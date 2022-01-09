Nuggets vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (19-18) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-25) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Denver Nuggets 96, Oklahoma City Thunder 95 (Q4 00:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Austin Rivers’ season high was 12 points before tonight. He’s got 22 to lead the Nuggets. – 9:07 PM
Austin Rivers’ season high was 12 points before tonight. He’s got 22 to lead the Nuggets. – 9:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers absolutely saving the Nuggets bacon with these threes. – 9:05 PM
Austin Rivers absolutely saving the Nuggets bacon with these threes. – 9:05 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Mark Daigneault absolutely LOVED that play from Tre Mann. And that was before he whipped a behind the back pass. As soon as Mann ripped the ball away from Jokic, Daigneault cracked a huge smile and pumped his fist. – 9:03 PM
Mark Daigneault absolutely LOVED that play from Tre Mann. And that was before he whipped a behind the back pass. As soon as Mann ripped the ball away from Jokic, Daigneault cracked a huge smile and pumped his fist. – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre out-Manned the ball away from Nikola Jokic, led a fast break and flicked a behind the back rookie to rookie pass for a Wiggins dunk.
Loud City Peaked out. – 9:03 PM
Tre out-Manned the ball away from Nikola Jokic, led a fast break and flicked a behind the back rookie to rookie pass for a Wiggins dunk.
Loud City Peaked out. – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Give the Thunder credit for how it’s defending Nikola Jokic, but the #Nuggets need to get him the ball. Hasn’t touched it last two possessions. In crunch time, that’s a drought. – 9:02 PM
Give the Thunder credit for how it’s defending Nikola Jokic, but the #Nuggets need to get him the ball. Hasn’t touched it last two possessions. In crunch time, that’s a drought. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann ripped the ball right away from Jokic, leading to the Wiggins slam. Thunder lead 93-88 with 4:26 left. – 9:02 PM
Tre Mann ripped the ball right away from Jokic, leading to the Wiggins slam. Thunder lead 93-88 with 4:26 left. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Watching Nikola Jokić post up for 30 seconds straight and the Nuggets not get it to him is absolute torture. – 9:00 PM
Watching Nikola Jokić post up for 30 seconds straight and the Nuggets not get it to him is absolute torture. – 9:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic finally gets back on the floor. 6:47 to go. Nuggets and Thunder tied at 87. – 8:58 PM
Nikola Jokic finally gets back on the floor. 6:47 to go. Nuggets and Thunder tied at 87. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WOW!
@BazleyDarius | @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/YlekWmkgLK – 8:57 PM
WOW!
@BazleyDarius | @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/YlekWmkgLK – 8:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets are just giving this game away. Bad turnovers, terrible offensive possessions, bad defensive rotations. It’s all on them. – 8:56 PM
The Nuggets are just giving this game away. Bad turnovers, terrible offensive possessions, bad defensive rotations. It’s all on them. – 8:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
A Bazley block leads to a fast-break Poku three. That’s the stuff of Thunder fans’ dreams. – 8:52 PM
A Bazley block leads to a fast-break Poku three. That’s the stuff of Thunder fans’ dreams. – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
bring him a freaking shot!
@DevonEnergy 4th Quarter Commitment pic.twitter.com/DA6WEXlflm – 8:44 PM
bring him a freaking shot!
@DevonEnergy 4th Quarter Commitment pic.twitter.com/DA6WEXlflm – 8:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That was a helluva tip from Davon Reed. In a quarter where Lu Dort imposed his energy on this game, the #Nuggets desperately some of that hustle. – 8:43 PM
That was a helluva tip from Davon Reed. In a quarter where Lu Dort imposed his energy on this game, the #Nuggets desperately some of that hustle. – 8:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Once again, OKC was down big early.
Once again, OKC takes a second half lead.
The Wolves and Grizz games were the exceptions, not the rule. This Thunder team always fights. – 8:39 PM
Once again, OKC was down big early.
