, 4blk – 10:40 PM
Well that was a fun 1st half!
Grizzlies lead 65-52.
Outrebounded Lakers 31 -18, knocked down 32 pts in the paint & shot 55% FG and 60% 3FG.
Bane: 13pts
Konchar: 11pts
Jackson Jr.: 14pts, 8 reb, 4blk – 10:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win in Klay Thompson’s return. They’re 30-9. Difficult four-game road trip ahead: at Memphis, at Milwaukee, at Chicago, at Minnesota. The Bucks, Bulls is a back-to-back. They’ll likely have Klay for one side of it. – 10:39 PM
Warriors win in Klay Thompson’s return. They’re 30-9. Difficult four-game road trip ahead: at Memphis, at Milwaukee, at Chicago, at Minnesota. The Bucks, Bulls is a back-to-back. They’ll likely have Klay for one side of it. – 10:39 PM
Vince Carter @mrvincecarter15
🙌🏽 Thanks Pete, what up BK @brevinknight22 🙄… lol RT @GrizzOnBally: Tonight’s Grizzlies Live 3-Pointer: Favorite Headband guy?
Pete – @Vince Carter
BK – Ben Wallace
Fish – Andre Agassi
Who’s your pick? pic.twitter.com/PVSDookVPt – 10:36 PM
🙌🏽 Thanks Pete, what up BK @brevinknight22 🙄… lol RT @GrizzOnBally: Tonight’s Grizzlies Live 3-Pointer: Favorite Headband guy?
Pete – @Vince Carter
BK – Ben Wallace
Fish – Andre Agassi
Who’s your pick? pic.twitter.com/PVSDookVPt – 10:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies drop a 38 point second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. looks very comfortable at the Center spot. 14 points and 8 rebounds for Trip in the first half.
Bane dropped 13 points in only 12 first half minutes. Everyone played well. Grizzlies lead 65-52 at the half. pic.twitter.com/jBIK3G6sSl – 10:36 PM
Grizzlies drop a 38 point second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. looks very comfortable at the Center spot. 14 points and 8 rebounds for Trip in the first half.
Bane dropped 13 points in only 12 first half minutes. Everyone played well. Grizzlies lead 65-52 at the half. pic.twitter.com/jBIK3G6sSl – 10:36 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Massive credit to Ziaire Williams, who – just to be honest – was one of the worst rotation players in the league for his first few weeks. Since his return to the lineup after injury, he has been unrecognizable from those early days. He’s improved massively in a very short time. – 10:36 PM
Massive credit to Ziaire Williams, who – just to be honest – was one of the worst rotation players in the league for his first few weeks. Since his return to the lineup after injury, he has been unrecognizable from those early days. He’s improved massively in a very short time. – 10:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers offense has been otherworldly lately & the Grizzlies have just walked into Crypto.com Arena and taken a 13-point lead at the half.
Grizzlies 65 Lakers 52
JJJ is dominating the small-ball lineup (14pts) and has FOUR blocks. – 10:35 PM
The Lakers offense has been otherworldly lately & the Grizzlies have just walked into Crypto.com Arena and taken a 13-point lead at the half.
Grizzlies 65 Lakers 52
JJJ is dominating the small-ball lineup (14pts) and has FOUR blocks. – 10:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 52
LeBron James leads all scorers w/ 23 points — nearly half of LA’s total. Non-LeBron Lakers are a combined 11 of 37 (29.7%). LA only has three turnovers, which has prevented this from becoming a bigger deficit. MEM is +12 in points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 52
LeBron James leads all scorers w/ 23 points — nearly half of LA’s total. Non-LeBron Lakers are a combined 11 of 37 (29.7%). LA only has three turnovers, which has prevented this from becoming a bigger deficit. MEM is +12 in points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🦄 14 points.
🦄 8 rebounds
🦄 4 blocks
……..and this move.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6gJXl2qkjI – 10:34 PM
🦄 14 points.
