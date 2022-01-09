Hawks vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-21) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 65, Los Angeles Clippers 72 (Q3 06:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hawks had Clippers reeling a bit after a 6-0 run, but Amir Coffey got Clippers on the fast break board with a layup, then Coffey ties his career high after Batum stole a Okongwu pass and fed Coffey for a corner 3.
21 for Coffey, 70-63 LA lead, 7:09 left in 3rd quarter. – 4:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico compared Amir to Nico yesterday — and after picking off a pass, Nico finds his likeness crosscourt for a fifth (!) 3-pointer: Amir’s career-high-tying 21st point pushes the Clippers’ lead to 60-63. 7:09, 3rd. – 4:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Five three-pointers ties Amir Coffey’s career high. His 21 points are a game-high. – 4:52 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain – 4:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 4:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) will not return to today’s game. – 4:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hawks aren’t getting a lot of 3s up. They’ve made 6 3s, but the Hawks have only had four games this season with fewer than the 13 first half attempts they managed today vs Clippers.
Two of those 3s came on ATOs from Young, so expect LA to be more alert on those. – 4:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
You all told us to stop using @coffeyshop_ puns, but that would be a latte work. ☕ pic.twitter.com/cibo9uhWdD – 4:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lost in the three-point barrage by both teams:
Hawks gave up 0 fast-break points in the first half. – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA takes a 59-53 lead into halftime. Coffey has been outstanding, leading all scorers with 16 points on 6/7 FGs, 4/4 3s.
He’s the only Clipper in double figures, but that leaves plenty of room for others to step up. Marcus Morris Sr. got through 2nd quarter without a 3rd foul. – 4:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 59, Hawks 53 | Half | Coffey is hot (16 points on 6-7 shooting) and the Clippers have 22 rebounds — right on pace for first halves this season, though more than the Hawks’ 19 at the moment. – 4:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Clippers 59, Hawks 53
Bogi: 15 pts, 2 reb
Trae Young: 11 pts, 5 ast
Kevin Huerter: 7 pts, 2 ast, 1 blk, 1 reb – 4:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s halftime at the Crypt and Amir Coffey’s 16 points have kept the Clippers in this. They lead, 59-53, against an Atlanta team that holds a 12-0 lead in fastbreak points.
Clippers 9-18 from 3. ATL is 6-13 from 3. – 4:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 59-53 to the Clippers at halftime.
Bogdanovic: 15 points, 6/8 FG
Young: 11/2/5, 5/13 FG
Amir Coffey has 16 points on 6/7 shooting for the Clippers – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey was stoned by Kevin Huerter on a bad possession, and Trae Young followed with a 3.
Coffey responded with a decisive 3, his 4th of the game, giving him a season-high 16 points. His career-high of 21 is in reach.
LA up 55-49 with 80 seconds left in first half. – 4:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey has 16 points, which is already his second-highest scoring game of his career. Career-high is 21 (8/14/20). – 4:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic (currently 15 points) has reached his highest-scoring half of the season (previously 14 in the second half vs. CHI, 12/27/21). – 4:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico has a quick trigger today, understanding the Clippers need offense. He as 3 for 6 (all 3s) in yesterday’s loss. Today he’s 3 for 5 (1-2 from 3) midway through the second quarter. – 4:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have 12 assists on their 15 baskets and the starting unit had moments where they looked to have heeded Ty Lue’s mandate to play more physically (denying passing lanes). Yet to score a point in transition or on second-chance opportunities, though. – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 37-25 lead, but started droughting afterwards. Nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball, going five possessions without points.
LA lead down to 37-35 after Bogdan Bogdanovic’s second 3. 6:30 left in the first half. – 4:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough bucket!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/8pErp7oYFR – 4:15 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
Can we drag this PIT-BAL OT out until LAC-LV at least kicks off? – 4:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to today’s game. – 4:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, Hawks say – 4:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, per Hawks. – 4:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic finished today’s first quarter with 9 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3FG). It’s his highest scoring opening quarter of the season and the 14th time in his career he’s scored 9+ in the first frame. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey with his highest scoring quarter of the season with 10 points, and the bench is off to a better start. They need it with the logistics of a second straight weekend matinee.
LA up 31-23 at the end of the first quarter. – 4:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Clippers 31, Hawks 23
Bogi: 9 pts, 1 stl
Trae Young: 6 pts, 2 ast
Clippers went on a 19-6 run to end the first – 4:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 31-23 to the Clippers at the end of the first quarter. Clippers closed the quarter on a 19-6 run.
Bogdanovic: 9 points, 4/5 FG
Young: 6 points, 2 assists, 3/7 FG
Clippers shooting 54.5 percent from the floor after starting 2/10. – 4:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers end the first quarter outscoring Atlanta 19-6 in the final four minutes to lead 31-23.
Amir Coffey had a 10-point quarter. Clippers have made 5-9 from 3. Yesterday’s first quarter was promising, too — so where do the Clips go from here? – 4:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey: 4-4, 2-2, two rebounds, two assists 10 points in 11 minutes.
Good start, no? – 4:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Startin’ off hot! 🔥
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/1hyPtb8zBs – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are on a 13-4 run, with Amir Coffey putting in 8 first quarter points and dropping a couple of dimes, with the latest for Nicolas Batum’s first 3 of the game.
Ivica Zubac has 7 rebounds already.