Once again, OKC takes a second half lead.
The Wolves and Grizz games were the exceptions, not the rule. This Thunder team always fights. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey fist pumped after that go-ahead three. It gave the Thunder, who trailed by 18, a 75-74 lead. – 8:39 PM
Josh Giddey fist pumped after that go-ahead three. It gave the Thunder, who trailed by 18, a 75-74 lead. – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🏰 LU’S BALL 🏰
@luthebeast ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/a8EM1BgrWv – 8:37 PM
🏰 LU’S BALL 🏰
@luthebeast ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/a8EM1BgrWv – 8:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets / OKC first half recap: Austin Rivers made all those threes he’s been missing terribly or the Nuggets would be losing, but Denver is coasting with a double digit lead – right before the 3rd quarter where they usually forget how to play basketball. Cue ominous music. – 8:30 PM
Nuggets / OKC first half recap: Austin Rivers made all those threes he’s been missing terribly or the Nuggets would be losing, but Denver is coasting with a double digit lead – right before the 3rd quarter where they usually forget how to play basketball. Cue ominous music. – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
rookie connection
@Josh Giddey 🤝 @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/pnTAaK1Gvy – 8:27 PM
rookie connection
@Josh Giddey 🤝 @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/pnTAaK1Gvy – 8:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets inability to start third quarters well is damning them again. – 8:24 PM
The Nuggets inability to start third quarters well is damning them again. – 8:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Horrendous third quarter for Aaron Gordon to start. Him taking several three-pointers is definitely a byproduct of the lineup though. – 8:23 PM
Horrendous third quarter for Aaron Gordon to start. Him taking several three-pointers is definitely a byproduct of the lineup though. – 8:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the OKC Thunder 61-49.
-Austin Rivers with 14 points off the bench. Wasn’t good defensively but other guys get a pass when they score so, be consistent.
-Jokić with a meh 9-7-4
-Barton with 10-4-3, was great pic.twitter.com/PsKQZxYjDh – 8:07 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the OKC Thunder 61-49.
-Austin Rivers with 14 points off the bench. Wasn’t good defensively but other guys get a pass when they score so, be consistent.
-Jokić with a meh 9-7-4
-Barton with 10-4-3, was great pic.twitter.com/PsKQZxYjDh – 8:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Strong six-quarter run for JaMychal Green in the starting power forward spot. He’s been in position to get two dunks off Nikola Jokic assists tonight. Continuing to rebound as well. – 8:07 PM
Strong six-quarter run for JaMychal Green in the starting power forward spot. He’s been in position to get two dunks off Nikola Jokic assists tonight. Continuing to rebound as well. – 8:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead OKC 61-49 at the half.
Rivers has 14 points, Barton and J-Myke have 10 points apiece and Jokic has 9 pts, 4 asts, 7 rebounds
Denver is controlling the boards and knocking down 3-pointers.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:05 PM
Nuggets lead OKC 61-49 at the half.