🦄 8 rebounds
🦄 4 blocks
……..and this move.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6gJXl2qkjI – 10:34 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Memphis outscores the Lakers by 13 in Q2…LakeShow down 65-52 at the half… – 10:34 PM
Memphis outscores the Lakers by 13 in Q2…LakeShow down 65-52 at the half… – 10:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Memphis 65, Lakers 52.
The defense gave up a lot of corner looks which the Grizzlies were only too happy to convert (9 for 15). With that bucket moments before halftime, Russ is now the only Lakers starter besides LeBron with more than one FG. LeBron has 23 points. – 10:33 PM
HALFTIME: Memphis 65, Lakers 52.
The defense gave up a lot of corner looks which the Grizzlies were only too happy to convert (9 for 15). With that bucket moments before halftime, Russ is now the only Lakers starter besides LeBron with more than one FG. LeBron has 23 points. – 10:33 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This Grizzlies team is playing so well right now. So together. Great communication and persistence. The whole is much greater than the sum of the parts. – 10:31 PM
This Grizzlies team is playing so well right now. So together. Great communication and persistence. The whole is much greater than the sum of the parts. – 10:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk’s 1 for 8, Bradley 1 for 8, Westbrook 1 for 7 as LAL’s starters outside of LeBron (9 for 13) just can’t find a shot that will go down.
Memphis, meanwhile, has been very efficient, at 55.6% as a team and 64.3% from 3.
Grizz lead 62-50. – 10:31 PM
Monk’s 1 for 8, Bradley 1 for 8, Westbrook 1 for 7 as LAL’s starters outside of LeBron (9 for 13) just can’t find a shot that will go down.
Memphis, meanwhile, has been very efficient, at 55.6% as a team and 64.3% from 3.
Grizz lead 62-50. – 10:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Watching LeBron go off is fun, but the Lakers need a little more balance than LeBron 20, everyone else 27. BK – 10:30 PM
Watching LeBron go off is fun, but the Lakers need a little more balance than LeBron 20, everyone else 27. BK – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
One-handed. Bank shot. Buzzer-beater.
#KingJames | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RxW4mQHpxe – 10:28 PM
One-handed. Bank shot. Buzzer-beater.
#KingJames | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RxW4mQHpxe – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 8 for 11, but the rest of the Lakers just 10 for 30. – 10:26 PM
LeBron is 8 for 11, but the rest of the Lakers just 10 for 30. – 10:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Ja Morant makes insane chase down block vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:25 PM
WATCH: Ja Morant makes insane chase down block vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Oh my God these Grizzlies are phenomenal, and deserve to beat this franchise record tonight. My goodness they just keep punching.
54-45 Grizzlies lead with 3:16 remaining in the first half. – 10:25 PM
Oh my God these Grizzlies are phenomenal, and deserve to beat this franchise record tonight. My goodness they just keep punching.
54-45 Grizzlies lead with 3:16 remaining in the first half. – 10:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A bucket.
An assist.
Another bucket.
WE SEE YOU @Ziaire Williams 🎱 – 10:25 PM
A bucket.
An assist.
Another bucket.
WE SEE YOU @Ziaire Williams 🎱 – 10:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams is not playing like a 20-year-old since that ankle injury. He’s been terrific. – 10:24 PM
Ziaire Williams is not playing like a 20-year-old since that ankle injury. He’s been terrific. – 10:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 54-45 with 3:16 left in the 2nd Q, with MEM picking it up after a 27-all 1st Q.
Meanwhile, Malik Monk came into this game shooting 50% or better in 7 straight games, but finally has cooled off tonight, starting 1 for 6, including a couple near misses at the rim. – 10:24 PM
LAL trail 54-45 with 3:16 left in the 2nd Q, with MEM picking it up after a 27-all 1st Q.
