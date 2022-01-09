Kings vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (16-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (24-24) at Moda Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Sacramento Kings 77, Portland Trail Blazers 90 (Q4 05:29)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In their six game win streak the Mavs defense has completely shut down opposing offenses.
SAC avg 109.7 scored 96
OKC 100.2/86
DEN 106.3/89
GS 111.3/82
HOU 107.5/106
CHI 111.3/99 – 10:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Watford with a great save results in Little getting a three and Portland taking an 85-67 lead with 10:54 to play. – 10:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 82, Kings 67
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220109/… – 10:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 82, Kings 67: end of third quarter. 16 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points for @Ben McLemore, 10 for @Nassir Little. – 10:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
To the 4th we go.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/APXD2pTyYK – 10:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Like I said on Locked On Kings this week, the Kings organization should be thankful fans care enough to be angry right now. This keeps up, and that anger will become indifference. – 10:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings offense has looked rouuuugh tonight. Sacramento shooting 38.7% and 3-21 from 3.
Blazers backcourt of Simons and McLemore: 29 pts
Fox and Haliburton: 25 pts – 10:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random stat I stumbled on looking into Nets-Blazers: Brooklyn leads the NBA in free throw percentage at 82 percent. – 10:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Blazers 53, Kings 40.
The Kings have 40 points at the half against a Blazers squad that ranks 27th in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 113.3 points per game. Sacramento is 3 of 19 from 3-point range. Ben McLemore has more points (11) than anyone in a Kings uniform. – 10:09 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers are on an incredible stretch of the halftime show being better than the basketball. Dogs catching frisbees is getting the loudest cheers of the night. But at least tonight the hoop quality is largely the Kings’ fault not the home team. – 10:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s not a joke or odd coincidence anymore, the Sacramento Kings play worse and lose more against shorthanded teams missing at least one star. – 10:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A pretty dreadful first half for the Kings, who trail the Blazers in Portland 53-40. Sacramento shooting 36% led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 10 points – the only Kings player in double figures. – 10:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 53, Kings 40: halftime. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points, 2 assists for @Nassir Little. Best half in some time for the Blazers. – 10:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 53, Kings 40
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220109/… – 10:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
At the halfway point.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/peVgKhOvWZ – 10:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 53-40 heading to the half. 40 points. Let that sink in. – 10:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sunday Musings: Fixing Kings won’t be easy kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 10:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
courtside guy’s got @Ben McLemore‘s celebration down 😂 pic.twitter.com/77XK6o83UR – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mitchell just stole the ball from Nurkic like 8 times on one play. – 9:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 27, Kings 21
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220109/… – 9:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Holy cow, the mistakes from Terence Davis in his first game back are egregious. – 9:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/vK5wVL1Idb – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 27, Kings 21: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points for @Ben McLemore. 4 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 46 percent, SAC 36 percent. – 9:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This was beautiful, @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/6cIeZJzR5e – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Blazers 27-21 after 1Q. Haliburton leads with 7 points. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice little floater from Davion Mitchell. Kings need him to find his stroke. – 9:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bringing Lob City to Rip City 💥
@Tyrese Haliburton 🤝 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/GiUGTA3egO – 9:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings don’t want to let Anfernee Simons get going. He had 43 against the Hawks on Monday. – 9:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard not joining Blazers on six-game road trip, will see specialists nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/09/dam… – 9:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III took a big blow to the injured right thumb. He’s still trying to shake it off. – 9:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Maybe meaningless, but Damian Lillard isn’t on the Blazers bench. First home game where that’s the case, I believe. – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣3⃣ @Ben McLemore