Rivers has 14 points, Barton and J-Myke have 10 points apiece and Jokic has 9 pts, 4 asts, 7 rebounds
Denver is controlling the boards and knocking down 3-pointers.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The best passer in the league delivers again 🪙 pic.twitter.com/z7AIjLIDx7 – 8:05 PM
The best passer in the league delivers again 🪙 pic.twitter.com/z7AIjLIDx7 – 8:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Nuggets 61, Thunder 49
– Austin Rivers leads Denver with 14
– No Thunder player has more than 6 pts
– Nuggets shot 53% from three – 8:02 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 61, Thunder 49
– Austin Rivers leads Denver with 14
– No Thunder player has more than 6 pts
– Nuggets shot 53% from three – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You wonder if that starting power forward spot is somewhat up for grabs with the way J-Myke and Nikola play off one another. Jeff Green’s way better at creating with that second unit … But also could just be a blip. – 8:01 PM
You wonder if that starting power forward spot is somewhat up for grabs with the way J-Myke and Nikola play off one another. Jeff Green’s way better at creating with that second unit … But also could just be a blip. – 8:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 8:00 PM
What a pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
14 first-half points for Austin Rivers, who’s 4-4 from 3-point range and is giving the Nuggets a huge boost off the bench. It’s already a season-high for Rivers in just 13 minutes. – 7:56 PM
14 first-half points for Austin Rivers, who’s 4-4 from 3-point range and is giving the Nuggets a huge boost off the bench. It’s already a season-high for Rivers in just 13 minutes. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Nuggets are killing the Thunder from deep. Especially from that right corner. pic.twitter.com/wr0RlHkwlJ – 7:56 PM
The Nuggets are killing the Thunder from deep. Especially from that right corner. pic.twitter.com/wr0RlHkwlJ – 7:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, The Nuggets have yet to run a Facu-Jeff Green pick and roll in the middle of the floor. – 7:53 PM
So, The Nuggets have yet to run a Facu-Jeff Green pick and roll in the middle of the floor. – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Great stuff from Darius Bazley. Blocks Bones Hyland’s three and runs out for the slam. – 7:51 PM
Great stuff from Darius Bazley. Blocks Bones Hyland’s three and runs out for the slam. – 7:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s a good thing Jeff Green buried that 3-pointer because Facu passed up another wide-open layup.
#Nuggets now 9-of-14 from outside. – 7:50 PM
It’s a good thing Jeff Green buried that 3-pointer because Facu passed up another wide-open layup.
#Nuggets now 9-of-14 from outside. – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
how ’bout it Wigg 😤
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/TBMXZn6VFj – 7:50 PM
how ’bout it Wigg 😤
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/TBMXZn6VFj – 7:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Correction: The Nuggets are 15-2 when they win the first quarter, the SECOND best mark in the NBA. – 7:47 PM
Correction: The Nuggets are 15-2 when they win the first quarter, the SECOND best mark in the NBA. – 7:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Kenrich Williams to the Nuggets watch, day 564. The way he plays would suit Denver very much. – 7:44 PM
Kenrich Williams to the Nuggets watch, day 564. The way he plays would suit Denver very much. – 7:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jeff went deep in his bag for this one 😯
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Nr0nehb8NM – 7:41 PM
Jeff went deep in his bag for this one 😯
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Nr0nehb8NM – 7:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starters were basically +13, and the bench was basically even. That’ll do. 36-23 after 1. – 7:37 PM
Nuggets starters were basically +13, and the bench was basically even. That’ll do. 36-23 after 1. – 7:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets (mainly the starters) have had a level of crispness to their offense over the last two games (vs. SAC and so far tonight) that you haven’t seen too often this season. Great ball and player movement and pace in the half-court. – 7:37 PM
Nuggets (mainly the starters) have had a level of crispness to their offense over the last two games (vs. SAC and so far tonight) that you haven’t seen too often this season. Great ball and player movement and pace in the half-court. – 7:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Yo, @VicLombardi, where’d you hear that Jeff Green story about the 10-year anniversary of his open-heart surgery?? – 7:36 PM
Yo, @VicLombardi, where’d you hear that Jeff Green story about the 10-year anniversary of his open-heart surgery?? – 7:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to game
Nuggets vs Thunder
🔑 Wall off the paint – 62 PITP last time when OKC won, gotta keep players in front
🔑 Win the boards – Denver lost battle -21 last time
🔑 Share the scoring – 7 players in double figures for Nuggets last game, repeat!
pic.twitter.com/xQf1E7XXuf – 7:35 PM
Keys to game
Nuggets vs Thunder
🔑 Wall off the paint – 62 PITP last time when OKC won, gotta keep players in front
🔑 Win the boards – Denver lost battle -21 last time
🔑 Share the scoring – 7 players in double figures for Nuggets last game, repeat!
