Kevin Durant on Klay Thompson return: It's going to be electric

Nick Friedell: KD on Klay: “I’m excited for him. I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.”
Steve Kerr: “The outcome of this game is really meaningless in the big picture. Klay Thompson is coming back for the first time in 2.5 years.” – 6:56 PM
Steve Kerr said he won’t say anything to Klay about today. “As you can imagine, Klay’s head has got to be spinning.” – 6:56 PM
Klay Thompson will get “probably five-minute runs” tonight, per Steve Kerr. Warriors have said he’ll get about 15-20 minutes in his return. – 6:55 PM
Steve Kerr said he plans to play Klay Thompson in five-minute bursts – 6:55 PM
Every Warriors player showed up at Chase Center today in a Klay Thompson jersey.
“I don’t know who’s idea it was,” Kerr said, “but I think it’s great.” – 6:55 PM
Kerr on having Klay at this morning’s walk-through: “It was almost surreal. He’s finally back, the day’s finally here. We’re all bouncing off the walls. The hard part, for sure, is being able to settle into the game and trying to beat a really good team amidst all the emotions.” – 6:54 PM
Steve Kerr said it felt “surreal” to talk about having Klay Thompson in the game plan in the coaches meeting a half hour ago. He said it’s been such a long wait that now to be able to talk about having him has felt weird but great again. – 6:54 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the good problem of figuring out how rest of rotation will look like with Klay Thompson back pic.twitter.com/vxtZ7MbkKc – 6:53 PM
Steve Kerr: “Whatever happens, whatever the outcome, this is a game I will remember for my whole life. Just because of what Klay has done for our franchise, what he’s done for me, what he’s done for his teammates.” – 6:50 PM
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors tonight against the Cavs. – 6:50 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on what he expects the emotions will be like with Klay Thompson returning pic.twitter.com/J9q6KDCW3e – 6:50 PM
Steve Kerr says “tonight may be the most difficult” circumstances for Klay Thompson to play under and deal with all the emotions he and everyone else will feel after having not played since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. – 6:50 PM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “Tonight might be the most difficult game he plays in. It’s so difficult than a playoff game or a game that comes at a long season. … It’ll be incredibly emotional for the rest of us, so imagine what it’ll be like for Klay.” – 6:49 PM
The Warriors say Klay Thomspon starts tonight against Cleveland in his first NBA action in nearly 950 days.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:49 PM
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Also, Rui Hachimura just checked in for his first minutes of the season. Great to see him back. Missed the 1st half of the season due to personal reasons – 6:49 PM
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Feels good to type that out. – 6:48 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Cavaliers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
This is the expected starting unit moving forward when everyone is available – 6:47 PM
Happy Klay Day, y’all!
After being sidelined for 941 with back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries, he’s making his comeback tonight. So happy for him. pic.twitter.com/66l4bidRDq – 6:43 PM
It’s sweet to hear the greeting “Happy Klay Day!” at Chase Center. – 6:38 PM
My guy @DaltonJ_Johnson with a fitting analogy for Klay Thompson’s last 31 months. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:32 PM
Yup, Warriors have missed a lot without Klay Thompson for 2 1/2 years pic.twitter.com/FzFurgEJQv – 6:29 PM
Before Klay Thompson makes his debut against the Cavs, Warriors Wire checked in to find out what his return means to basketball fans and members of Dub Nation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/klay-tho… – 6:12 PM
Professional sports hit the Bay Area in 1903. We’ve seen legendary players and coaches. Crazy comebacks. More than a dozen championships across MLB, NBA and NFL.
Never have we seen anything like the mysterious journey that awaits Klay Thompson.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:08 PM
After Klay got hurt in Game 6, Steph Curry missed a 3 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.
No Klay.
No KD.
Would have just been Steph shooting 40 times against a triangle and two with B everything on the line.
Remains one of my favorite games that never happened. – 6:05 PM
Since #Warriors star Klay Thompson last played in an #NBA game, he’s made a whopping $85 million.
#DubNation
sportscasting.com/klay-thompson-… – 5:46 PM
From 2011-12 to 2018-19, nobody scored more points on spot-ups and off-ball screens than Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/wUtp4dT5OF – 5:44 PM
Klay Thompson is expected to return tonight in the Anta KT 7.
