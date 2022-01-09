Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are acquiring 7-foot-2 Bol Bol in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Detroit will send Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets for Bol, sources said. Bol, 22, has shown flashes of promise with Denver, but has never found traction in a deep and talented Nuggets frontcourt. Detroit will give Bol an opportunity to get more consistent minutes as it continues to gather up young talent as part of its rebuild.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I mean, if the #Pistons end up with Tacko Fall and Bol Bol, that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Could be something, could be nothing:
Denver will create a TPE of $2,161,152 when they complete the trade with Detroit. The Nuggets will acquire Rodney McGruder via the Minimum Exception, create a TPE equal that of Bol Bol’s entire salary. – 3:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bol Bol trade: Nuggets send big man to Pistons for Rodney McGruder, second-round pick, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Singer @msinger
Have to wonder to what degree Bol Bol’s game against HOU (career-high 11 points in 20 minutes) on New Year’s Day played in piquing Detroit’s interest. That was only the 2nd time all season he’s reached double-digits in minutes.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Excited for Bol Bol to get a change of scenery and (hopefully) a chance to play.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Detroit Pistons to trade with Denver Nuggets for Bol Bol
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol is a perfect flyer for the Pistons. They get a look at almost no cost at all.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