pic.twitter.com/xQf1E7XXuf – 7:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is checking out after taking a hard fall. Looks to be OK, though. He’s staying on the bench. – 7:34 PM
SGA is checking out after taking a hard fall. Looks to be OK, though. He’s staying on the bench. – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
see the vision 👁
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ↔️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/ih9VnmAheG – 7:31 PM
see the vision 👁
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ↔️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/ih9VnmAheG – 7:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Thunder announcers just called Nikola Jokić a flat-footed wizard. – 7:25 PM
The Thunder announcers just called Nikola Jokić a flat-footed wizard. – 7:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 15-10 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
D’Angelo Russell has picked up where he left off on in OKC on Friday night as he’s up to 8 points on 3-4 shooting including 2-3 from deep.
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell – 7:21 PM
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 15-10 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
D’Angelo Russell has picked up where he left off on in OKC on Friday night as he’s up to 8 points on 3-4 shooting including 2-3 from deep.
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell – 7:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bolt out to 17-4 lead on 3-of-3 from outside. Barton with 8, and Morris stepping and shooting with confidence. (Also liked Monte’s recognigition when Jokic had a small on him in the post. Easy money). – 7:18 PM
#Nuggets bolt out to 17-4 lead on 3-of-3 from outside. Barton with 8, and Morris stepping and shooting with confidence. (Also liked Monte’s recognigition when Jokic had a small on him in the post. Easy money). – 7:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Believe it or not, reinforcements for the Nuggets have made a big deal. Their floor is just so much higher on both ends. – 7:17 PM
Believe it or not, reinforcements for the Nuggets have made a big deal. Their floor is just so much higher on both ends. – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nuggets have a quick 17-4 lead.
Last time the Nuggets were in OKC, the Thunder won by 14 and Michael Malone benched his starters for the entire fourth quarter. – 7:17 PM
Nuggets have a quick 17-4 lead.
Last time the Nuggets were in OKC, the Thunder won by 14 and Michael Malone benched his starters for the entire fourth quarter. – 7:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Getting you up to speed on what’s been reported in terms of moves with his Nuggets team pic.twitter.com/ft1wb1J3q4 – 7:17 PM
Getting you up to speed on what’s been reported in terms of moves with his Nuggets team pic.twitter.com/ft1wb1J3q4 – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III has a 3-pointer negated by an offensive foul on Denver’s first offensive possession. Barton tries again on the second possession and hits to open the scoring. – 7:13 PM
Will Barton III has a 3-pointer negated by an offensive foul on Denver’s first offensive possession. Barton tries again on the second possession and hits to open the scoring. – 7:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First 5 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/YlTLRwxAfJ – 7:10 PM
First 5 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/YlTLRwxAfJ – 7:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
They’re praying on the mic before the game in OKC? Just some random (Christian) preacher? I don’t watch enough OKC games to know if they do this all the time. – 7:05 PM
They’re praying on the mic before the game in OKC? Just some random (Christian) preacher? I don’t watch enough OKC games to know if they do this all the time. – 7:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are starting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 7:01 PM
The Thunder are starting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 7:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Nuggets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors
Breaks a string of eight straight starts for Aaron Wiggins – 7:00 PM
Thunder starters vs. Nuggets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors
Breaks a string of eight straight starts for Aaron Wiggins – 7:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic.
Was curious whether Malone would ride with J-Myke in the starting lineup after such a strong game vs. Sac. He is, indeed. – 6:34 PM
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic.
Was curious whether Malone would ride with J-Myke in the starting lineup after such a strong game vs. Sac. He is, indeed. – 6:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Sticking with this group to start!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cdMhf0uCHj – 6:33 PM
Sticking with this group to start!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cdMhf0uCHj – 6:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for tonight’s pregame right now.
– How Malone spent quarantine
– Bol Bol to Detroit
– Boogie Cousins to Denver
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=G8yC2x… – 6:27 PM
Going live for tonight’s pregame right now.
