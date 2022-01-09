USA Today Sports

Luka Doncic to return tonight

Luka Doncic to return tonight

Main Rumors

Luka Doncic to return tonight

January 9, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
mavs.com/luka-a-go/6:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Acting head coach Sean Sweeney confirms Luka is available for tonight’s game vs Chicago (630, BSSW). He missed the Houston game on Friday with a sprained right ankle. – 5:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka available tonight says acting coach Sean Sweeney. Finney-Smith also available. – 5:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Sweeney says Doncic worked out today, Sweeney says he’s not aware of any minutes restriction for Doncic. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Doncic and Finney- Smith are good to go for the Mavs vs Bulls @670TheScore 6:15 – 5:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Kristaps Porzingis is still out in protocols – 5:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sweeney: Both Luka and DFS are available tonight vs CHI. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas5:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play tonight vs. Bulls, per Mavs acting head coach Sean Sweeney. – 5:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With Jason Kidd in protocols, assistant coach Sean Sweeney said pregame via Zoom from Dallas that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is available vs. Bulls. – 5:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is available tonight. – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As of latest injury update, Luka Doncic still questionable tonight. So is Dorian Finney-Smith with an illness. Porzingis, Cauley-Stein and Kidd all out. – 5:33 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Luka’s team, and Ja’s, are not going to easily beat Primo and Vassell’s, in a few years. Those guys are going to be a fantastic backcourt. – 2:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS11:02 AM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home