Meanwhile, Malik Monk came into this game shooting 50% or better in 7 straight games, but finally has cooled off tonight, starting 1 for 6, including a couple near misses at the rim. – 10:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Avery Bradley needed to simply take the L lol pic.twitter.com/Q2q8dIhyHX – 10:22 PM
Avery Bradley needed to simply take the L lol pic.twitter.com/Q2q8dIhyHX – 10:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Finally getting that promised LeBron James/John Konchar duel. – 10:22 PM
Finally getting that promised LeBron James/John Konchar duel. – 10:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Something about those Grizzlies uniforms that turns LeBron James into Ray Allen. – 10:22 PM
Something about those Grizzlies uniforms that turns LeBron James into Ray Allen. – 10:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If I didn’t already have an NBA team to root for, I’d adopt the Grizzlies. Fun young nucleus. Well-coached. Awesome superstar with a giraffe named after him. What else do you need? AK – 10:19 PM
If I didn’t already have an NBA team to root for, I’d adopt the Grizzlies. Fun young nucleus. Well-coached. Awesome superstar with a giraffe named after him. What else do you need? AK – 10:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Coming into this game, Ja Morant had killed LAL from 3, going 11 for 14 … tonight it’s been everyone else, as he’s 0 for 1, but the rest of his team is 8 for 12 from distance, helping Memphis take a 43-37 lead midway through the 2nd Q. – 10:18 PM
Coming into this game, Ja Morant had killed LAL from 3, going 11 for 14 … tonight it’s been everyone else, as he’s 0 for 1, but the rest of his team is 8 for 12 from distance, helping Memphis take a 43-37 lead midway through the 2nd Q. – 10:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
update dat scouting report. des is money.
@Desmond Bane // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LH5RaGBxwc – 10:18 PM
update dat scouting report. des is money.
@Desmond Bane // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LH5RaGBxwc – 10:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Third foul on Bane.
Ziaire comes in and drills the three.. corner pocket. 😈 Grizzlies up 43-37 timeout Los Angeles. – 10:18 PM
Third foul on Bane.
Ziaire comes in and drills the three.. corner pocket. 😈 Grizzlies up 43-37 timeout Los Angeles. – 10:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Feel like Bane was the next guy off the assembly line after someone realized THT’s arms would be too long. BK – 10:13 PM
Feel like Bane was the next guy off the assembly line after someone realized THT’s arms would be too long. BK – 10:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane talking shit to LeBron James. LeBron gives him a shove.
What was it Ja Morant said?
“I don’t fear nobody, dawg.” – 10:12 PM
Desmond Bane talking shit to LeBron James. LeBron gives him a shove.
What was it Ja Morant said?
“I don’t fear nobody, dawg.” – 10:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s a technical on LeBron, but it’s not… but it’s LeBron.. smh. – 10:12 PM
That’s a technical on LeBron, but it’s not… but it’s LeBron.. smh. – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To be fair, Melo should be allowed a headstart in a jump ball situation. AK – 10:12 PM
To be fair, Melo should be allowed a headstart in a jump ball situation. AK – 10:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
27 up after the first 12.
5/9 from three for the gang.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/bFRzenBAVN – 10:09 PM
27 up after the first 12.
5/9 from three for the gang.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/bFRzenBAVN – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Really great defensive possession by the Lakers where you see everything working in sync as they draw a shot clock violation. LeBron with a timely switch onto Melton, Reaves denying Jackson a chance to get the ball, then Russ rotating on Clarke and challenging him in the paint. – 10:09 PM
Really great defensive possession by the Lakers where you see everything working in sync as they draw a shot clock violation. LeBron with a timely switch onto Melton, Reaves denying Jackson a chance to get the ball, then Russ rotating on Clarke and challenging him in the paint. – 10:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The current Lakers rotation is considerably younger than the one that started the year:
THT is 21, Monk and Reaves 23, Johnson 25.