– How Malone spent quarantine
– Bol Bol to Detroit
– Boogie Cousins to Denver
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=G8yC2x… – 6:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Workin’ on the weekend
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pVA0CuYK4V – 5:54 PM
Workin’ on the weekend
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pVA0CuYK4V – 5:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone on DeMarcus: “Nothing is done.”
As reported earlier, #Nuggets management planned to meet with him this afternoon. – 5:46 PM
Malone on DeMarcus: “Nothing is done.”
As reported earlier, #Nuggets management planned to meet with him this afternoon. – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Scotty Hopson, who’s back down with the Blue: “I think he’s the best scorer I coached with the Blue. He’s got a lot of game.” – 5:40 PM
Daigneault on Scotty Hopson, who’s back down with the Blue: “I think he’s the best scorer I coached with the Blue. He’s got a lot of game.” – 5:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said signing Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day deal is directly related to Isaiah Roby being in health and safety protocols. – 5:38 PM
Daigneault said signing Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day deal is directly related to Isaiah Roby being in health and safety protocols. – 5:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says he was locked in his basement in Denver during his bout with COVID. He says his daughter heard a lot of cursing coming from that basement during Denver’s win vs. the Kings, even though the Nuggets were up by double-digits for most of the game. – 5:37 PM
Michael Malone says he was locked in his basement in Denver during his bout with COVID. He says his daughter heard a lot of cursing coming from that basement during Denver’s win vs. the Kings, even though the Nuggets were up by double-digits for most of the game. – 5:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Great to see Coach Malone. He’s back in action tonight for the Nuggets as they take on OKC. He was in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/bMFFJzYe4R – 5:33 PM
Great to see Coach Malone. He’s back in action tonight for the Nuggets as they take on OKC. He was in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/bMFFJzYe4R – 5:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I thought Popeye and the coaches did a phenomenal job,” Michael Malone says after missing four games due to health and safety protocols. Malone added he felt pretty rough for the first few days, but he’s happy to be back around the team before tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 5:32 PM
“I thought Popeye and the coaches did a phenomenal job,” Michael Malone says after missing four games due to health and safety protocols. Malone added he felt pretty rough for the first few days, but he’s happy to be back around the team before tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 5:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault is choosing to not announce the starters vs Denver until game time.
Derrick Favors is available. – 5:31 PM
Mark Daigneault is choosing to not announce the starters vs Denver until game time.
Derrick Favors is available. – 5:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault.
Daigneault is withholding his starting lineup. – 5:31 PM
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault.
Daigneault is withholding his starting lineup. – 5:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update on Bones Hyland: He’ll be available to play tonight against the Thunder, I’m told. Hyland had a recent test that came back inconclusive. – 5:19 PM
Update on Bones Hyland: He’ll be available to play tonight against the Thunder, I’m told. Hyland had a recent test that came back inconclusive. – 5:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Is Bol Bol worth a flier for a team like Detroit? I think he absolutely is. He has talent but needs to get serious about being a pro. That being said, Rodney McGruder and a late 2nd round pick is a very good return, especially when Tim Connelly is the one making your draft pick. – 5:07 PM
Is Bol Bol worth a flier for a team like Detroit? I think he absolutely is. He has talent but needs to get serious about being a pro. That being said, Rodney McGruder and a late 2nd round pick is a very good return, especially when Tim Connelly is the one making your draft pick. – 5:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Thunder (health and safety protocols).
Told me when he was in protocol last time, it was because of an inconclusive and he got out early. – 4:56 PM
Bones Hyland is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Thunder (health and safety protocols).
