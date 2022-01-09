Pelicans vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (14-25) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 48, Toronto Raptors 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Raptors 49, Pelicans 48
Ingram 11 pts & 4 assts
Valanciunas 9 pts & 7 rebs
Jones 7 pts
Pretty solid half for NOLA. They held Vanvleet to 2 points in the 2nd Q after he exploded for 13 in the 1st. Pels need to be more focused on getting into the paint. – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Quick water break.
Close game at the half
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PUQaRdew0t – 7:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Raptors force the second-most turnovers in the NBA. Pelicans have 10 of ’em at half, but they only trail by 1. Brandon Ingram has 11 points and 4 assists. – 7:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Raptors 49, Pelicans 48
– Pels: 10 turnovers into 11 TOR pts
– Pels have had runs of 11-0 and 14-0
– Ingram: 11p, 4a, 3r
– JV: 9p, 7r
– Jose: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 48.6 FG%, 7/17 3P, 7/8 FT
Raptors: 43.2 FG%, 6/18 3P, 5/5 FT – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 49-48 after a half. VanVleet with 15, Siakam 9-4-3, Ingram with 11, JV with 9-7. – 7:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Three FTs by Ingram gives Pelicans a 46-43 lead. Nice 14-0 run for New Orleans. 9 Pels have scored and they’re shooting well as a team (53.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT%, 85.7 FT%). 9 turnovers have held them back. – 6:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
14-0 Pelicans run has turned an 11-point Raptors lead into a 3-point deficit late in the 1st half. Raps have gone 4:11 without a FG. – 6:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have gone seven straight possessions without scoring, and they trail 46-43. – 6:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have gone on 11-0 and 14-0 runs in this one but only lead by 3. – 6:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pelicans by 3, Birch just got 3rd PF, New Orleans is shooting 53.3 per cent from the field
It’s not as bad as the last two first halves for Toronto but it’s getting close – 6:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HERRRBBBB 👌👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/fQQ8lma3YA – 6:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
beautiful move @Jonas Valanciunas
#JonasValanciunas | #NBAAllStar
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/FztjluhhQ4 – 6:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This is a somewhat super-sized Raptors lineup
FVV, OG, Siakam, Boucher, Birch – 6:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher forces a Valanciunas turnover on one end, then makes the extra pass to set up a Barnes corner-3 on the other. Starting to string together a bunch of solid games. Making better decisions on both ends and looking comfortable in his role. – 6:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes 4 bounce three pointer just another reminder he is the one pic.twitter.com/2gV3MDOqRJ – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher passing up an OTB three so Scottie Barnes could take a corner 3 was one of those “what the hell?” moments – 6:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher just passed up an open-ish ATB 3 for an open Scottie Barnes 3, and I am verklempt. – 6:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
dont’ worry Naji got it 😁
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/rUYShl0z4H – 6:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall is part of the lineup to start the 2nd quarter. He gets an early opportunity with Josh Hart out tonight. – 6:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Looks like Raptors game ops have opted against running a Valanciunas tribute video, without fans in building. It’s the right call, IMO. The Ibaka tribute from 10 days ago was just awkward in an empty arena. Save it for their next visits, when a full crowd can show those guys love – 6:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
JUST a 13-point quarter for Fred VanVleet. Ho hum. Raptors lead 27-26, but another slow start for the defense. New Orleans, the NBA’s 25th-ranked offensive team, is shooting 53% (4-9 from 3). – 6:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Raptors 27, Pelicans 26
Ingram 6 pts & 3 assts
Alvarado 6 pts (2-2 on 3s)
NAW 5 pts
VanVleet 13 pts (3-6 on 3s) – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Game on 🏀
First 12 down
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ghV28d1uUj – 6:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 27-26 after quick — yay! — first quarter
VanVleet’s got 13. Yawn
You have as many points as Raptors backups combined – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 27-26. Fred has 13, Pelicans bench outscoring Raptors counterparts 13-0. – 6:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
LET’S GOOO! 😤
#PascalSiakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Bs43Tkx8qV – 6:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet just hit a spot-up 3 that was as well contested as any non-block could be. The guy is outrageous. – 6:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Great to see backup PG Jose Alvarado knock down consecutive spot-up threes. In his sporadic playing time, he was 2/11 this season from the arc, but has not taken more than two in any game – 6:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado’s hits consecutive 3-pointers to give Pelicans 24-22 lead over Raptors with 2:00 left in first quarter. – 6:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans bench comes in and lifts the team to an 11-0 run to take the lead over Toronto.
NAW with a tough layup finish and a corner 3 and then back-to-back 3-pointers by Jose Alvarado force a timeout by the Raptors. – 6:29 PM
Pelicans bench comes in and lifts the team to an 11-0 run to take the lead over Toronto.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
smooth +1
#BrandonIngram | #NBAAllStar
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/vM0fs558ZD – 6:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If having a toe on the line counted as a three-pointer, Herbert Jones might be leading the NBA in three-point percentage by now. Hit another long two in first few minutes at Toronto – 6:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
That’s tough, @Fred VanVleet #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xlPkZVOlyg – 6:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors have such a notable strength advantage when they use this lineup. Basically teams are gonna have to decide whether they want their 2-guard on Anunoby or Barnes, who have both looked to overpower Garrett Temple in the post. Question will be whether they can space the floor – 6:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rookie Scottie Barnes is 12-year vet Marc Gasol, and you can’t convince me otherwise. – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 7 at first timeout, already well ahead of their last two outings – 6:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
After Klay got hurt in Game 6, Steph Curry missed a 3 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.
