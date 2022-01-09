USA Today Sports

Jazz plan to sign Denzel Valentine

January 9, 2022

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Has Denzel Valentine worn any number beside 45? 😬 – 8:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like the Jazz are pivoting from James Ennis III to Denzel Valentine pic.twitter.com/yRLM2VgUs37:56 PM

Shams Charania: The Knicks are waiving Denzel Valentine, freeing the five-year veteran to enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 3, 2022