Told me when he was in protocol last time, it was because of an inconclusive and he got out early. – 4:56 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Triple-double number 5⃣ coming tonight? 👀
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNLgIc6
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wvmtbZfMu8 – 4:30 PM
Triple-double number 5⃣ coming tonight? 👀
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNLgIc6
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wvmtbZfMu8 – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update to Denver’s injury report: Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols) is questionable for tonight at OKC. – 4:22 PM
Update to Denver’s injury report: Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols) is questionable for tonight at OKC. – 4:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Olivier Sarr to Second 10-Day Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/veyvrRgWjC pic.twitter.com/eyadTCozmz – 4:07 PM
Thunder Signs Olivier Sarr to Second 10-Day Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/veyvrRgWjC pic.twitter.com/eyadTCozmz – 4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Could be something, could be nothing:
Denver will create a TPE of $2,161,152 when they complete the trade with Detroit. The Nuggets will acquire Rodney McGruder via the Minimum Exception, create a TPE equal that of Bol Bol’s entire salary. – 3:49 PM
Could be something, could be nothing:
Denver will create a TPE of $2,161,152 when they complete the trade with Detroit. The Nuggets will acquire Rodney McGruder via the Minimum Exception, create a TPE equal that of Bol Bol’s entire salary. – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reported earlier this week the #Nuggets wanted a wing and a backup center. Few days later, they’re on the verge of getting both. That also doesn’t mean that McGruder and Boogie (likely) are their only or final upgrades. – 3:47 PM
Reported earlier this week the #Nuggets wanted a wing and a backup center. Few days later, they’re on the verge of getting both. That also doesn’t mean that McGruder and Boogie (likely) are their only or final upgrades. – 3:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bol Bol trade: Nuggets send big man to Pistons for Rodney McGruder, second-round pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bol-b… – 3:45 PM
Bol Bol trade: Nuggets send big man to Pistons for Rodney McGruder, second-round pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bol-b… – 3:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hearing that Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrel (health and safety protocol) will not return to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Looks like he’ll clear protocol for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 3:44 PM
Hearing that Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrel (health and safety protocol) will not return to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Looks like he’ll clear protocol for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 3:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say they have signed center Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day contract via the NBA’s COVID-related Hardship Allowance.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:34 PM
The Thunder say they have signed center Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day contract via the NBA’s COVID-related Hardship Allowance.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Excited for Bol Bol to get a change of scenery and (hopefully) a chance to play.
Great news that DEN got McGruder and a 2nd for him instead of giving up assets to shed his salary.
Glad Davon Reed will get a chance to stick with the team for the season. – 3:32 PM
Excited for Bol Bol to get a change of scenery and (hopefully) a chance to play.
Great news that DEN got McGruder and a 2nd for him instead of giving up assets to shed his salary.
Glad Davon Reed will get a chance to stick with the team for the season. – 3:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has signed center Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day contract, per a team release. – 3:30 PM
The Thunder has signed center Olivier Sarr to a second 10-day contract, per a team release. – 3:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing.
For now, the #Nuggets have no intention of cutting McGruder, who has fans in the organization, source says.
denverpost.com/2022/01/09/bol… – 3:29 PM
Lots of moving parts with Bol Bol leaving, Rodney McGruder coming, Davon Reed sticking, Petr Cornelie going and DeMarcus Cousins likely landing.
For now, the #Nuggets have no intention of cutting McGruder, who has fans in the organization, source says.
denverpost.com/2022/01/09/bol… – 3:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets make Davon Reed signing a two-way contract official. pic.twitter.com/Vr9gHbjWKr – 3:28 PM
Nuggets make Davon Reed signing a two-way contract official. pic.twitter.com/Vr9gHbjWKr – 3:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve signed Davon Reed to a two-way contract and have waived Petr Cornelie.
🔗 https://t.co/ZDjnFqFB7x
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SkBghFK0L8 – 3:25 PM
ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve signed Davon Reed to a two-way contract and have waived Petr Cornelie.
🔗 https://t.co/ZDjnFqFB7x
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SkBghFK0L8 – 3:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins update: The #Nuggets are planning to meet with him this afternoon. If all goes well, intention is still to sign him to a 10-day.
That said, I don’t expect any deal to be finalized until middle of this week. – 3:19 PM
DeMarcus Cousins update: The #Nuggets are planning to meet with him this afternoon. If all goes well, intention is still to sign him to a 10-day.
