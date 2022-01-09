Jazz to sign James Ennis

Shams Charania: The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward James Ennis to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Ennis has spent time with the Nets and Clippers on 10-days this season.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like the Jazz are pivoting from James Ennis III to Denzel Valentine pic.twitter.com/yRLM2VgUs3 – 7:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz added five more people to the NBA’s health and safety protocol Sunday, including players Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes, plus three assistant coaches. Per a report, the team is set to sign James Ennis III on a 10-day hardship contract. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward James Ennis to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis has spent time with the Nets and Clippers on 10-days this season. – 6:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Chris Clemons – ATL
James Ennis – LAC
Shaq Harrison – BKN
Jaylen Hoard – OKC
Malik Newman – CLE
Cameron Oliver – ATL
Isaiah Thomas – DAL
Brad Wanamaker – WAS
Micah Potter’s 10-Day with DET was terminated a day early on Friday. – 8:13 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those guys eat rocks.” Monty Williams on #Clippers as he mentioned James Ennis, who he coached in Philadelphia. #Suns – 8:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Monty Williams says (on Zoom) he’s cognizant of what James Ennis III — who he coached in Philly — and Serge Ibaka can do for the Clippers, players the Suns didn’t have to account for in their previous meeting. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams on Clippers since WCF: “They’ve had to adjust more than anybody… what we talked about this morning was Morris’ ability to take over a game.”
Also says that Clippers have guys that come off the bench that “eat rocks” … praised James Ennis in particular (76ers) – 8:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are no longer planning to sign James Ennis on a 10-day contract and continue to scour the marketplace for a free agent wing player, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: And it’s official: The LA Clippers say The LA Clippers have signed James Ennis III to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 29, 2021
Shams Charania: Free agent James Ennis plans to sign a 10-day hardship deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 29, 2021