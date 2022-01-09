Klay Thompson to start tonight

Marc J. Spears: Klay Thompson is starting
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Before tonight’s game, Steve Kerr talked about how little this game matters in the grand scheme of things — it’s all about Klay’s return. That being said, he added he hopes the Warriors win so postgame will be more joyful. Looks like Steph is going to make sure there’s joy. – 8:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I know it’s Klay Day, but his Splash Bro is putting in work early on. Steph has an early 14 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field with 4:02 left in the first. All 3-pointers. – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went 2-of-19 from 3 his last two games. Rested in New Orleans. Two off-days. The Klay Thompson energy injection. He’s 4-of-4 from 3 in the first eight minutes tonight. Fourteen points. – 8:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I know it’s a minor detail during KLAY DAY but having Wiggins guard Garland out the gate is a big part of why the Warriors traded for him. That would have been Klay’s assignment in the past. But having Wiggins means he doesn’t have to take on that responsibility. – 8:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The moment Klay was introduced to Chase Center pic.twitter.com/GNKqFDg0m5 – 8:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiggins got the assist on Klay’s first bucket back, and the assist on Steph’s three point record. Nice. – 8:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
It’s good to have you back @Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/oQgFYKpb96 – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Watching #Warriors–#Cavs like everyone else to see Klay Thompson.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Be interesting to see Thompson’s next stint when the Warriors are in less of a get-Klay-a-three offense – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay’s first rotation lasts 4 minutes, 23 seconds: 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting, 0 of 3 from 3. Predictably rusty, but aggressive. – 8:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Klay Thompson is going to get on shot up for every day he missed before this game is over – 8:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson welcomed to Chase Center after 941-day absence pic.twitter.com/unJzBBMeLR – 8:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson’s first pregame intro in 941 days: pic.twitter.com/5LevgVg1je – 8:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson gets a raucous applause when his name is called during starting lineups pic.twitter.com/9bVqEn3UZl – 8:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Klay Thompson going hard to the rim for his first bucket back! pic.twitter.com/UMYfhzr4xQ – 8:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first Warriors possession of the game KLAY BUCKET LETS GO pic.twitter.com/zx78ahGI0N – 8:44 PM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
It’s super cool and logical that I can’t watch Klay Thompson’s return game on YouTube TV because of NBA blackout rules. – 8:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green started the game to honor Klay Thompson’s return before immediately committing a foul and leaving with a calf injury sustained in pregame warmups. – 8:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors clearly trying to get Klay going early. Hit a cut-and-drive runner on first possession of game, Then, missed a jumper. – 8:44 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
First points on the board for the Warriors are from Klay in his first game back 😭 – 8:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Klay Thompson has scored his first basket since June 13, 2019 versus the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/LNQxYeIM7d – 8:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson floater on his first possession back pic.twitter.com/PjLkzCqa8x – 8:43 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Klay Buckets! First shot & it’s a make!!! Let’s gooooo!!! In traffic, off the curl, to the cup with confidence!!! – 8:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Well it only took 40 seconds for Klay to get his first shot up and score pic.twitter.com/A1dihFP8ng – 8:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson wastes no time scoring the Warriors’ first basket on a athletic layup 40 seconds in. – 8:43 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Klay scoring on a drive to the basket! Not what I had on the Bingo board. – 8:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Of course it’s Klay that gets the Warriors on the board first!! – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay gets his first bucket on a drive to the hoop. Chase Center erupts. – 8:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
First play of the game Klay Thompson scores! pic.twitter.com/Doc0WYboBX – 8:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay’s first shot: Curled off a screen and drove for a floater. Okay, that was pretty good. – 8:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Real special to see Draymond just want to be in the starting lineup for Klay even though he’s not playing. – 8:42 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I love that Draymond suited up and started to be there w Klay, even if he couldn’t play – 8:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond Green immediately fouls and checks out. He started to be in the lineup with Klay in his first game back – 8:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green committed a foul immediately after tipoff, then left the floor. Started tonight to honor Klay Thompson. – 8:42 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Honestly surreal it’s been 941 days since Klay last played. Russell Westbrook has played for three different teams during that span lol – 8:42 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The roar for Klay Thompson during starting line up introductions is so loud that you can barely hear his name being announced. pic.twitter.com/clYZKvblIV – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green starts the game by fouling and stopping play so he can leave the game. The fans learn of Draymond starting the game in honor of Klay’s return. – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors say that Draymond Green won’t play because he has left calf tighness during pre-game warmup. But he was on the court to honor Klay Thompson – 8:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