That said, I don’t expect any deal to be finalized until middle of this week. – 3:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s trade SZN. The Pistons sent Rodney McGruder and a 2022 2nd round pick to Denver for Bol Bol. Here are the details. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 3:09 PM
It’s trade SZN. The Pistons sent Rodney McGruder and a 2022 2nd round pick to Denver for Bol Bol. Here are the details. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 3:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Denver Nuggets to sign forward Davon Reed
sportando.basketball/en/denver-nugg… – 3:07 PM
Denver Nuggets to sign forward Davon Reed
sportando.basketball/en/denver-nugg… – 3:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated salary cap projection for the Nuggets 2021-22 season.
There are still some incentives that I don’t have pegged down, but it appears that Denver has close to $1.2 mil in space below the luxury tax.
Gives them additional flexibility to make more moves in the next month. pic.twitter.com/46CoTUF5Tg – 3:05 PM
Updated salary cap projection for the Nuggets 2021-22 season.
There are still some incentives that I don’t have pegged down, but it appears that Denver has close to $1.2 mil in space below the luxury tax.
Gives them additional flexibility to make more moves in the next month. pic.twitter.com/46CoTUF5Tg – 3:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Detroit Pistons to trade with Denver Nuggets for Bol Bol
sportando.basketball/en/detroit-pis… – 3:04 PM
Detroit Pistons to trade with Denver Nuggets for Bol Bol
sportando.basketball/en/detroit-pis… – 3:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will say this: I’d talked to a bunch of people this season, and many suggested the #Nuggets would need to attach a sweetener to move Bol because of how far he’d fallen on the depth chart. A second-round pick and McGruder isn’t nothing. – 3:02 PM
Will say this: I’d talked to a bunch of people this season, and many suggested the #Nuggets would need to attach a sweetener to move Bol because of how far he’d fallen on the depth chart. A second-round pick and McGruder isn’t nothing. – 3:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Olivier Sarr to a 10-Day contract, a league source tells @spotrac. – 2:54 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Olivier Sarr to a 10-Day contract, a league source tells @spotrac. – 2:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t help but think about Nuggets fans chanting “BOL BOL” with Denver up 18 against Sacramento in the early fourth quarter a couple days ago. – 2:49 PM
Can’t help but think about Nuggets fans chanting “BOL BOL” with Denver up 18 against Sacramento in the early fourth quarter a couple days ago. – 2:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Confirmed that the #Pistons are getting Bol Bol from the #Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM
Confirmed that the #Pistons are getting Bol Bol from the #Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rodney McGruder is a 6’4″ 205 pound shooting guard who’s mostly known for his defensive work. He’s a career 33% three-point shooter and is down to 23.8% in a tough season with the Pistons so far.
Sounds like Denver will be keeping him. – 2:39 PM
Rodney McGruder is a 6’4″ 205 pound shooting guard who’s mostly known for his defensive work. He’s a career 33% three-point shooter and is down to 23.8% in a tough season with the Pistons so far.
Sounds like Denver will be keeping him. – 2:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm the #Nuggets are trading Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, source says.
In addition, the #Nuggets are also converting Davon Reed to a two-way deal and are waiving Petr Cornelie. – 2:35 PM
Can confirm the #Nuggets are trading Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, source says.
In addition, the #Nuggets are also converting Davon Reed to a two-way deal and are waiving Petr Cornelie. – 2:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons are close to a deal with the Nuggets to acquire Bol Bol. McGruder and a future second-round pick would be going back to Denver. – 2:35 PM
Can confirm that the Pistons are close to a deal with the Nuggets to acquire Bol Bol. McGruder and a future second-round pick would be going back to Denver. – 2:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm the Pistons are sending Rodney McGruder and a future second round pick to the Nuggets for Bol Bol. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first – 2:35 PM
Can confirm the Pistons are sending Rodney McGruder and a future second round pick to the Nuggets for Bol Bol. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first – 2:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Interesting that Reed goes the Two-Way route for Denver.
