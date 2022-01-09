Nuggets signing Davon Reed to a two-way deal

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are signing forward Davon Reed to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed earns deal for the season after joining on hardship. Nuggets will waive Petr Cornelie to make space for Reed.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Excited for Bol Bol to get a change of scenery and (hopefully) a chance to play.
Great news that DEN got McGruder and a 2nd for him instead of giving up assets to shed his salary.
Glad Davon Reed will get a chance to stick with the team for the season. – 3:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing.
For now, the #Nuggets have no intention of cutting McGruder, who has fans in the organization, source says.
denverpost.com/2022/01/09/bol… – 3:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets make Davon Reed signing a two-way contract official. pic.twitter.com/Vr9gHbjWKr – 3:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Denver Nuggets to sign forward Davon Reed
sportando.basketball/en/denver-nugg… – 3:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm the #Nuggets are trading Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, source says.
In addition, the #Nuggets are also converting Davon Reed to a two-way deal and are waiving Petr Cornelie. – 2:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Denver Nuggets are signing forward Davon Reed to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed earns deal for the season after joining on hardship. Nuggets will waive Petr Cornelie to make space for Reed. – 2:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol is a perfect flyer for the Pistons. They get a look at almost no cost at all.
I bet Denver waives McGruder in order to open a roster spot for Davon Reed. – 2:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Jordan Bell – CHI
Jaime Echenique – WAS
Kyle Guy – MIA
Haywood Highsmith – MIA
Nate Hinton – IND
Aric Holman – MIA
Dakota Mathias – MEM
Davon Reed – DEN
M.J. Walker – PHX – 10:09 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green (health and safety) are both expected to be available tonight, per source. That would’ve meant no 10-day players would be available, except that Petr Cornelie has entered health and safety protocols. Bottom line: Davon Reed should be available tonight. – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Davon Reed, who’s in the midst of his third 10-day hardship contract with the Nuggets, has given the team a boost defensively on the perimeter. There remains an interest in keeping him beyond his 10-day status, sources said, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been one of Reed’s biggest advocates behind the scenes. -via Denver Post / January 5, 2022
The Denver Nuggets will sign guard Davon Reed to another 10-day hardship exception on Thursday, two league sources told The Denver Post. -via Denver Post / December 30, 2021
The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said. Reed, whose second 10-day contract expires after Tuesday’s game at Golden State, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He played all but seven seconds of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game with a strong 3-point contest against Clipper guard Brandon Boston at the buzzer. -via Denver Post / December 29, 2021