The 3-time Champ’s newest shoe features a simple motivation on the bottom:
“Rings • Rings • Rings … Rings”
#KlayDay pic.twitter.com/phCUD4hRJd – 5:33 PM
#StatMuseSunday
We’re giving away $150 in https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the person who guesses Klay Thompson’s exact 3PM/3PA tonight. pic.twitter.com/hkvznxETH3 – 5:33 PM
#KlayDay // When you win Klay’s Anta design contest in China with @JAHRONMON & @NateStuhlbarg and Klay starts firing off champagne like you won a title.
🤣🤣🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/t8l4YyyQ6D – 5:26 PM
With Klay Thompson back…
The Warriors have outscored their opponents by 3,063 points when Curry, Green and Thompson are all on the floor since Green entered the league in 2012-13.
That is nearly 1,100 points better than any other 3-man lineup during that span. – 5:16 PM
Enjoyed working with Steph to bring this one to life. A great recap of Klay’s journey over the last 2.5 years. Thanks to @Jlshobar, @DoubleR_PR and the video team in Bristol for the assists as well.
This will get you ready for Klay Day.
espn.com/video/clip/_/i… – 5:08 PM
As Klay Thompson gets set to return after 2.5 years away from the floor — he does so knowing that a lot of people have forgotten how good he was when he left. He is looking forward to showing everybody how great he can be again. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:04 PM
#NBA power rankings: #Bulls keep rising closer to top as #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 with Klay Thompson set to return tonight vs. #Cavaliers (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/QUyS85PYqb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5IrspTR6h – 5:02 PM
KD is looking forward to the “chemistry” he can continue to build with Kyrie as the Nets embark on one of the strangest logistical road trips in recent NBA history. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:01 PM
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
#KlayThompson #RuiHachimura pic.twitter.com/FnN3VsA5Kd – 4:54 PM
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Kevin Durant, on Klay’s return today:
“I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area and it’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.” – 3:52 PM
KD on why he wants to play Monday in Portland — knowing a lot of other guys in the league might sit so that they don’t have a cross-country flight in the midst of a 4 games in 5 nights stretch.
“I want to play — and then they pay me money to play basketball.” – 3:50 PM
Kevin Durant on Klay Thompson: “Talking to Klay the last couple years, you can feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor. I know every fan’s going to be tuned in. I’m looking forward to his return and hopefully healthy rest of the season and career” pic.twitter.com/G3wahMJcdd – 3:40 PM
“That’s gonna happen for the rest of my career. I mean, that’s how good I am as a player. I gotta be able to see my teammates and trust in ’em and tonight was another night.”
-KD was asked about teams doubling him on final possessions and forcing him to pass. – 3:37 PM
KD on Klay: “I’m excited for him. I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.” – 3:32 PM
“Yeah, I mean s–t, we definitely are a better team, way better team and it’s definitely gonna give us a lift. So I’m looking forward to it. We got a couple games on the road, opportunity for us to build our chemistry.”
-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving joining the road trip. – 3:28 PM
“I wanna play and then they pay me money to play basketball.”
Says Durant on playing in the cross country back to back at Portland. – 3:25 PM
Kevin Durant calls Klay Thompson’s return “a huge day in the Bay area.” – 3:25 PM
Kevin Durant on playing the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow in Portland: “I wanna play, and then they pay me money to play basketball.” #Nets – 3:24 PM
Weekend pod:
– The field of unhappy new coaches
– Tatum and Jaylen in Boston
– A 12th-place Hawks autopsy
– My proposal to permanently fix All-Star and All-NBA ballots
– Pre-Klay Day nostalgia
Preview here:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gre… – 3:23 PM
Kevin Durant said the Spurs may not have household names, but they do have one: Gregg Popovich. Said the Spurs are a championship organization. “We might have blown out another team,” he said. – 3:22 PM
Kevin Durant says they might have blown out another team but the Spurs are a championship organization. Says he respects the Spurs and the way they’re coached. – 3:22 PM
Cam “showcased his brilliance,” says Kevin Durant. Adds what he saw at the end of regulation helped him process the blitz for key play in OT. – 3:19 PM
Klay Thompson’s basketball skills are very important to the Warriors. He brings something else just as important. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:17 PM
“He’s got the longest arms in America,” said Lonnie Walker IV of Keita Bates-Diop.