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/bWE4rqfnwK – 9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Drippy in Rip City 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/YFe4A5GHCx – 8:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/pLaHYt1JnO – 8:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/4Zf9naEYfn – 8:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers – 1/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Blazers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 8:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will have De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu available tonight in Portland – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) is available for tonight’s game vs. the Blazers. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Portland Trail Blazers – 1/9:
De’Aaron Fox (right shoulder soreness) – AVAILABLE
Chimezie Metu (return to competition) – AVAILABLE
Maurice Harkless (right ankle soreness) – OUT – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
They haven’t been together long enough to reach “chunky lemon milk” status like the Blazers or Pacers, but it feels like the Hawks might make some big moves before the deadline. Travis Schlenk seems ready for that based on his recent comments. – 7:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
If De’Aaron Fox can’t play, Davion Mitchell will start for the Kings. – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell will start if De’Aaron Fox is unable to play vs. the Blazers tonight. – 7:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len will start with both Holmes and Jones in health and safety protocols. – 7:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets (mainly the starters) have had a level of crispness to their offense over the last two games (vs. SAC and so far tonight) that you haven’t seen too often this season. Great ball and player movement and pace in the half-court. – 7:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox is a gametime decision still today in Portland. Listed as questionable with a sore shoulder. – 7:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be a game time decision vs. the Trail Blazers tonight due to right shoulder soreness. – 7:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings F Chimezie Metu is active and available for tonight’s game vs. the Blazers after clearing health and safety protocols. – 7:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Alex Len will start at center vs. the Blazers tonight with Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones out due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 7:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will not travel with the team on their upcoming seven-game road trip. He will meet with a specialist instead to determine next steps. – 7:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic.
Was curious whether Malone would ride with J-Myke in the starting lineup after such a strong game vs. Sac. He is, indeed. – 6:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones has entered NBA health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
1st half in Portland: Nesmith 16 p/8r/2a
– positives: 6-7 on 2-pointers. Doing a decent job driving closeouts & hitting mid-range. 8 rebs is new. 2 ast is nice as he drives a lot more.
– negatives: 1-5 on 3’s, still not finding range. 4 turnovers. A few defensive mistakes – 5:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks fall to the Clippers 106-93 and are now 17-22 on the season.
Young: 19/7, 8/21 FG
Bogdanovic: 19/6/3, 8/16 FG
Hawks finish 2-4 on the road trip, with wins over Cleveland and Sacramento. – 5:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says he was locked in his basement in Denver during his bout with COVID. He says his daughter heard a lot of cursing coming from that basement during Denver’s win vs. the Kings, even though the Nuggets were up by double-digits for most of the game. – 5:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone shares that his wife locked him in the basement during the Sacramento game and that has daughter asked him why he was cursing so much with the team up 15 points.
“I’m a perfectionist.” – 5:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “It was hard (not being there). … I thought Popeye did a great job.”
Said during the Sacramento game, his daughter heard him yelling and cursing from the basement … even though they were up 15 points.
“I’m a perfectionist,” he joked. – 5:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Portland is already playing without guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum now. – 5:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu has cleared protocol, but he is questionable due to “Return to Competition Reconditioning”. – 5:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones has been added to health and safety protocols. He is officially out. – 5:09 PM
Greg Brown @gb3elite
What day is it #Ripcity ? It’s Game Day, lego! pic.twitter.com/vREo7lhe3C – 5:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu has been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocols). De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) and Moe Harkless (ankle) are questionable. Richaun Holmes (health and safety) is out. – 5:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on why he wants to play Monday in Portland — knowing a lot of other guys in the league might sit so that they don’t have a cross-country flight in the midst of a 4 games in 5 nights stretch.
“I want to play — and then they pay me money to play basketball.” – 3:50 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. – 3:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I wanna play and then they pay me money to play basketball.”
Says Durant on playing in the cross country back to back at Portland. – 3:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on playing the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow in Portland: “I wanna play, and then they pay me money to play basketball.” #Nets – 3:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 52 points and 14 assists in a loss to the Knicks.
This was one of three career games in which Archibald recorded at least 50 points and 10 assists, tied for the second-most such games in NBA history behind James Harden (8). pic.twitter.com/0NNy0h6SkS – 3:01 PM
