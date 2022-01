Klay Thompson still stung by NBA 75 snub

So congratulations on making the NBA Top 75 and being No. 47 on The Athletic’s list. Well deserved. For your efforts, I’ll buy you breakfast. Well, The Athletic will buy you breakfast, anyway. Reggie Miller: Really, 47? Wow. I’m still shocked by all of this. It’s all kind of surreal. If you’d have asked me any of this in 1987 when I was drafted, I mean, I never had any goals like this. You have goals of winning, obviously, carving out a niche in this business, but to say top 75 of all time? When they surprised me on the air (for the NBA honor), I had no idea. I thought they were there to talk about Steph (Curry) because I’d just done a sit-down with him. I knew they were announcing the last 25 and I’d already seen the first 50, and the day before, I knew that names that hadn’t been mentioned that deserved to be there — D-Wade, Shaq, guys like that. I got up to about 18, 19 guys that hadn’t been named among the top 50, I thought, OK, I’m not going to be one of the remaining six, so it’s all been very surprising. -via The Athletic / December 9, 2021