KBD was crucial today in guarding Durant down the stretch – 2:58 PM
Nic Claxton says defense turned that game around and It was KD who sent the tone on that end. The rest Of the team followed suit to spark that win. – 2:57 PM
We get to watch Klay Thompson play basketball for the first time in 31 months, 941 days, 22,584 hours, and 1,355,040 minutes pic.twitter.com/UihYvWAZD0 – 2:56 PM
“Its cool because I told Kevin [Durant] before coming out of that time out I’m trying to get on the plane man [to Portland] so end the game so he gave it to me so I said ‘I’ll do it.'”
-Nets’ Cam Thomas via YES Network – 2:55 PM
Nash said that KD and Harden will fly with the team to Portland and will play against the Blazers. “They want to play.”
Nash also said that Kyrie may get a few more minutes on Monday because of the circumstances with Sunday’s OT win. – 2:53 PM
Lots of Klay takes today (and I’m here for all of them). Here’s my modest contribution: there are few things more inspiring – to you and others – than unabashedly loving what you do. – 2:52 PM
“He made a tough shot down the stretch, so you give him credit.” – Coach Pop on Cam Thomas’ game winner.
He said the Spurs didn’t want the ball in Durant’s hands on that final shot – 2:49 PM
Steve Nash confirmed that both Kevin Durant and James Harden will travel to Portland and the plan is for them to play in the back-to-back tomorrow night. – 2:44 PM
Steve Nash suggests both Durant and Harden will play tomorrow in Portland. – 2:42 PM
Kevin Durant and James Harden will travel and play with the Nets in tomorrow’s back-to-back against the Trail Blazers tomorrow. – 2:42 PM
Steve Nash expects both James Harden and Kevin Durant to both play tomorrow in Portland. – 2:42 PM
Final: Nets beat the Spurs 121-119 in overtime to snap five-game home losing streak. Cam Thomas with 11 points and the dagger. Kevin Durant with 28 points, Harden with 26. See you all in Portland. Welcome back Klay Thompson. – 2:35 PM
Spurs defended KD well with the double-team, but he found Thomas and the rookie delivered. – 2:34 PM
Cam Thomas just hit a running floater with 1.4 left in OT that might have won the game. Even more impressive is the fact that KD — after getting doubled again — had enough confidence in Thomas to get him the ball and trust that he could create his own shot. – 2:34 PM
Lots of talk about Klay’s return for GS and playing a good CLE team, but the game of the day is Mavs-Bulls, riding respective 5 & 9 game win streaks. Mavs try to end 4 game losing streak to CHI, last 3 by 10+. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:40 @theeagledallas – 2:32 PM
Nets are in OT vs Spurs at Barclays. Kevin Durant & James Harden have both played 40-plus minutes. Due to COVID-related game postponement, Nets are playing make-up game at POR tomorrow night. Kyrie Irving will be available. Still, a tough balancing act for Steve Nash & BKN. – 2:28 PM
Kevin Durant is awesome, but isn’t the point of having James Harden so that KD doesn’t have to do everything, including bringing the ball up and creating all the offense? – 2:26 PM
Nets were up 111-99 after a Harden layup with 4:59 left in regulation. Now we are headed to overtime tied at 113.
Something else to keep in mind — Harden is at 39 minutes, KD at 38 minutes heading to OT — it would be surprising if they made cross-country flight to Portland. – 2:22 PM
Free basketball at Barclays. We’re going to overtime. Durant and Harden are nearing the 40-minute mark with a back-to-back in Portland tomorrow. – 2:20 PM
There is no such thing as a KD stopper.
But Keita Bates-Diop forced three Durant misses in the last three minutes. – 2:17 PM
Spurs ball with 0.8 seconds left. Durant had a good look from 3, but was off the rim. – 2:17 PM
Kevin Durant misses a top of the key 3, Cam Thomas grabs the OREB but steps out of bounds. Spurs ball with 0.8 seconds to go, enough for a catch and shoot. Timeout, Pop. – 2:16 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Nets continue to let the Spurs hang around and now we’ve got a 6-point game with 3:02 to go. KD and Harden have combined for 50 points and 17 assists, but Nets can’t string together enough stops. – 2:07 PM
Wonder if Klay thinks it’s safe to walk under these scaffolds in SF pic.twitter.com/JAdYX3EWXQ – 2:07 PM
Klay Thompson announces he’ll make his debut later today when the Warriors host the Cavs!
@Rick24Barry tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he only has one concern with Klay’s return #DubNation #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/ULWSdkRJvm – 2:00 PM
Klay Thompson announces he’ll make his debut later today when the Warriors host the Cavs!
