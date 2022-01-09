Luka Doncic to return tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Acting head coach Sean Sweeney confirms Luka is available for tonight’s game vs Chicago (630, BSSW). He missed the Houston game on Friday with a sprained right ankle. – 5:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka available tonight says acting coach Sean Sweeney. Finney-Smith also available. – 5:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Sweeney says Doncic worked out today, Sweeney says he’s not aware of any minutes restriction for Doncic. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Doncic and Finney- Smith are good to go for the Mavs vs Bulls @670TheScore 6:15 – 5:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Sweeney: Both Luka and DFS are available tonight vs CHI. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play tonight vs. Bulls, per Mavs acting head coach Sean Sweeney. – 5:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With Jason Kidd in protocols, assistant coach Sean Sweeney said pregame via Zoom from Dallas that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is available vs. Bulls. – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As of latest injury update, Luka Doncic still questionable tonight. So is Dorian Finney-Smith with an illness. Porzingis, Cauley-Stein and Kidd all out. – 5:33 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Luka’s team, and Ja’s, are not going to easily beat Primo and Vassell’s, in a few years. Those guys are going to be a fantastic backcourt. – 2:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Chicago. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 8, 2022
Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 7, 2022