As he walked onto the court, Klay Thompson hugged Kevin Love — his former Little League teammate. – 8:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you would expect nothing less from steph than to step aside and have his splash brother klay be announced last – 8:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
One of the loudest roars I’ve heard in a regular season game for a starter. And it’s deserved — Klay is back after 941 days away. pic.twitter.com/Skj99cB0XO – 8:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Klay Thompson’s intro gave me chills.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay is rocking the headband for his return. Headband Klay can do a lot of things, including setting an NBA record for most 3’s in a game (14) – 8:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the last time klay thompson played nba basketball was right the hell now pic.twitter.com/7iOArne0tM – 8:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very cool that the Warriors announced Klay last for tonight’s game. The NBA is a much more fun place with him in it. One of the biggest stories of the second half of the season is how effective Klay can be after close to 2.5 years away. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I got emotional during that Klay Thompson intro. What a cool moment. – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No matter who your team is or how much you dislike the Warriors, this Klay Thompson return has to give you chills. This is peak sports stuff on how the game can bring people together. – 8:40 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Just so happy for Klay. May he stay healthy & have fun! 🙏🏽🏀 #KlayDay lfgggggg!!!! – 8:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chase Center is ELECTRIC as they announce Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I feel like if someone tweeted merely a lukewarm sentiment about Klay tonight they’d be lit on fire lol – 8:36 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Draymond Green will not play against the Cavs due to left calf tightness, the team says. He experienced it during warm ups.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors say Draymond Green is a late scratch due to left calf tightness he experienced in warmup. He will be on the court for opening tip to honor Klay Thompson’s return. – 8:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green (left calf tightness) is a late scratch. Will be out there to honor Klay at tip. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late scratch (essentially): Draymond Green. Left calf tightness. Will be out there for tip to honor Klay Thompson and then sit. – 8:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Draymond Green will be on the court for the opening tip vs. Cavaliers to honor Klay Thompson, but will not participate in the remainder of the game due to left calf tightness he experienced during pregame warmup. – 8:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson is set to make his season debut in minutes against the Cavaliers!
Klay Thompson is set to make his season debut in minutes against the Cavaliers!
@LegsESPN can’t wait to see the home crowd welcome him back to the court. Hear the game on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/lKfENBbnxf – 8:30 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
We last saw Klay play NINE MONTHS BEFORE Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID test led to an NBA shutdown. – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pretty fun seeing Klay Thompson’s name back on here again: pic.twitter.com/mNK2gpRYSw – 8:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson is back!
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first Klay props available @UnderdogFantasy since …. ever?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson ready for “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/RzY5GZfOS7 – 7:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his return to the court, members of the Warriors arrived at Chase Center wearing different Klay Thompson jerseys for “Klay Day.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/09/war… – 7:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson ends his pre-game routine with a dunk pic.twitter.com/FO4a2oVXcm – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry taking turns with launching from 3. Just like old times pic.twitter.com/cunuhoX8Lj – 7:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson warming up with Steph Curry (in a No. 11 jersey) pregame. pic.twitter.com/pMtoJASyem – 7:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson comes out to an ovation for warmups pic.twitter.com/Fe95KP7ekS – 7:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Happy Klay Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/INub0gwShV – 7:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Huge roar from the crowd as Klay Thompson comes out for warmups. Fans cheer all of his first several makes. pic.twitter.com/YGRAVBMkAX – 7:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson takes the court for pregame warmups before his first game in 941 days!!!!! pic.twitter.com/61iQE7tdgN – 7:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Headband Klay makes his first few shots pic.twitter.com/jMkkvrhWz0 – 7:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson gets a super roar when he begins his workout pic.twitter.com/5HweVihNkc – 7:34 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Klay Thompson has taken the floor. He makes his first six shots and the crowd has roared every time.