@Rick24Barry tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he only has one concern with Klay’s return #DubNation #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/ULWSdkRJvm – 2:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nets had a 14-point lead in the third quarter that the Spurs have down to 91-89 entering the fourth. Kevin Durant has 24 points but also four fouls. – 1:48 PM
The last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game… pic.twitter.com/d5aRWzno1M – 1:15 PM
One note before tonight: For the rest of my life I’ll be convinced that if Klay never gets hurt, the Warriors win in 2019. – 1:08 PM
The Nets have taken a 60-51 lead into the half and generated some momentum before Keita Bates-Diop made a bad shot from the corner. Kevin Durant’s got 18 and has only missed 2 shots. 9 of the 10 Nets who have played have scored. Spurs tapered off in latter stretch of Q2. – 1:08 PM
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 1:00 PM
Klay Thompson will be seeing his first NBA action since June 2019 tonight.
@Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell have their alarms for 8:30PM Eastern time ready to go ⏰ #DubNation
Listen to every second on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ pic.twitter.com/rkJv7DEKTa – 1:00 PM
Nets just showed video of Pop presenting KD before the game with a trophy recognizing him as the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. “No Kevin, no gold,” Pop said pre-game. – 12:42 PM
1Q: Spurs & Nets tied at 32
Lonnie 12 pts | Durant 11 pts
Murray 7 pts | Thomas 5 pts
Forbes, Primo 5 pts each
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line 18-3
Nets are up 8-0 from mid-range – 12:38 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets and Spurs tied at 32. Spurs shooting the 3-ball well and Kevin Durant already has 11 points. Cam Thomas is attacking offensively and DeAndre’ Bembry has had some nice defensive moments. – 12:38 PM
These quotes from Klay Thompson’s teammates after scrimmaging with him recently are what Klay’s all about.
(Via @Anthony Slater)
Wiggins, who hasn’t played with Klay in an NBA game: “Bro, he doesn’t dribble. You know what that’s going to open up for other guys?” – 12:34 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: Bryn Forbes hits a 3 to give the Spurs a 24-19 lead at 3:17 mark in Q1. Kevin Durant has 9 points but Lonnie Walker IV’s got 12, Dejounte Murray has 7 and Forbes has 5. Only guards have scored for San Antonio so far this quarter. – 12:27 PM
“Everything Klay has been going through just made him a better person. He’s grown as a man, as a professional.”
I went behind the scenes on how Klay Thompson handled being away from the game for nearly 1,000 days. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:23 PM
Klay Thompson will always end up making you laugh. Always. pic.twitter.com/85ed30FMF7 – 12:00 PM
Nets starters vs. San Antonio: Harden, Mills, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton – 11:31 AM
Harden, Mills, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton will start todays #Nets matinee against the #Spurs – 11:31 AM
David Duke Jr. is getting his 3rd straight start alongside James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton. Steve Nash is searching for something in this lineup. I’m not sure what. – 11:31 AM
Big day today!
▫️We’ll be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. OKC at 2pm
▫️Back to host pre/post on radio for Kings-Blazers at 6pm
▫️NIGHT CHAT at 9:30pm talking Kings, Klay Thompson’s return and a ton of NBA topics
youtube.com/watch?v=g0trUL… – 11:27 AM
Klay Thompson is back. Here’s all you need to know ahead of his return on Sunday vs. the Cavs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 11:24 AM
Pop, with an all-time understatement about coaching Kevin Durant on the Olympic team last summer:
“No Kevin, no gold.” – 11:14 AM
Klay Thompson plays basketball today! Here’s a bonus podcast to get you hyped up for Thompson’s return. He’s back!
#KlayDay #klaythompson #Klay941
#Warriors #klay
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-… – 11:04 AM
When you cover injuries your work tends to have a built in level of doom-and-gloom. Today is different. Today I’m going to thoroughly enjoy the return of Klay Thompson. Happy Klay Day! – 11:00 AM
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Zach LaVine
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Fred VanVleet
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WqYgGoOQz0 – 10:58 AM
Kevin Durant: I’m not about to force Kyrie Irving to get a vaccine sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 10:57 AM
Gregg Popovich summed up what it was like coaching Kevin Durant at the Tokyo Olympics:
“No Kevin, no gold.” – 10:53 AM
“We were mesmerized,” said Coach Pop of Kevin Durant’s post practice shooting routines during the Olympics.