Earlier, they were playing Jordan (33), Bazemore (32) and Ellington (34) more of those minutes, plus Rondo (35, traded to CLE) in limited games. – 10:07 PM
The current Lakers rotation is considerably younger than the one that started the year:
THT is 21, Monk and Reaves 23, Johnson 25.
Earlier, they were playing Jordan (33), Bazemore (32) and Ellington (34) more of those minutes, plus Rondo (35, traded to CLE) in limited games. – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Grizzlies 27
LeBron James leads the Lakers with 12 points. THT provided a spark with 8 points off the bench, including two 3s. LA is continuing to take care of the ball — just two turnovers in the opening frame. – 10:06 PM
First quarter: Lakers 27, Grizzlies 27
LeBron James leads the Lakers with 12 points. THT provided a spark with 8 points off the bench, including two 3s. LA is continuing to take care of the ball — just two turnovers in the opening frame. – 10:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A back and fourth affair at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Lakers and Grizzlies going at it right now.
27-27 after one quarter. JJJ with 7 pts and 5 rebounds. Konchar with 6 points off the bench. This is going to be a fun one. – 10:06 PM
A back and fourth affair at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Lakers and Grizzlies going at it right now.
27-27 after one quarter. JJJ with 7 pts and 5 rebounds. Konchar with 6 points off the bench. This is going to be a fun one. – 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Even after one.
@LeBron James: 12 pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/RWicAzdbQ0 – 10:06 PM
Even after one.
@LeBron James: 12 pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/RWicAzdbQ0 – 10:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Awful last shot by Russ on the final possession for the Lakers (almost over the background trying to go glass), but makes up for it by drawing the charge on Jackson driving to the rim. AK – 10:05 PM
Awful last shot by Russ on the final possession for the Lakers (almost over the background trying to go glass), but makes up for it by drawing the charge on Jackson driving to the rim. AK – 10:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Is that Ja Morant block one of the top-10 most awesome highlights ever? – 10:02 PM
Is that Ja Morant block one of the top-10 most awesome highlights ever? – 10:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The middle of Ja’s tricep hits the rim. This dude could have stepped on Avery Bradley’s head pic.twitter.com/K4ZJ5GJiZs – 10:01 PM
The middle of Ja’s tricep hits the rim. This dude could have stepped on Avery Bradley’s head pic.twitter.com/K4ZJ5GJiZs – 10:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Both LA teams torching the net from 3 against the Grizzlies in the first quarter. – 10:01 PM
Both LA teams torching the net from 3 against the Grizzlies in the first quarter. – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT, who’s coming off consecutive strong games, starts this one against Memphis 2 for 2 from 3, putting LAL up 23-22. – 10:00 PM
THT, who’s coming off consecutive strong games, starts this one against Memphis 2 for 2 from 3, putting LAL up 23-22. – 10:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
“I have no idea how LeBron got that to go in.”
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LgyD1VlXL9 – 9:59 PM
“I have no idea how LeBron got that to go in.”