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Standing ovation for Warriors’ Klay Thompson as he enters Chase Center court for warmups on “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/PXp08cltsX – 7:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph warmup has begun with Klay jersey on. pic.twitter.com/JpERFJk9qS – 7:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry in No. 11 for Klay Thompson on “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/nvOLsY6od4 – 7:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph trying to shoot like Klay tonight pic.twitter.com/F1rkY68iKF – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Golden State players wearing Klay jerseys pregame on Klay Day pic.twitter.com/eRzR1eRUcE – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson coming back tonight: pic.twitter.com/aLyy1C9Dop – 6:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr reiterated Klay Thompson will play “conservative” minutes. Didn’t spell out exact number but plan to ease Klay back into his first game in 941 days – 6:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about exact minutes range Klay Thompson will play, Steve Kerr wouldn’t say an exact number but he said team will be “conservative” in bringing him back to full speed eventually. – 6:58 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “The outcome of this game is really meaningless in the big picture. Klay Thompson is coming back for the first time in 2.5 years.” – 6:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said he won’t say anything to Klay about today. “As you can imagine, Klay’s head has got to be spinning.” – 6:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said he plans to play Klay Thompson in five-minute bursts – 6:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Every Warriors player showed up at Chase Center today in a Klay Thompson jersey.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr on having Klay at this morning’s walk-through: “It was almost surreal. He’s finally back, the day’s finally here. We’re all bouncing off the walls. The hard part, for sure, is being able to settle into the game and trying to beat a really good team amidst all the emotions.” – 6:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said it felt “surreal” to talk about having Klay Thompson in the game plan in the coaches meeting a half hour ago. He said it’s been such a long wait that now to be able to talk about having him has felt weird but great again. – 6:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the good problem of figuring out how rest of rotation will look like with Klay Thompson back pic.twitter.com/vxtZ7MbkKc – 6:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors tonight against the Cavs. – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on what he expects the emotions will be like with Klay Thompson returning pic.twitter.com/J9q6KDCW3e – 6:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says “tonight may be the most difficult” circumstances for Klay Thompson to play under and deal with all the emotions he and everyone else will feel after having not played since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Klay Thomspon starts tonight against Cleveland in his first NBA action in nearly 950 days.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Cavaliers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Happy Klay Day, y’all!
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
It’s sweet to hear the greeting “Happy Klay Day!” at Chase Center. – 6:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
My guy @DaltonJ_Johnson with a fitting analogy for Klay Thompson’s last 31 months. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Yup, Warriors have missed a lot without Klay Thompson for 2 1/2 years pic.twitter.com/FzFurgEJQv – 6:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Klay Thompson makes his debut against the Cavs, Warriors Wire checked in to find out what his return means to basketball fans and members of Dub Nation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/klay-tho… – 6:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Professional sports hit the Bay Area in 1903. We’ve seen legendary players and coaches. Crazy comebacks. More than a dozen championships across MLB, NBA and NFL.
Never have we seen anything like the mysterious journey that awaits Klay Thompson.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
After Klay got hurt in Game 6, Steph Curry missed a 3 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.
No Klay.
No KD.
Would have just been Steph shooting 40 times against a triangle and two with B everything on the line.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Since #Warriors star Klay Thompson last played in an #NBA game, he’s made a whopping $85 million.
#DubNation
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
From 2011-12 to 2018-19, nobody scored more points on spot-ups and off-ball screens than Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/wUtp4dT5OF – 5:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson is expected to return tonight in the Anta KT 7.
The 3-time Champ’s newest shoe features a simple motivation on the bottom:
“Rings • Rings • Rings … Rings”
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
We’re giving away $150 in https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the person who guesses Klay Thompson’s exact 3PM/3PA tonight. pic.twitter.com/hkvznxETH3 – 5:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
#KlayDay // When you win Klay’s Anta design contest in China with @JAHRONMON & @NateStuhlbarg and Klay starts firing off champagne like you won a title.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
With Klay Thompson back…
The Warriors have outscored their opponents by 3,063 points when Curry, Green and Thompson are all on the floor since Green entered the league in 2012-13.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Enjoyed working with Steph to bring this one to life. A great recap of Klay’s journey over the last 2.5 years. Thanks to @Jlshobar, @DoubleR_PR and the video team in Bristol for the assists as well.
