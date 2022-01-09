Nuggets don't plan to cut Rodney McGruder

Michael Singer: Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing. For now, the #Nuggets have no intention of cutting McGruder, who has fans in the organization, source says. denverpost.com/2022/01/09/bol…
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Is Bol Bol worth a flier for a team like Detroit? I think he absolutely is. He has talent but needs to get serious about being a pro. That being said, Rodney McGruder and a late 2nd round pick is a very good return, especially when Tim Connelly is the one making your draft pick. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Could be something, could be nothing:
Denver will create a TPE of $2,161,152 when they complete the trade with Detroit. The Nuggets will acquire Rodney McGruder via the Minimum Exception, create a TPE equal that of Bol Bol’s entire salary. – 3:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bol Bol trade: Nuggets send big man to Pistons for Rodney McGruder, second-round pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bol-b… – 3:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing.
For now, the #Nuggets have no intention of cutting McGruder, who has fans in the organization, source says.
denverpost.com/2022/01/09/bol… – 3:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s trade SZN. The Pistons sent Rodney McGruder and a 2022 2nd round pick to Denver for Bol Bol. Here are the details. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 3:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Confirmed that the #Pistons are getting Bol Bol from the #Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rodney McGruder is a 6’4″ 205 pound shooting guard who’s mostly known for his defensive work. He’s a career 33% three-point shooter and is down to 23.8% in a tough season with the Pistons so far.
Sounds like Denver will be keeping him. – 2:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm the #Nuggets are trading Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, source says.
In addition, the #Nuggets are also converting Davon Reed to a two-way deal and are waiving Petr Cornelie. – 2:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm the Pistons are sending Rodney McGruder and a future second round pick to the Nuggets for Bol Bol. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first – 2:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – 2:27 PM