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LgyD1VlXL9 – 9:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nah really though, this is rude by Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/2rd8MgACts – 9:59 PM
Nah really though, this is rude by Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/2rd8MgACts – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Ja Morant block doesnt even register in my brain as an actual event that took place in reality. – 9:57 PM
The Ja Morant block doesnt even register in my brain as an actual event that took place in reality. – 9:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
They are going to be photoshopping Konchar into a Lakers jersey by halftime. – 9:57 PM
They are going to be photoshopping Konchar into a Lakers jersey by halftime. – 9:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer at the moment, has 12 of LAL’s 14 points, as they lead by 2. – 9:54 PM
LeBron, the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer at the moment, has 12 of LAL’s 14 points, as they lead by 2. – 9:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“I’ll take that.” – Ja Morant
(📼 @GrizzOnBally)
pic.twitter.com/jg0xTnxDnW – 9:54 PM
“I’ll take that.” – Ja Morant
(📼 @GrizzOnBally)
pic.twitter.com/jg0xTnxDnW – 9:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 IS A 2K GLITCH 👀
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Hv6igccLoR – 9:52 PM
12 IS A 2K GLITCH 👀
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Hv6igccLoR – 9:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant pulled out his inner Shannon Brown on that bock 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c3iAwv9JXW – 9:52 PM
Ja Morant pulled out his inner Shannon Brown on that bock 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c3iAwv9JXW – 9:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have been shooting the ball well of late, but start slow tonight, aside from LeBron. He’s 3 of 5, the rest of the team just 1 for 8. – 9:51 PM
LAL have been shooting the ball well of late, but start slow tonight, aside from LeBron. He’s 3 of 5, the rest of the team just 1 for 8. – 9:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ja Morant got Avery Bradley back for the steal and then some pic.twitter.com/ngIHXlXoma – 9:51 PM
Ja Morant got Avery Bradley back for the steal and then some pic.twitter.com/ngIHXlXoma – 9:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ring it up.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YgvbzVjSdC – 9:50 PM
ring it up.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YgvbzVjSdC – 9:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just snatched that off the top of the square with two hands. Absurd.
Maybe his defensive highlight of the season. – 9:50 PM
Ja Morant just snatched that off the top of the square with two hands. Absurd.
Maybe his defensive highlight of the season. – 9:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An incredibly athletic play from Ja Morant, where he basically grabbed a Bradley transition layup attempt off the middle of the glass, is the play of the night thus far as LAL trails 12-9 at the 6:42 mark. – 9:49 PM
An incredibly athletic play from Ja Morant, where he basically grabbed a Bradley transition layup attempt off the middle of the glass, is the play of the night thus far as LAL trails 12-9 at the 6:42 mark. – 9:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Sweet Baby Jesus Ja Morant that’s one of the best blocks of the season 🤯🤯🤯🤯 – 9:49 PM
Sweet Baby Jesus Ja Morant that’s one of the best blocks of the season 🤯🤯🤯🤯 – 9:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 back 🥷
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/r9iuMLOEc4 – 9:46 PM
12 back 🥷
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/r9iuMLOEc4 – 9:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant plays NBA basketball like he’s hoopin’ on the play ground. So fun to watch. – 9:45 PM
Ja Morant plays NBA basketball like he’s hoopin’ on the play ground. So fun to watch. – 9:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Feels very rare that you are going to see Desmond Bane miss two wide open 3s to start the game. – 9:42 PM
Feels very rare that you are going to see Desmond Bane miss two wide open 3s to start the game. – 9:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
Let us know where you’re watching the gang from tonight ⬇️ – 9:33 PM
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
Let us know where you’re watching the gang from tonight ⬇️ – 9:33 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/xrfMxu8MFX – 9:18 PM
First Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/xrfMxu8MFX – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz and Lakers coming up in 15 minutes.
Steven Adams had been a beast against LA this season. Not available tonight. Should be a new challenge. – 9:17 PM
Grizz and Lakers coming up in 15 minutes.
Steven Adams had been a beast against LA this season. Not available tonight. Should be a new challenge. – 9:17 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Memphis vs the Lakers?
Graceland vs Braceland pic.twitter.com/1ZnZP6rT7s – 9:09 PM
Memphis vs the Lakers?