This will get you ready for Klay Day.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As Klay Thompson gets set to return after 2.5 years away from the floor — he does so knowing that a lot of people have forgotten how good he was when he left. He is looking forward to showing everybody how great he can be again. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA power rankings: #Bulls keep rising closer to top as #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 with Klay Thompson set to return tonight vs. #Cavaliers (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/QUyS85PYqb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5IrspTR6h – 5:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant, on Klay’s return today:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on Klay Thompson: “Talking to Klay the last couple years, you can feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor. I know every fan’s going to be tuned in. I’m looking forward to his return and hopefully healthy rest of the season and career” pic.twitter.com/G3wahMJcdd – 3:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Klay: “I’m excited for him. I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.” – 3:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant calls Klay Thompson’s return “a huge day in the Bay area.” – 3:25 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Weekend pod:
– The field of unhappy new coaches
– Tatum and Jaylen in Boston
– A 12th-place Hawks autopsy
– My proposal to permanently fix All-Star and All-NBA ballots
– Pre-Klay Day nostalgia
Preview here:
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s basketball skills are very important to the Warriors. He brings something else just as important. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:17 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We get to watch Klay Thompson play basketball for the first time in 31 months, 941 days, 22,584 hours, and 1,355,040 minutes pic.twitter.com/UihYvWAZD0 – 2:56 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Lots of Klay takes today (and I’m here for all of them). Here’s my modest contribution: there are few things more inspiring – to you and others – than unabashedly loving what you do. – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Spurs 121-119 in overtime to snap five-game home losing streak. Cam Thomas with 11 points and the dagger. Kevin Durant with 28 points, Harden with 26. See you all in Portland. Welcome back Klay Thompson. – 2:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lots of talk about Klay’s return for GS and playing a good CLE team, but the game of the day is Mavs-Bulls, riding respective 5 & 9 game win streaks. Mavs try to end 4 game losing streak to CHI, last 3 by 10+. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:40 @theeagledallas – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wonder if Klay thinks it’s safe to walk under these scaffolds in SF pic.twitter.com/JAdYX3EWXQ – 2:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson announces he’ll make his debut later today when the Warriors host the Cavs!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
How many points will Klay Thompson score against the Warriors on Sunday? Predict his stat line with these prop bets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/klay-tho… – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game… pic.twitter.com/d5aRWzno1M – 1:15 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
One note before tonight: For the rest of my life I’ll be convinced that if Klay never gets hurt, the Warriors win in 2019. – 1:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 1:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson will be seeing his first NBA action since June 2019 tonight.
@Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell have their alarms for 8:30PM Eastern time ready to go ⏰ #DubNation
Tas Melas @TasMelas
These quotes from Klay Thompson’s teammates after scrimmaging with him recently are what Klay’s all about.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
“Everything Klay has been going through just made him a better person. He’s grown as a man, as a professional.”
I went behind the scenes on how Klay Thompson handled being away from the game for nearly 1,000 days. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:23 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Klay Thompson will always end up making you laugh. Always. pic.twitter.com/85ed30FMF7 – 12:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Pop on Klay’s return: “It’s another big thrill for the fans. I don’t mean just Golden State. The league is about players, it’s about talent … and him being one of the best shooters in the world, and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of their team and to the NBA.” – 11:59 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Big day today!
▫️We’ll be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. OKC at 2pm
▫️Back to host pre/post on radio for Kings-Blazers at 6pm
▫️NIGHT CHAT at 9:30pm talking Kings, Klay Thompson’s return and a ton of NBA topics
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson is back. Here’s all you need to know ahead of his return on Sunday vs. the Cavs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 11:24 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson plays basketball today! Here’s a bonus podcast to get you hyped up for Thompson’s return. He’s back!
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
When you cover injuries your work tends to have a built in level of doom-and-gloom. Today is different. Today I’m going to thoroughly enjoy the return of Klay Thompson. Happy Klay Day! – 11:00 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
When it’s KLAY DAY 🙌
(via @Golden State Warriors)
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Who said the holidays are over? Happy Klay Day, everybody! pic.twitter.com/jfAP0jVCgr – 7:56 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 4:00 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Arribó el Klay Day, tras 941 días de espera. Me acompaña @CoachCMorales esta noche cuando @Golden State Warriors reciban a @Cleveland Cavaliers. Solo por NBA League Pass. Te espero. pic.twitter.com/fTPG5kg9DD – 2:29 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Re-watching Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter.
13-for-13 from the field
9-for-9 from three
2-for-2 from the line pic.twitter.com/ihJgeFaF9W – 9:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Day is here. Steve Kerr: “There’s a few games that you just always remember. I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget [it]. It will stand out as one of the highlights of my entire basketball existence” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
One of my favorite Klay pastimes was tracking his press conference grunts in the 2016 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/CPFP1S2qCP – 8:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I asked a bunch of people close to Klay Thompson what they’re expecting from his return tomorrow: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson has been out for 940 days.