Pop said Durant was methodical in shooting drills he would go through for about 45 mins at 100% speed after practices were over. – 10:50 AM
“No Kevin, no gold.” – Coach Pop on having Kevin Durant lead Team USA in the Olympics – 10:46 AM
When it’s KLAY DAY 🙌
(via @Golden State Warriors)
pic.twitter.com/Q5qO1OncFB – 10:18 AM
Who said the holidays are over? Happy Klay Day, everybody! pic.twitter.com/jfAP0jVCgr – 7:56 AM
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 7:00 AM
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 4:00 AM
Arribó el Klay Day, tras 941 días de espera. Me acompaña @CoachCMorales esta noche cuando @Golden State Warriors reciban a @Cleveland Cavaliers. Solo por NBA League Pass. Te espero. pic.twitter.com/fTPG5kg9DD – 2:29 AM
Re-watching Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter.
13-for-13 from the field
9-for-9 from three
2-for-2 from the line pic.twitter.com/ihJgeFaF9W – 9:21 PM
Klay Day is here. Steve Kerr: “There’s a few games that you just always remember. I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget [it]. It will stand out as one of the highlights of my entire basketball existence” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
One of my favorite Klay pastimes was tracking his press conference grunts in the 2016 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/CPFP1S2qCP – 8:19 PM
I asked a bunch of people close to Klay Thompson what they’re expecting from his return tomorrow: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:18 PM
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:03 PM
Klay Thompson has been out for 940 days.
Sunday is Day 1 of the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/dwgauIZfS2 – 7:43 PM
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 7:06 PM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s return: “I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget that game. It will stand out as one of the highlights of my entire basketball existence.” on.nba.com/3fb5Mvz – 6:57 PM
A couple months ago I asked Steph what he thought Klay’s return would feel like. He put into words what so many people throughout the organization are expecting on Sunday at Chase. The emotion is going to come pouring out for a lot of people. – 6:45 PM
Steve Kerr compares Klay Thompson’s return to Stephen Curry in New York and Michael Jordan’s return back to the NBA:
“With Klay, the moment will be about a guy’s perseverance, and his love for the game, and everyone else’s love for him. That’s why it’s going to be special.” pic.twitter.com/CtohKDtmhy – 6:17 PM
Klay Thompson makes it official, he will return to Warriors lineup Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/kla… – 6:14 PM
Juan Toscano-Anderson on Klay’s return: ‘The magnitude . . . is so big for us, for the (GS) Warriors organization, but just for the Bay, too. Klay is beloved in the Bay. Klay is one of us. Klay could move to Oakland forever. Klay could move to 95th (Avenue) if he wants to.’ – 6:06 PM
Kevin Durant won’t persuade Kyrie Irving to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite part-time availability.
➡️ https://t.co/njG11WJOlP pic.twitter.com/V5Adctyw2D – 6:02 PM
The Warriors adding Klay Thompson back to the roster pic.twitter.com/nDlwkQYMt1 – 5:58 PM
Trying to keep expectations low for Klay tomorrow. He can have at least 20 dribbles to score 60 points. – 5:53 PM
Steve Kerr: “When you can score 60 points in 29 minutes, generally your coach should start you. Klay is going to start.”
Kerr relates an MJ return from retirement story to Klay Thompson tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/Y2Pg3ddSAG – 5:46 PM
Happy for Klay Thompson. One of those guys that’s impossible to root against and having him back is good for basketball – 5:45 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green told @TheUndefeated that Klay Thompson looked “really, really good” in scrimmage today and it felt special to finally be playing with him again. – 5:45 PM
Juan Toscano-Anderson says in a recent Warriors scrimmage, Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds. Thought to himself: ‘Wow. You mean we got two guys that can do that?’ – 5:27 PM
It’s finally happening.