Graceland vs Braceland pic.twitter.com/1ZnZP6rT7s – 9:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Los Angeles Lakers
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Kyle Anderson
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/g8NeRA3VAX – 9:09 PM
starting 5⃣ vs. @Los Angeles Lakers
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Kyle Anderson
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/g8NeRA3VAX – 9:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ja Morant, who just sprinted to the visiting locker room with a gleeful expression on his face, is in against the Lakers tonight, as is Desmond Bane who was also a game time decision. With Steven Adams out, it’s small on small, although Davis healthy would make it more fun. pic.twitter.com/FJwpDmAyR8 – 9:08 PM
Ja Morant, who just sprinted to the visiting locker room with a gleeful expression on his face, is in against the Lakers tonight, as is Desmond Bane who was also a game time decision. With Steven Adams out, it’s small on small, although Davis healthy would make it more fun. pic.twitter.com/FJwpDmAyR8 – 9:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB – 9:07 PM
Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Big news for the Grizzlies that Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson will all play and start. Today’s game in LA will be a good one. Each player started the last meeting, too. Grizz have won two of the three meetings vs. the Lakers. Both teams on winning streaks. 🔥 let’s go – 9:05 PM
Big news for the Grizzlies that Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson will all play and start. Today’s game in LA will be a good one. Each player started the last meeting, too. Grizz have won two of the three meetings vs. the Lakers. Both teams on winning streaks. 🔥 let’s go – 9:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Morant, Anderson and Bane have been upgraded to ACTIVE and will start versus the Lakers. – 9:01 PM
Grizzlies say Morant, Anderson and Bane have been upgraded to ACTIVE and will start versus the Lakers. – 9:01 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM
Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV – 8:55 PM
Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV – 8:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Honestly surreal it’s been 941 days since Klay last played. Russell Westbrook has played for three different teams during that span lol – 8:42 PM
Honestly surreal it’s been 941 days since Klay last played. Russell Westbrook has played for three different teams during that span lol – 8:42 PM
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
“The great Hawaiian shootout” @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC sheesh. 34 under got it done – 8:14 PM
“The great Hawaiian shootout” @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC sheesh. 34 under got it done – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for pregame. @bsmart21 is on the account tonight! I (@PAKA_FLOCKA) will be back for the postgame availability.
Enjoy Grizz Nation. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can set the winning streak to a franchise-record 9 games. pic.twitter.com/DMznixupx1 – 8:12 PM
That’s it for pregame. @bsmart21 is on the account tonight! I (@PAKA_FLOCKA) will be back for the postgame availability.
Enjoy Grizz Nation. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can set the winning streak to a franchise-record 9 games. pic.twitter.com/DMznixupx1 – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on gameplan for LeBron’s shift to the 5: This shift from a perimeter player to this speaks to his legend status, and they’ve talked a lot about it. They want to stay in front of him and negate him. Describes LeBron as someone that’s hard to stop – 8:11 PM
Brad Jones on gameplan for LeBron’s shift to the 5: This shift from a perimeter player to this speaks to his legend status, and they’ve talked a lot about it. They want to stay in front of him and negate him. Describes LeBron as someone that’s hard to stop – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on gameplanning around playoff positioning: They’re trying to piece everything together game by game, and it’s important because it’s a conference rival, and they’re always excited to play the Lakers – 8:10 PM
Brad Jones on gameplanning around playoff positioning: They’re trying to piece everything together game by game, and it’s important because it’s a conference rival, and they’re always excited to play the Lakers – 8:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Brad Jones said he doesn’t have an update on Dillon Brooks other than that he will be “out for a period of time”. – 8:10 PM
Brad Jones said he doesn’t have an update on Dillon Brooks other than that he will be “out for a period of time”. – 8:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on the update on Dillon Brooks being out 3-5 weeks: He’s unsure how long he’ll be out, but he hopes it’s quick since he’s a huge part of their team – 8:09 PM