If the Nuggets waive McGruder, they’ll open up a roster spot. – 2:34 PM
Interesting that Reed goes the Two-Way route for Denver.
If the Nuggets waive McGruder, they’ll open up a roster spot. – 2:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
#NBATwitter has always liked Bol Bol WAY more than the Denver Nuggets have liked Bol Bol. Myself included in there. – 2:32 PM
#NBATwitter has always liked Bol Bol WAY more than the Denver Nuggets have liked Bol Bol. Myself included in there. – 2:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Denver Nuggets are signing forward Davon Reed to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed earns deal for the season after joining on hardship. Nuggets will waive Petr Cornelie to make space for Reed. – 2:32 PM
The Denver Nuggets are signing forward Davon Reed to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed earns deal for the season after joining on hardship. Nuggets will waive Petr Cornelie to make space for Reed. – 2:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol is a perfect flyer for the Pistons. They get a look at almost no cost at all.
I bet Denver waives McGruder in order to open a roster spot for Davon Reed. – 2:28 PM
Bol Bol is a perfect flyer for the Pistons. They get a look at almost no cost at all.
I bet Denver waives McGruder in order to open a roster spot for Davon Reed. – 2:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – 2:27 PM
The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – 2:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday hoops!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘕𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴
🎟 | https://t.co/7Nm4CR5UTG
🕕 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/E7icISnw4w – 2:23 PM
Sunday hoops!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘕𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴
🎟 | https://t.co/7Nm4CR5UTG
🕕 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/E7icISnw4w – 2:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hate to call an early-January game a must-win, but this kind of is for Nets here in overtime.
This week’s schedule goes:
Monday – B2B at Portland
Wednesday – at Chicago
Thursday – B2B vs Oklahoma City
Saturday – vs New Orleans
It’s not the teams, minus CHI, but the schedule. – 2:22 PM
Hate to call an early-January game a must-win, but this kind of is for Nets here in overtime.
This week’s schedule goes:
Monday – B2B at Portland
Wednesday – at Chicago
Thursday – B2B vs Oklahoma City
Saturday – vs New Orleans
It’s not the teams, minus CHI, but the schedule. – 2:22 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Blazers (2:31)
🔘 Herb Jones! (11:02)
🔘 Jokic (16:16)
🔘 MVP ladder (19:24)
🔘 LaMelo (24:37)
🔘 Rookies (30:49)
🔘 RJ Barrett (33:40)
🔘 Jazz (38:52)
🔘 Russ & Harden ‘What if?’ (52:07)
🎧 https://t.co/2jsG4ifNfT
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/V4MnYrTE2c – 1:46 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Blazers (2:31)
🔘 Herb Jones! (11:02)
🔘 Jokic (16:16)
🔘 MVP ladder (19:24)
🔘 LaMelo (24:37)
🔘 Rookies (30:49)
🔘 RJ Barrett (33:40)
🔘 Jazz (38:52)
🔘 Russ & Harden ‘What if?’ (52:07)
🎧 https://t.co/2jsG4ifNfT
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/V4MnYrTE2c – 1:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got you covered with the keys to tonight’s matchup against OKC 📝
#MileHighBasketball
nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 1:30 PM
We’ve got you covered with the keys to tonight’s matchup against OKC 📝
#MileHighBasketball
nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 1:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns to action inside of Paycom Center to take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season. OKC holds the 1-0 series edge so far this season after defeating the Nuggets, 108-94, back in December.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/TzV0LNCK0d pic.twitter.com/sg4waGdxCz – 1:29 PM
The Thunder returns to action inside of Paycom Center to take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season. OKC holds the 1-0 series edge so far this season after defeating the Nuggets, 108-94, back in December.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/TzV0LNCK0d pic.twitter.com/sg4waGdxCz – 1:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is questionable for tonight. Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols) is out. – 1:13 PM
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is questionable for tonight. Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols) is out. – 1:13 PM