LA leads 22-19 with 2:15 left in opening quarter. – 3:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey has yet to miss (3-3) for 8 points and his two assists have led to 6 points. Clippers have 22 points and he’s been a factor in nearly every one. – 3:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish just walked to the locker room.
It looked like he pulled something in his leg. He was limping for the past few possessions. – 3:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Welcome back, @Louis Williams! pic.twitter.com/src8hx8Vw0 – 3:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers tip their hats to the Underground GOAT. pic.twitter.com/rZrHI2PCI9 – 3:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Very warm welcome from Clippers fans and nice tribute from the Clippers for Lou Williams here in LA.
Williams is inactive but waved to the crowd and showed his appreciation. – 3:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips play their tribute to Lou (in street clothes and inactive today) and his former Clipper teammate Gallo checks in for the Hawks. – 3:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
So far, Hawks have a very scrappy Kevin Huerter on defense today, plus Bogi firing on all cylinders (3-4 FG, 7 points in 5 minutes) – 3:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nice start for the Hawks so far. Definitely much better defensive intensity out the gates.
Hawks up 11-5. Clippers shooting 2/10. – 3:48 PM
Solomon Hill @solohill
bally sports 👎🏾 who has cable boxes? i have seen way to many direcTV dishes in my life. – 3:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached 800 career defensive rebounds with his first defensive board today. – 3:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Early foul trouble for Marcus Morris Sr. Terance Mann already in with just over 8 minutes left in opening quarter. – 3:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two fouls on Marcus Morris Sr. in only four minutes. Clippers are replacing him with Terance Mann. – 3:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 223rd start as a Hawk today, John Collins has tied Zaza Pachulia for 23rd place in Hawks history. – 3:41 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Weekend pod:
– The field of unhappy new coaches
– Tatum and Jaylen in Boston
– A 12th-place Hawks autopsy
– My proposal to permanently fix All-Star and All-NBA ballots
– Pre-Klay Day nostalgia
Preview here:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gre… – 3:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starting lineups:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs Lou Will-less Hawks
STARTERS 1/9
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks will wrap up their season-long six-game road trip today in LA against the Clippers. Following today’s contest, Atlanta will play 10 of its next 12 games at State Farm Arena.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 3:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Clippers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say:
Jalen Johnson (right calf tension) is available.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 2:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The 411 on the matchup vs. the 404.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jent on Atlanta’s defensive issues:
“If you look at our defense by the numbers, it’s the transition that has really hurt us, it’s the quality of attempts that teams have against us in transition. It’s not like teams are always running out on us, it’s that they get to the rim.” pic.twitter.com/A5WRPI2mel – 2:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Google Translate version (always a little on the rough side) of an Italian interview with Danilo Gallinari: sport-sky-it.translate.goog/nba/2022/01/09… – 2:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Jent on the Hawks missing Clint Capela:
“.. We’re going to have to all be engaged and involved and we can’t rely on having Clint down the floor now. We have to be more engaged defensively.” – 2:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Xavier Moon is cleared and headed out to the court to warmup. pic.twitter.com/76sQqo4Ezb – 2:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) will be out for today, Chris Jent says.
I asked for an overall update and it sounds like there wasn’t any improvement for Capela yesterday. – 2:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Acting Hawks coach Chris Jent on Lou Will’s impact in Atlanta: “Lou has become a mentor for a lot of our guys, especially Trae… really keeps our team together.” – 2:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Jent (yes, another backup coach this weekend against the Clippers) says that Clint Capela won’t play at LA.
Onyeka Okongwu is here ✌🏾 – 2:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela is out for today’s game against the Clippers, acting coach Chris Jent said. – 2:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
All Ty Lue can say about Luke Kennard is that “he’s still in protocols.” He’s been on the HASP list since Jan. 1. – 1:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue felt minutes restrictions on Batum and Morris limited the Clippers yesterday but with Justise Winslow out, Lue said Batum and Morris will have to play more today vs. Atlanta. Also more Ibaka because “we can’t run Nico and Marcus into the ground.” – 1:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
The all-time verified scorer in career points as a reserve, the Underground GOAT Lou Williams, returns to the Clippers home arena today for the first time since he was traded in March.
This could be the last time he plays in LA. 💐💐
https://t.co/gRVeWH0uDL pic.twitter.com/Ea1pCsoGAW – 12:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers F Justise Winslow has entered health and safety protocols, per the team. He joins Luke Kennard in the protocols. – 12:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today’s Clippers health and safety protocols roulette lands on Justise Winslow. He is out for today against the Hawks. – 12:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Todays personnel situation: Justise Winslow now in protocols, joining Luke. pic.twitter.com/rZW3ArU8ay – 12:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari says he would love to remain in Atlanta till the end of the season sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 11:35 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 113-105 win over the Hawks.
Ball (19 years, 140 days) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. His mark has since been surpassed by Josh Giddey. pic.twitter.com/vzQxO8uTB8 – 11:31 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday Matinee!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/sd1h5GTQXI – 11:12 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Zach LaVine
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Fred VanVleet
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WqYgGoOQz0 – 10:58 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
With the NBA Trade Deadline about a month away, I went through a few ideas the Pelicans could explore to upgrade their roster.
Should they push their chips in on Cam Reddish? A Buddy Hield reunion? A Kenny Hustle reunion?!?!
theathletic.com/3057670/2022/0… – 9:34 AM