Brad Jones on the update on Dillon Brooks being out 3-5 weeks: He’s unsure how long he’ll be out, but he hopes it’s quick since he’s a huge part of their team – 8:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson all are game-time decisions, according to acting coach Brad Jones. Each player will go through warmups before a decision is made. – 8:09 PM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson all are game-time decisions, according to acting coach Brad Jones. Each player will go through warmups before a decision is made. – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, though Grizzlies assistant Brad Jones (filling in for Taylor Jenkins) said MEM was hopeful Morant would be good to go. Bane and Anderson are also game time calls. Typical starters Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out. – 8:08 PM
Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, though Grizzlies assistant Brad Jones (filling in for Taylor Jenkins) said MEM was hopeful Morant would be good to go. Bane and Anderson are also game time calls. Typical starters Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out. – 8:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on what he’s noticed in the Lakers’ low turnover numbers recently: They’re sharing the ball more, and they’re getting out in transition. Team defense needs to be solid, and they need to help to cause turnovers. They need to get out in transition – 8:08 PM
Brad Jones on what he’s noticed in the Lakers’ low turnover numbers recently: They’re sharing the ball more, and they’re getting out in transition. Team defense needs to be solid, and they need to help to cause turnovers. They need to get out in transition – 8:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Acting Head Coach Brad Jones said it will be a “wait and see” for Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane and Ja
Morant. They will go through their pregame workout and will be a game-time decision. – 8:08 PM
Acting Head Coach Brad Jones said it will be a “wait and see” for Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane and Ja
Morant. They will go through their pregame workout and will be a game-time decision. – 8:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Grizz acting coach Brad Jones, while Taylor Jenkins is out with COVID protocols, says Ja Morant (thigh) remains a gametime decision tonight. “As a guy who has to coach against LeBron [James], I hope he does [play],” Jones said. Morant already has two 40-pt games vs LAL this year – 8:07 PM
Grizz acting coach Brad Jones, while Taylor Jenkins is out with COVID protocols, says Ja Morant (thigh) remains a gametime decision tonight. “As a guy who has to coach against LeBron [James], I hope he does [play],” Jones said. Morant already has two 40-pt games vs LAL this year – 8:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per acting HC Brad Jones. So are Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson. – 8:06 PM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per acting HC Brad Jones. So are Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson. – 8:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones is here. On Ja Morant’s performances against the Lakers this season: “he’s a player that loves playing in the spotlight and loves playing against the greatest.” says he loves to challenge himself and has the ability to rise up to those moments – 8:05 PM
Brad Jones is here. On Ja Morant’s performances against the Lakers this season: “he’s a player that loves playing in the spotlight and loves playing against the greatest.” says he loves to challenge himself and has the ability to rise up to those moments – 8:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, everyone? 2nd half of the LA back-to-back is on, as the Grizzlies take on the Lakers at 8:30 CST! @PAKA_FLOCKA here for Acting HC Brad Jones’ pregame availability – 7:59 PM
What’s up, everyone? 2nd half of the LA back-to-back is on, as the Grizzlies take on the Lakers at 8:30 CST! @PAKA_FLOCKA here for Acting HC Brad Jones’ pregame availability – 7:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s critical to everything that we do defensively.” – 7:51 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s critical to everything that we do defensively.” – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on the LeBron-at-5 groups defensively, noting a benefit: “Doing a lot of double teaming of elite guards … more speed to scramble around the perimeter. A lot of areas we still need to improve upon, but the speed of that (group) can be beneficial.” – 7:49 PM
Vogel on the LeBron-at-5 groups defensively, noting a benefit: “Doing a lot of double teaming of elite guards … more speed to scramble around the perimeter. A lot of areas we still need to improve upon, but the speed of that (group) can be beneficial.” – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Grizzlies at Lakers – 7:44 PM
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Grizzlies at Lakers – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The first #Cavs player to record 20 double-doubles in 32 games or fewer since LeBron and K. Love in 2018.
RETWEET to send #JarrettAllen to #NBAAllStar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/v5qSqyFl4w – 7:39 PM
The first #Cavs player to record 20 double-doubles in 32 games or fewer since LeBron and K. Love in 2018.