No Klay.
No KD.
Would have just been Steph shooting 40 times against a triangle and two with B everything on the line.
Remains one of my favorite games that never happened. – 6:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Even without fans in the building, JV is a popular man. Hugs & handshakes for former teammates/coaches, trainers, media, arena staff, camera operators. Speaks to strength of the relationships he built during his 7 seasons in Toronto. A lot of people happy to see/catch up with him – 6:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Raptors have been using a center-less starting lineup, as Nick Nurse noted pregame, but with Gary Trent Jr. a late scratch, conventional center Khem Birch is starting at the 5 for Toronto. Listed at 6-9, 233 pounds – 6:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. has some swelling in his left ankle so will sit vs. the Jonases. Khem Birch will start along with FVV, OG, Barnes and Siakam. – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can you guess whose kicks these are? 👟
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 5:45 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Khem Birch starts in place of Gary Trent Jr., who is dealing with left ankle swelling. – 5:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just tell us Gary Trent is OUT with ankle swelling, Birch joins VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam as tonight’s starters – 5:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Gary Trent is out for Raptors. Khem Birch starts. (Ankle for Trent). – 5:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5⃣ in Toronto
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/MwS1oJHuwi – 5:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting reps in before tip-off 🏀
#Pelicans | @Devonte Graham pic.twitter.com/KP6JwhEyql – 5:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 5:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 5:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Gary Clark hit three 3s in Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors. He’s gone 9 of 19 from deep in eight games with New Orleans.
“He’s just sound,” Willie Green said. “He doesn’t hurt you.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans make it official: Gary Clark is back on a two-way contract.
Team is waiving Jared Harper. Since Harper was signed from the Squadron, his G-League rights revert back to them. – 5:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Gary Clark is back 💪
#Pelicans sign Clark to a two-way contract 🏀
➡️https://t.co/harne3dU0c pic.twitter.com/kPpAgeXYIx – 5:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jared Harper will be waived to make room for Gary Clark, per a source. – 5:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans are signing Gary Clark to a two-way deal. He will take over Jared Harper’s two-way slot, source says. (The Athletic first.) – 5:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Gary Clark to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Clark returns after playing in eight games for the Pelicans, shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range. – 5:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/Fvfqh4n3SH – 4:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Raptors don’t start a traditional center. Willie Green said the Pels will try to get Jonas Valanciunas the ball down low. “I’m sure they’ll look to double team him and get the ball out of his hands. But he’s ready. He’s ready for the challenge.” – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said #Suns have been preparing for Toronto trip for a while in terms of uploading vaccination cards and more.
Said everyone who played Saturday is going on trip.
Golden State sent 5 players home including Steph Curry and Draymond Green for its Raptors road game. – 4:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Toronto’s Nick Nurse of matching up vs. Jonas Valanciunas: “You’ve got a really big, strong scoring center that you don’t see that often. And we’re not really starting a center.” Nurse added Raptors’ primary concerns are JV’s outside shooting, hook shot and offensive rebounding – 4:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says the image of Chris Boucher exhausted on the bench did make its way to a group chat he has with his brothers and sisters. Got a good chuckle out of it. – 4:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Just occurred to me that Kyrie couldn’t play in any game of a Raptors-Nets series. – 3:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We’ll admit it, We’ll admit it, @Fred VanVleet‘s been an #NBAAllStar for like a minute
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4kIyhMAQ7Z – 3:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready for Sunday hoops 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pOfkL7UVnJ – 3:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game, brought to you by @Jim Eichenhofer and @FanDuel!
▪️ Raptors are high-energy/effort team, even in no-fan home arena
▪️ NAW first game in home city since 2019; Valanciunas is ex-Raptor
▪️ NOP’s Jones, TOR’s Barnes are two of NBA’s premier rookies
#WBD pic.twitter.com/46nZkQBhmX – 2:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hate to call an early-January game a must-win, but this kind of is for Nets here in overtime.
This week’s schedule goes:
Monday – B2B at Portland
Wednesday – at Chicago
Thursday – B2B vs Oklahoma City
Saturday – vs New Orleans
It’s not the teams, minus CHI, but the schedule. – 2:22 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
GANTER: There is no panic in these young Raptors torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1996, the Raptors became the first (and still only) team in NBA history to complete a game without making a free throw.
Toronto went 0-3 from the FT line in their 92-91 loss to the Hornets.
By comparison, Charlotte shot 41 free throws (‼️) and made 24 of them. – 2:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Blazers (2:31)
🔘 Herb Jones! (11:02)
🔘 Jokic (16:16)
🔘 MVP ladder (19:24)
🔘 LaMelo (24:37)
🔘 Rookies (30:49)
🔘 RJ Barrett (33:40)
🔘 Jazz (38:52)
🔘 Russ & Harden ‘What if?’ (52:07)
🎧 https://t.co/2jsG4ifNfT
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/V4MnYrTE2c – 1:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We’re McLOVIN all the votes for Pascal! Let’s keep it going 👏
#PascalSiakam | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YYcs5PspYH – 1:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jonas Valanciunas hasn’t played a game in Toronto since Dec. 9, 2018. A lot’s changed since then – for JV, the city and for the Raptors, but they still share a special connection.
On his return: https://t.co/7FYF48vTu2.
JV interview on #TheRaptorsBeat: https://t.co/Q09rpnp1Bq pic.twitter.com/yKKueQoMxa – 12:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
You know what to do ⭐️
@OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xsjtd45ACY – 12:11 PM