Klay Thompson is BACK
Official: Klay Thompson set to return tomorrow vs. Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/JoP210iqeV – 5:26 PM
Juan Toscano-Anderson said Klay Thompson scored “12 points in 43 seconds” during a recent scrimmage and it made him think to himself, “damn, we got two guys” that can do that. – 5:26 PM
Warriors star Klay Thompson will be available tomorrow night against the Cavs, per team. – 5:25 PM
Juan-Toscano Anderson said Klay Thompson ran off 12 points in 43 seconds during a recent scrimmage…. – 5:24 PM
Orange County 🐐 @Klay Thompson, calling Bill Murray “my spirit animal,” announced via IG that he will officially back with the Warriors tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ebvhYIvk3D – 5:19 PM
After two years, Klay Thompson is back. Or whatever this clip from Space Jam says 😂 instagram.com/klaythompson/t… – 5:13 PM
Apologies for not tweeting the Klay Thompson news at the same time as everyone else. I know there are people who follow only me and no other NBA writers and might have missed out on it when it came out. – 5:13 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, Klay Thompson . . . instagram.com/klaythompson/t… – 5:12 PM
Klay Thompson (@Klay Thompson) said this is how he’s pulling up to the Chase Center tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/CLPRf2U8D8 – 5:12 PM
Klay Thompson announcing his return on his IG with a Space Jam clip. pic.twitter.com/1uohMfCsYU – 5:11 PM
Using a clip from Space Jam, Klay Thompson posts on instagram he’s officially back tomorrow. – 5:10 PM
So Klay Thompson’s first road game back will likely come in Memphis on Tuesday. – 5:10 PM
Klay Thompson makes it official. He’s playing tomorrow for the first time in 941 days. pic.twitter.com/rGx5cXXnHD – 5:10 PM
Klay Thompson was 16th in 3-pointers made all-time when he got hurt.
2-1/2 years later in a league where EVERYBODY shoots 3’s, he’s only down to 21st.
This is going to be fun. – 5:09 PM
The last time Klay Thompson played basketball Ja Morant wasn’t in the league.
941 days.
Glad to have him back. pic.twitter.com/K6QXIcyAQd – 5:09 PM
Klay Thompson’s announcement on his IG account that he’s playing tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ecn2oOD2uY – 5:09 PM
It’s officially official: Klay Thompson shares via Instagram that he will be active tomorrow against the Cavs. It’s been 941 days since he’s last played. – 5:08 PM
Here we go: After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to make a return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Thompson announces. – 5:07 PM
Steve Kerr on what Klay Thompson looks like so far: “Judging from scrimmages he looks great. He’s Klay Thompson… he just needs reps and we will let it unfold naturally.” – 5:07 PM
Steve Kerr reiterates that Klay Thompson will start when he does return. Thompson will also have to work his minutes up. “That will be the plan whenever that plan is put in action” – 4:56 PM
Steve Kerr reaffirmed that Klay Thompson will start albeit with “less responsibility and fewer minutes.” – 4:56 PM
Different circumstances, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr likened the emotion of Klay Thompson’s return to when he played on the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan returned from his first retirement – 4:55 PM
More Klay at practice today. Steve Kerr says it will be “emotional” for him when Klay returns. “There’s a few games you just always remember. I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget that… it will be very emotional.” pic.twitter.com/ktlq9zNKsD – 4:54 PM
Steve Kerr making it unofficially official regarding Klay playing on Sunday: ‘It’s not my announcement and decision to make.’ Jokes he’s reading from a ‘script,’ and asks that we all ‘read the tea leaves.’ – 4:52 PM
Steve Kerr is doing his very best to not announce if Klay Thompson is playing tomorrow. – 4:52 PM
Steve Kerr is reluctant to say if Klay Thompson is playing tomorrow. He says it will be up to Thompson and Warriors medical. But Kerr clearly is doing his best not to reveal Klay’s return. Kerr hints: “It’s not my announcement to make. Just keep your phone ready.” – 4:52 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains vagueness on whether Klay Thompson playing tomorrow: “The best way for me to help you read the tea leaves is it’s not my announcement or decision to make. Just keep your phone ready.” – 4:51 PM
Steve Kerr on Klay: “Just keep your phone handy. You’ll know soon enough.” – 4:51 PM
Steve Kerr won’t officially say if Klay will play tomorrow or not. Says he hasn’t discussed it with him yet. Definitely being a little tongue-in-cheek about it all. – 4:50 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr not making it official yet if Klay Thompson playing tomorrow vs Cleveland. My piece earlier on Klay’s two-year journey with insight from Steph, Draymond, Kerr, Bob Myers and the team’s coaching staff on.nba.com/3G9u8SC – 4:48 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he forgot to ask Klay Thompson after practice if he’s playing tomorrow 😂 – 4:47 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr working through some plays with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/gbwTtC1xUl – 4:33 PM