RETWEET to send #JarrettAllen to #NBAAllStar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/v5qSqyFl4w – 7:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks left ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks: shorturl.at/htvO3 – 6:01 PM
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks left ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks: shorturl.at/htvO3 – 6:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tyler Harris scored 9 of the Tigers final 11 points and had the game-sealing steal. What a performance. Memphis beats Cincinnati, 87-80. – 5:35 PM
Tyler Harris scored 9 of the Tigers final 11 points and had the game-sealing steal. What a performance. Memphis beats Cincinnati, 87-80. – 5:35 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny was screaming for Memphis to pull it back there. Instead, a Quinones turnover and a Cincinnati bucket on the other end. 80-79 Cincinnati with 51.8 secs to go. – 5:27 PM
Penny was screaming for Memphis to pull it back there. Instead, a Quinones turnover and a Cincinnati bucket on the other end. 80-79 Cincinnati with 51.8 secs to go. – 5:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls at Memphis a week from Monday MLK Day bleacherreport.com/post/memphis-g… – 5:25 PM
Bulls at Memphis a week from Monday MLK Day bleacherreport.com/post/memphis-g… – 5:25 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Interesting statistical oddity: Taylor Jenkins has a 99-87 record as coach. If Grizzlies win tonight, he hits 100, but won’t actually have coached in that game. Wins by acting head coaches go to the head coach (i.e. the Grizz win at CLE). – 5:22 PM
Interesting statistical oddity: Taylor Jenkins has a 99-87 record as coach. If Grizzlies win tonight, he hits 100, but won’t actually have coached in that game. Wins by acting head coaches go to the head coach (i.e. the Grizz win at CLE). – 5:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Losing Dillon Brooks for a long period of time is tough, but the Grizzlies have put themselves in a manageable situation. They have the 2nd easiest remaining strength of schedule in the Western Conference and have a five-game cushion between themselves and the fifth seed. – 5:16 PM
Losing Dillon Brooks for a long period of time is tough, but the Grizzlies have put themselves in a manageable situation. They have the 2nd easiest remaining strength of schedule in the Western Conference and have a five-game cushion between themselves and the fifth seed. – 5:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. – 5:02 PM
ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. – 5:02 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Cincinnati has hit a season-best 12 3-pointers, including 6 of 7 during opening 10 mins of 2nd half. Memphis has stayed close by controlling the paint. What’s more sustainable down the stretch? – 5:01 PM
Cincinnati has hit a season-best 12 3-pointers, including 6 of 7 during opening 10 mins of 2nd half. Memphis has stayed close by controlling the paint. What’s more sustainable down the stretch? – 5:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis is really battling. Cincinnati has been on fire and still only leads 55-54 with 12:10 to go. Fun game. – 4:53 PM
Memphis is really battling. Cincinnati has been on fire and still only leads 55-54 with 12:10 to go. Fun game. – 4:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Should Ja Morant be an All-Star this season?
@Zach Lowe tells @EvCoRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he’s a “stone- cold lock” #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Kxu3qABdIF – 4:53 PM
Should Ja Morant be an All-Star this season?
@Zach Lowe tells @EvCoRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he’s a “stone- cold lock” #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Kxu3qABdIF – 4:53 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Homestand finale 🌴🆚🐻
⏰: 6:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM
Homestand finale 🌴🆚🐻
⏰: 6:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis has really struggled to get into its offensive sets when Tyler Harris hasn’t been at PG today. He will have to play a lot minutes. – 4:18 PM
Memphis has really struggled to get into its offensive sets when Tyler Harris hasn’t been at PG today. He will have to play a lot minutes. – 4:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Some interesting things to look for ahead of this Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.
1) Lakers are 5-0 with LeBron James at center. They didn’t play James at center in the last meeting vs the Grizzlies because of the Steven Adams factor, but he’s out today. Wonder if they go small. – 4:15 PM
Some interesting things to look for ahead of this Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.
1) Lakers are 5-0 with LeBron James at center. They didn’t play James at center in the last meeting vs the Grizzlies because of the Steven Adams factor, but he’s out today. Wonder if they go small. – 4:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers because of left thigh soreness. Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) & Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 4:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers because of left thigh soreness. Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) & Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 4:01 PM